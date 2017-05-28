Look For A Preferred Exit At Bank Of America

It may be time to part ways with some preferred shares issued by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), in particular the Bank of America Non-Cumulative Convertible Preferred Series L (NYSE: BAC-L) which was issued in the very early days of the housing crisis.

The Series L preferred, when originally issued, came with a number of compelling features, including a 7.25% dividend rate on the liquidation preference (i.e., par value) and the ability to convert each share of preferred into twenty (20) shares of Bank of America common at an initial conversion price of $50 per share. In the early stages of the housing crisis, the dividend and conversion feature were very attractive, especially for those who believed the housing crisis would be contained and banks would quickly rebound.

However, a year later in the depths of the crisis, the preferred shares bottomed at just under $200 per share while yielding an incredible 36% annually - clearly a bankruptcy valuation after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.

The crisis ultimately passed and the preferred shares rebounded over the following months such that intrepid investors who believed that the world was not going to end - or, at least, that it wouldn't bring down the venerable Bank of America - ultimately did well buying at the bottom. However, the housing crisis and the resulting impact on bank common stocks essentially wiped out the conversion feature and made the convertible preferred more of a traditional preferred stock. This made one final feature of the convertible preferred relatively unique and desirable at that time - the preferred was issued without a redemption option short of conversion. The result was that despite the prospect of improving sentiment for banks (and falling financing costs), unless the bank's common stock price exceeded $65 a share for a period of time, the company couldn't redeem the preferred even if it could refinance at a better rate in the future. The high dividend rate was locked in for the indefinite future.

The value has since been recognized and the preferred shares currently trade at a significant premium to par value due to a combination of low interest rates and the improved financial profile of Bank of America. In fact, at a current $1,236 per preferred share, they are very close to their record high which the shares have reached - and then lost - three times over the last five years. The current yield of 5.87% is also significantly less than can be found with similar credits.

Moreover, the conversion feature, when it eventually comes to pass, will yield relatively little additional value for preferred shareholders. The company has the option to force conversion of the preferred shares into common stock if the common stock exceeds 130% of the initial conversion price for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading days. A conversion under these conditions would yield an investor $1,300 worth of Bank of America common, a relatively small (and distant) premium to the current preferred share price.

Bank of America is unlikely to reach $50 per share, much less $65 per share, in the foreseeable future. The lack of a redemption feature thus means that the total yield to effective maturity (in this case conversion) can be easily calculated based on one's expectations of the future performance of Bank of America common stock excluding dividends, as shown in the following table:

BofA Common Series L CAGR YTM 15% 6.61% 12% 6.49% 10% 6.41% 8% 6.30%

Source: Author's Calculations

Of course, the exact yield calculated depends on the methodology, but the above figures use a half year convention and assume reinvestment at the same rate of return. However, at 15% CAGR, it will take more than 7 years for the common to reach $65 per share and more than 13 years at an 8% CAGR, so holding to effective maturity is a long term proposition.

The likely yield to maturity of between 6.3% and 6.5% may be acceptable for some investors, but considering other available options and the potential for rising interest rates over the next decade, our view is that investors should look elsewhere.