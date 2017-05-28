Hartstreet LLC: EOG May Be The Apple Of Unconventional Oil Production - Part 1

We took a sample of 135 horizontal locations in the same general area where EOG has produced huge initial production to provide an idea of average economics.

Delaware Basin core well results have outpaced the rest of the country, and EOG's most recent results point to much better results for competitors in the future.

IBD has stated EOG may be the Apple of oil and we test this theory in what may be the its best acreage.

Is EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) of oil? IBD seems to think so and with good reason. Oil recovery has become a science with the advancement of shale. This is the reason for the large discrepancy in initial production rates by operator. Conventional vertical production did require proficiency. This proficiency may have been more about geology than technology. US operators continue to pester OPEC with better economics. Although decreased costs are touted, improved recoveries will drive the industry.

EOG is even using Apple technology, including the iSteer smartphone app. It is using precision targeting as well. EOG has real time data streaming from every asset. It applies proprietary algorithms with in-house software. It also uses over 65 in-house desktop and mobile software applications. EOG also applies data science to optimize completion design to specific geology. These are just a few of the ways that EOG continues to outperform. More importantly, we would expect other operators to match this performance in the future.

The Delaware Basin may be better than Midland. We have continued to be bullish this play as production per foot has consistently outperformed. This has been seen with a lower inventory of wells turned to sales. The bullish narrative gets better when we look at EOG results. Focusing on northern Loving County, Texas and southern Lea County, New Mexico provides a visual to why there is so much activity in the area. From March of 2016, 135 horizontal locations have been completed. 74 of those wells are owned by EOG.

There is a wide range of results with respect to BOE. The best wells producing between 500 MBOE to 680 MBOE. These are huge results on a 12-month basis.

Nine wells produced more than 300 MBO. Two wells produced between 500 MBO and 511 MBO.

The top oil producing month and volumes is shown above. The majority show at least one month with oil production above 20,000 BO. Sixteen locations had a best month over 50,000 BO.

While the largest number of number of permits were seen in September of 2015, interest continued in the upcoming months. April and June of last year saw increased activity. Lower oil prices haven't affected the number of permits, in a proportional manner. It seems to point to improving economics in the face of lower prices.

Name Well Count CUM Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) CUM Oil (NYSE:BBL) EOG RES 49 12,033,477 6,297,325 EOG RES 25 4,977,763 2,608,399 CHEVRON (NYSE:CVX) 20 5,574,315 1,294,073 Concho (NYSE:CXO) 11 4,208,353 1,134,979 BTA 6 1,089,568 414,920 Concho 4 1,009,377 425,871 DEVON (NYSE:DVN) 4 701,971 293,638 MEWBOURNE 4 550,129 258,642 RSP PERMIAN (NYSE:RSPP) 4 614,309 375,734 ANADARKO (NYSE:APC) 3 727,969 236,395 CONOCOPHILLIPS (NYSE:COP) 1 535,337 166,328 DEVON 1 81,786 71,385 SHELL (NYSE:RDS.A) 1 175,957 93,237 TEMA OIL 1 429,914 239,436 Exxon (NYSE:XOM) 1 183,018 107,327 Total 135 32,893,243 14,017,689

The data above provides the operator, number of wells, cumulative natural gas and oil production. This only includes horizontal wells with in the designated area, near EOG's locations in southern Lea and northern Loving counties. Some of the operators are listed more than once, based on how it is listed in Texas and New Mexico. This includes EOG, Concho and Devon.

The above graph shows the type curve of all horizontals sampled. This is based on 12 months of production. Red signifies natural gas, green is oil, blue is water and black is the number of locations.

Month Oil Gas MBOE Wells 1 24,247.45 48,028.57 32.53 118 2 45,751.33 91,541.99 61.54 101 3 33,767.53 77,754.72 47.18 97 4 25,543.72 68,269.37 37.32 90 5 19,701.04 62,333.95 30.45 82 6 18,443.08 57,362.99 28.34 64 7 16,814.90 57,761.86 26.78 53 8 15,916.20 53,807.80 25.20 35 9 11,521.19 43,331.29 18.99 31 10 10,248.09 30,163.93 15.45 25 11 7,764.89 21,873.04 11.54 17 12 5,872.96 14,528.84 8.38 11 Total 235,592.38 626,758.35 862,350.73

The production numbers are very good. Any operator would appreciate an average 12-month oil production of 235 MBO. This acreage may be one of the best areas in the country.

EUR: 225,143.56 Months: 13 13 Selling Price: $50 Initial Capital Expense: ($8,000,000.00) Lease Operating Cost: ($2,251,431.00) Total NRI Total: $11,257,178.13 $9,005,742.50 Total NRI Total: ($10,251,431.00) ($10,251,431.00) Total NRI Total: ($1,245,688.50) ($1,245,688.50)

The average of the 135 wells over the timeframe of 13 months leaves approximately $1.2MM to payback. Natural gas revenues of $1,692,120 push the net to a positive $500K.

The first part of this series provides a positive overview of Loving and Lea counties. This is why Suntrust (NYSE:STI) loves operators in this locale. $50/bbl realized prices is all that is needed for excellent results. We will break down these results in later articles to show EOG's dominance. While some believe it has the best acreage, in reality EOG has a technological advantage. We have covered this supremacy in the Bakken and everywhere else. In 2013, I initially covered EOG's move to enhanced completions, or Mega-Fracs in the Eagle Ford. EOG continues to outperform while its competitors just try to keep up.

