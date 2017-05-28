JPMorgan Chase: My Money's On The Bank Of Dimon

Current stock price suggests 3% growth going forward so shares may be undervalued if you believe JPM can grow earnings faster than 3% over the next 7 years.

JPMorgan Chase is the most valuable bank in the world and is one of the most attractive banking investments right now.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is a very successful American bank. If you've been following the bank over the past decade or so, you would've heard the name Jamie Dimon floating around. A long-time favorite of Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon is easily regarded as the most intelligent banker on Wall St, whom has built JPM into one of the best managed most profitable banks in the world. Just how big is JPM? Per Q1 2017 earnings, JPM has just over $2.5T in assets and has trailing twelve-month income of $23B which is good for an ROE of 13%. In fact, per the slide below, JPM is a virtual leader in quite a few categories when compared to peers, even besting Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in almost all of them:

Keep in mind WFC's numbers over the past year are muted due to the account opening scandal, and while JPM is shining now, I still think WFC is the most solid bank due to its business model. JPM is a high flyer in the categories above due in part to the strength of equity markets and the asset management business. WFC focuses on bread and butter banking which fairs better during market downturns. Therefore, I've been a fan of owning both JPM and WFC as the bulk of their earnings come from different market segments. In my opinion, these two banks offer the best one-two punch in the US banking sector as JPM will give you sizzling returns during periods of strength in the capital markets, coupled with WFC's earnings stability to get you through the tougher times.

I will now highlight JPM competitive advantages which have contributed to its success over the past decade, and try to peg a fair value on JPM's shares.

JPMorgan Chase's Competitive Advantages

· Brand Recognition: JPM emerged from the financial crisis as one of the strongest banks of the bunch. Remember all banks were forced to take tax payer relief funds or TARP but JPM truly didn't need it. The worst part about that was the fed telling the banks that they could not discuss TARP matters with the press at all. So, all people knew was that the big banks received tax payer money and didn't even bother to talk to the press to elaborate, so in effect they look like a bunch of ungrateful folks. In fact, JPM did Uncle Sam a huge solid when it agreed to acquire Bear Sterns and Washington Mutual, two troubled banks that were destined to fail if JPM didn't step in. Through all of that, JPM is the most valuable bank in the world, with a market cap of $300B.

· Low Cost Deposits: Per Q1 2017 earnings, JPM has one of the lowest deposit costs in the industry at 0.2%. While it's not the lowest cost of deposits among its peers, (WFC holds that title at 0.17%), JPM isn't far off and still managed to be the most profitable US bank last year earning almost $25B!

· Fortress Balance Sheet: JPM is always touting its fortress balance sheet, and it's true, JPM's capital ratios are in excellent shape. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio currently stands at 12.2% and more importantly, would only drop to 8% per the federal reserve stress test scenario; the minimum required ratio under this test is 4.5%, so JPM has almost double the required amount of capital it must hold. Secondly, JPM's auto loan portfolio is in excellent contrary to what most of the industry has been experiencing as of late; see the graphic below:

JPM's auto loan numbers are in excellent shape. The only figure that jumps out to me as concerning is the LTV or loan to value ratio of 94%. This means that on average, JPM's auto loan customers only put 6% down on their vehicle purchase, which means they are quite leveraged. This concern is somewhat mitigated by the excellent average credit score of their clients, which stands at 754. The picture looks much better when compared to the industry where other banks are loaning more than what the actual car is worth, evidenced by 103% LTV, and taking on higher risk clientele evidenced by the lower average credit score of industry clients. JPM's credit score.

· Competent and Shareholder Oriented Management: This final point needs to be stressed and must be the major takeaway from this article. I think one of the most underrated traits of business analysis is management, and boy does JPM have excellent managers starting with the top. I recently watched an interview between Jamie Dimon and David Rubenstein and I was impressed with how articulate Jamie is. He says things like, "I'm not a hired gun, I wear the damn jersey!". Jamie walks the talk too, most recently he bought $26.6M of JPM stock back in Feb. 2016. JPM has also returned $57B to shareholders over the past 10 years most recently with the 9% dividend increase last year.

But How Much is JPMorgan Chase worth Today?

To asses JPM's fair value, I will use the discounted earnings per share valuation method and tweak my assumptions until I solve for JPM's current price. JPMorgan Chase is forecasted to earn $6.70 per share this year and if we assume these earnings will grow by 2.50% per year for the next 8 years, and then achieve terminal growth of 1.8%, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $85.

I believe JPMorgan Chase will grow earnings at a faster rate than 2.5% per year meaning that the intrinsic value may be more than the current stock price suggests. If we assume JPM will grow earnings 6% over the next 8 years, and grow with inflation after that, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $106 per share. The current price for JPM is a great entry point for prospective shareholders, as the intrinsic value estimate suggests a 20% margin of safety.

