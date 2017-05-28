GameStop After Q1 - A Comment On Recent Results And Potential Catalysts

There is still a high level of uncertainty around the launch PS5, but a launch in the next 1-2 years can be a great catalyst.

Some Thoughts On Recent Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has reported stronger than expected Q1 results, beating both earnings and revenue expectations. Q1 EPS of $0.63 were $0.12 above estimates, while revenue of $2.05B (+4.1% Y/Y) was $110M above expectations.

Revenue growth was rather consistent, and showed that analysts estimates failed to adjust to Nintendo Switch sales. Actually, we don't know whether the market was properly discounting this level of sales - we will discover it in the next trading session. Anyway, there are some positive and negatives in this quarterly report. Let me share some thoughts on what I consider important.

Starting from the first part of the press release we can read

Total global sales increased 3.8% to $2.05 billion, resulting in consolidated comparable store sales growth of 2.3%(-2.4% in the U.S. and +17.1% internationally). New hardware sales increased 24.6%, led by the highly sought after Nintendo Switch. New software declined 8.2% due to the tough overlap of a few key AAA titles launched last year. Pre-owned sales declined 6.2%, in-line with the company's expectations.

The first thing worth mentioning is the huge different performance in North America compared to the rest of the world. This is not something new. Last quarter, while both segments (domestic and international) posted a decline, the particular weakness in the domestic business was already evident. In Q4, when total global sales decreased 13.6% to $3.05 billion, comparable store sales declined 20.8% in the U.S. and 4.6% internationally, showing a significant divergence in the two segments.

We know GameStop's business is threatened by a series of factors, mainly the increase in digital download of video games and online competition. The divergence with the international segment, where Europe and other developed markets have a great importance, gives us some hints on the different impact of the underlying trends on GameStop's business. Digital downloads and competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are two phenomena that affect developed markets as well as North America. I am starting to believe that some factors such as declining foot traffic in North American malls may be playing an important role, higher than I expected. The implications may be both positive and negative. Positive because they would suggest the actual impact of digital and e-commerce is not as strong as North American sales would suggest. Negative because they highlight there is still a high sensitivity to foot traffic in North America.

New hardware sales increased 24.6%, led by the highly sought after Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) Switch. New software declined 8.2% due to the tough overlap of a few key AAA titles launched last year. Pre-owned sales declined 6.2%, in-line with the company's expectations.

Frankly speaking, I expected more weakness in the new software segment. Last quarter, the YoY decline in this segment was 19.3%. Now it's just 8.2%. While I would take the management's comment with a grain of salt (the part that justifies the weakness with a tough overlap of a few key AAA titles launched last year), I can see the difference with last quarter's results. Before pointing to the Nintendo Switch as the reason why software sales increased, we have to consider that a significant portion of software sales are included in the form of "bundles" in the hardware segment. This makes it much more difficult to quantify the negative impact of digital downloads and competition. Pre-owned sales declined a bit less than last they did last quarter (-6.2% vs. -6.7%), indicating that the interest in new trade-ins has been modest.

Digital sales growth declined to just 3.0%, with sales in the division growing to $44.1 million. The digital business, which largely depends on the Kongregate platform, is growing at a too modest rate to have a decent impact on GameStop's business. It now accounts for just a bit more than 2% of total sales, and although it's not a bad business per se, we can't count on it to offset the weakness in physical video games.

Tech Brands and collectibles continue to be bright spots and the only two divisions that can deliver interesting long-term growth.

Technology Brands sales, which are not included in comparable store sales, increased 21.5% to $201.4 million, driven by the year-over-year growth in our AT&T authorized retail stores.

Growth in the Tech Brands division is slowing down, as the YoY impact of store base expansion gets softer. During the quarter, the company acquired 22 Tech Brands stores and opened 11, but closed 47 stores, for a net decrease of 14 stores compared to last quarter. What's important to notice is that growth in this division will not come from new store opening as easily as before. Reading/hearing what management said during the earnings call, we understand that the company's growth strategy in the division is shifting from "external" growth to a kind of internal growth based on the transition from a purely wireless business to an integrated communications and media retailer. "External" growth through store expansion remains a possibility, but besides the 50 new store openings planned by management, the possibility to further expand the store base depends on whether the company can find attractive AT&T retailers to buy.

The Collectibles business continues to show momentum.

Collectibles sales increased 39.1% to $114.5 million, driven by strong global sales of Pokémon related products. The company added nine Collectibles stores during the quarter, bringing the total global portfolio to 95 stores.

The division is still small, as it accounts for just 6% of total sales, but is expected to grow at nice CAGR for the next 3-4 years. The management confirmed its goal of making it a $1B business in 2020, which means sales in the division are expected to double in the next 4 years.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance:

In terms of annual guidance, the company is reiterating its full year diluted earnings per share guidance of $3.10 to $3.40 and comparable store sales range of -5.0% to 0.0%.

Considering that Tech Brands are actually not included in comparable store sales, the guidance doesn't look excessively weak, and actually points to the possibility of growing revenue, if Tech Brands reports good results. I am not sure the guidance includes the estimated impact of Project Scorpio, but if the console has the same effect on Q4 as the Nintendo Switch had on Q1, the guidance will prove rather conservative.

At just 6.8 times 2017 earnings (midpoint of guidance) the stock continues to be priced to discount a scenario of perpetual decline, but there are some factors that can improve the situation in the short-to-medium term.

The Console Cycle As A Catalyst

GameStop will continue to face strong headwinds resulting from the shift to digital downloads, and the launch of Nintendo Switch managed to revert sales trends in the short-term but is not expected to be determinant for the rest of the year. Nonetheless, 2017 remains an interesting year, with the launch of Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Xbox Project Scorpio offering another interesting catalyst in the short-term. Anyway, the catalyst that would have the strongest impact on GME remains the launch of Playstation 5. If we look at previous console cycles, which lasted between 5 and 7 years, we could expect the launch of PS5 to occur anywhere between 2018 and 2020. Sony (NYSE:SNE) has declined to comment on this topic. Even at a recent meeting at Sony's headquarters in Tokyo, CEO Kazuo Hirai did not answer questions from analysts who demanded rumors regarding revelation of a new Sony console. Analysts wanted to know whether a new hardware will be on the shelves simultaneously with Project Scorpio, but no hint was given. As a result, GME shares declined more than 5%, although some analysts have shared the idea that the decline was related to the news of Take-Two delaying the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2. The uncertainty surrounding the PS5 is a factor that can create an opportunity, as the launch is not currently discounted in the stock price. I don't expect a launch in 2018, as I think it's clear that the management wants to exploit the current console cycle as much as it can. On the other side, it does not fully depend on what Sony wants, as the launch of Project Scorpio and its success might put the Japanese company in a "laggard" position. If we look at the previous console cycles, we can see that Sony's performance was relatively weak when its console was launched after Microsoft's console. Xbox 360 was launched one year before Playstation 3 and managed to perform as good as the Japanese console. Conversely, Playstation 4 and Xbox One were launched together and the Japanese console performed much better than the American one. Other factors have surely played a role, but looking at consumers' behavior, although the perspective of an individual is limited, I could see that the novelty effect of the Xbox 360 did have a positive effect for Microsoft and a negative effect on Sony's platform.

In one way or another, I expect a double console catalyst (Project Scorpio and Playstation 5) to play a role in the next 1-2 years. If Sony doesn't announce a surprise launch for 2018, I think Project Scorpio has the potential to perform very well for the simple reason that there will be little competition. If Sony does announce a launch for 2018 or 2019, the combined launch could generate a significant increase in sales for GameStop. I think the long-term outlook remains very challenging, but in the short-to-medium term I see factors that can have a positive impact.

