Weekly Fund Wrap: Long Live Goldilocks

The overall picture remains "just right" with good fundamentals and cautious monetary policy although valuations are beginning to look stretched.

The sharp 1.8% drop in the S&P 500 last week turned out in the end to be just a necessary running start in order to get over the 2400 hurdle. The overall picture in the markets remains very benign (if not downright boring) with a good run of macro data and just-about-manageable risks.

The risk of a China hard landing has decreased as activity data has improved and capital flows have stabilized. It is clear that the authorities are serious about the rebalancing of the Chinese economy and are willing to go through a mild slowdown to achieve this. The US economy is ticking along at a decent clip - not too slow and not too fast. The Fed remains accommodative, but not too much. The only signs of overheating appear to be in asset valuations where High Yield credit spreads are close to record lows over the past 10 years. However, if we look over the last 25 years the overvaluation is not as stark as spreads have remained for several years below current levels during the consolidation phases of the economic cycle.

News

The tragic news in Manchester reverberated around the world with ISIS taking credit for the bombing.

China was downgraded by Moody's - the first such downgrade since 1989, which the broader markets took in stride though the Shanghai Composite fell to a 7-month low.

OPEC agreed to extend the production cut deal for 9 months into 2018 which the market already priced and where it was looking for something more. No additional support materialized (e.g. no new producers joined the pact) and oil fell almost 5% on disappointment and the sell-the-fact news.

The White House released a budget blueprint which was heavy on budget reductions across a number of agencies with the total estimate of $3.6bn cuts in federal spending over the next decade.

Macro

GDP for Q1 came in better than expected. University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment index was softer than anticipated although still at a relatively high historic level. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index registered a strong move higher lifting the 3-month average to the best reading since end of 2014.

The Fed published minutes of the discussion of the planned balance sheet reduction which appeared more dovish than expected. The planned reduction will take place as a series of rolling caps. 10-year Treasuries reacted well rallying 3bps on the news. This is bullish for the MBS sector in particular which will take the brunt of the reductions.

Markets

US and EM Equities finished the week higher, rebounding from the double-dose of potentially damaging presidential news in the White House and Brazil. Commodities finished lower as oil dragged the sector down with some disappointment relating to the OPEC meeting outcome we mentioned above.

In High Yield we expect high valuations to persist for some time, partly due to the historical pattern we mentioned above but also due to the lower leverage and improved earnings in the sector that we have witnessed this year.

In the Municipal space we find similarly high valuations as measured by the Muni / Treasury Yield Ratio (orange line below). Similar story in MBS where the Mortgage - Treasury Basis is close to the lows over the last 30+ years. The Federal Reserve currently holds about 30% of all outstanding agency MBS on its balance sheet and so there is an element of danger for the sector as the Fed begins to unwind this holding. While we expect MBS spreads to widen, we don't believe there will be a sharp correction (that we saw during the Taper Tantrum) since the Fed balance sheet unwind has been much better telegraphed.

Overall risk appetite remains high with implied volatility low and while we are tempted to take chips off the table here, the historic reality is that periods of low equity volatility have been followed by above-average returns. Equity earnings yield remains well above Treasury yield (even if index P/Es are very high) which makes us relatively upbeat on the asset class.

Risks

Political risk remains although none of it appears to be priced in. We think impeachment risk is very low as we have never had an impeachment process against a sitting president when the president's party had control of the House. Also, no president has been found guilty by the Senate (although Richard Nixon resigned before this could happen). The real danger we think is in the healthcare reform and proposed tax cuts which may take longer to materialize than initially expected.

CEF Performance

Funds took their cue from the markets with MLP and Energy Resource sectors seeing the biggest falls. We continue to like the MLP sector due to our expectation of stable/rising oil prices due to the rebalancing of global inventories as well as the attractive distribution rates in the sector. Equity sectors saw the biggest price increases on the back of strong macro news and a rally in global indices.

Notable Fund Dividend News

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) increased its dividend. The fund has had a variable dividend over the last 4 months with an increase each month.

Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) decreased its monthly dividend by 0.3% annualized. The fund has so far rallied post the cut (as it did after the previous cut in 2016.

Notable Fund Activist News

Saba Capital sold part of their Wells-Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEMKT:ERC) over two days last week. Saba still hold about 7% of their portfolio in the fund as of the latest filing.

Bulldog picked up shares in the Pacholder High Yield Fund (NYSEMKT:PHF) as well as the JPMorgan China Region Fund (NYSE:JFC). Neither fund looks like an obvious target as both trade with narrow discounts.

City of London bought shares in the Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF). The current discount of the fund is over 12% and London holds a significant position in the fund in their portfolio.

Conclusion

The overall picture in the market remains remarkably stable - which makes us, contrarian investors, particularly nervous, especially in the context of such high political uncertainty. However, we cannot argue with the strong trajectory of activity data and so are cautiously shuffling along with the market.

We close with a somewhat busy chart that offers a top-down view on the CEF Universe along the Yield, Discount and AUM dimensions to give investor a bird's eye view of what's out there in the product space.

