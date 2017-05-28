Rate Hikes Not Rocking Markets: Risk On

So we approach June, where the Fed will meet to discuss whether to raise rates for the second time this year. The exact dates for the two-day meeting are 13 and 14 June. Currently, the markets are pricing in an 83% probability that the Fed will raise rates. Will a rate hike rock the equity and bond markets? Probably not, due to the following two reasons:

Firstly, an 83% probability indicates the event is already almost fully priced in by the markets. The markets are expecting the Fed to take action, and thus the event should be more "Sell the Fact, Buy the Rumour". On the contrary, should the Fed decide not to raise rates, inaction could introduce a sudden bout of volatility into the markets.

However, since 2016, each time FOMC members turn up in force to talk up the odds of a rate hike in an upcoming meeting, the Fed has duly delivered. Leading up to the June meeting, this appears to be no different. Just on Thursday, Fed Governor Brainard delivered a hawkish assessment of the global economy, and earlier in the week the Fed released a hawkish set of minutes, where even the topic of balance sheet reduction was discussed. Therefore, the Fed looks likely to raise rates come June, and with markets already almost fully pricing in this event, a rate hike will probably not rock the markets.

Secondly, despite the Fed aiming for 2-3 rate hikes this year, this year has been a very good one for emerging market assets. Emerging market assets usually perform poorly in a rising rate scenario coupled with a stronger USD, as they have high levels of debt which are typically denominated in USD. In the chart below, we see EM debt levels increasing over the years too, which make EM economies more vulnerable to higher rates.

To put things into perspective, the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has delivered a YTD return of 19%, the South African Rand has a YTD return of 6% against the USD, and the Mexican Peso has a YTD return of 10% against the USD. This excludes the positive carry that these currencies enjoy due to their higher interest rates relative to the USD. Do take note too that the Peso has remained strong despite fears of Trump building the wall, renegotiating NAFTA etc.

In conclusion, appreciating EM assets and currencies are a very positive sign that we are in a risk-on climate, and that the markets are actually looking past the Fed rate hike story. Perhaps they believe the Fed will raise rates in a very gradual manner, and there is little reason so far to believe the Fed wants to be more aggressive in its rate hike trajectory.

Markets are also almost fully pricing in a rate hike come June - as such, should the Fed raise rates, this should be fully within expectations and should not rock risk assets. These two reasons give me confidence to remain risk-on through the Fed's meeting in June.

