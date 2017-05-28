Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of May 29-June 2, 2017

The week of May 29 - June 2 sees six Canadian Dividend All-Stars release earnings and this week continues where last week left off, in which a slew of banks are due to report earnings. Of those banking All-Stars due to report, two are expected to announce a dividend increase, while another is questionable for a second time in this series. However, before we get to this week, let's take a look at last week's results.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) was the last of the Big Five Canadian banks to announce a dividend increase, and much like their counterparts earlier this year, they rewarded investors with a raise in line with expectations.

Canadian Banks have been models of consistency with their dividend growth over the past handful of years, and BMO came in as expected with a 2.3% or C$0.02/share increase for a new quarterly rate of C$0.90/share.

EXPECTED INCREASES

Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF) [TSE: LB] - Current Streak - 9 YRS, Current Yield - 4.63%

Earnings Release Date: Tuesday, May 30

Laurentian Bank, considered one of Canada's smaller regional banks, is Canada's second longest tenured bank on the Canadian Dividend All-Star list. Since 2010 and much like their larger peers, Laurentian has consistently raised dividends twice yearly in both June and December.

What can investors expect: At first glance, Laurentian's dividend payout ratio is sitting at a respectable 53.6%. However, when compared to their peers, their payout ratio is the second highest amongst all Canadian banks. This would in part explain their slowing dividend growth and help explain why Laurentian's last quarterly raise was C$0.01/share, a 50% decrease from their past few quarterly raises of C$0.02/share. As such, with their high payout ratio, the uncertainty in the Canadian housing market and low Canadian GDP growth, I anticipate a similar C$0.01/share quarterly increase. Such a raise would equal a 1.6% increase and result in a new quarterly rate of C$0.62/share.

National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF) [TSE: NA] - Current Streak - 7 YRS, Current Yield - 4.24%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, May 31

National Bank, another regional Canadian bank, follows the same theme as the majority of other banks on the Canadian Dividend All-Star list, that of twice-yearly dividend raises. Consistent with Laurentian, National has raised dividends in December and June since 2011.

What can investors expect: As mentioned above, Laurentian had a high payout ratio and they were second only to National. National's payout ratio is currently at 56.57%, which is more than 10 points higher than peers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Bank of Montreal. National's last three quarterly dividend raises have been C$0.01/share, once again reflecting a general slowdown in dividend growth among Canada's regional banks. While I don't necessarily think their dividend growth streak is at risk, for much of the same reasons outlined with Laurentian, there is no reason for National to deviate from this slow dividend growth. A C$0.01/share increase would result in a 1.8% increase and new quarterly rate of C$0.57/share.

WILL THEY OR WON'T THEY

Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) [TSE: CWB] - Current Streak - 25 YRS, Current Yield - 3.77%

Earnings Release Date: Thursday, June 1

Canadian Western Bank is Canada's last bank to report earnings and this is the second time they are featured on this list. After they failed to raise dividends along with earnings in March, they have now kept their dividend steady at C$0.23/per share for six straight quarters.

What can investors expect: Canadian Western holds one of Canada's most impressive dividend growth streak but because of their significant presence out west, they are the most vulnerable to the struggling oil patch and as a result earnings have been less than stellar. Although last quarter saw revenues grow 11%, net income dropped 5%, in part due to higher non-interest expense and once again, higher provision for credit losses. The major red flag for dividend growth investors is that over the medium-term, they are targeting a 30% payout ratio which is significantly below their current 44% payout ratio. As a result, I highly doubt that Canadian Western will raise their dividends this quarter. At the outside chance they post blowout earnings that reduces their payout ratio significantly, at most investors can expect a C$0.01/share or 4.3% quarterly raise to C$0.24/share.

CONCLUSION

Once again, Canadian banks are in the spotlight this week and much of the narrative remains the same: slow economic growth and housing market concerns. Unfortunately, some of these more regional and smaller banks are more susceptible to the stagnating Canadian economy, the housing bubble and in Canadian Western's case the oil industry, simply because of a lack of diversification. Whereas Canada's big five banks have the added benefit of international operations, the smaller-regional banks are either solely or highly dependent on factors at play in the Canadian market. That being said, Laurentian and National should continue to deliver and come through for investors. There is a chance, however, that National, because of their high payout ratio, could revert to a yearly increase as opposed to dividend increases twice yearly. It is certainly something for investors to watch. Canadian Western, Canada's longest serving bank on the Canadian Dividend All-Star list is still struggling with the slow recovery of the oil industry in Western Canada and have the lowest posted target payout ratio among all banks. That being said, with a 25 year dividend growth streak on the line, 3rd all-time on Canada's Dividend All-Star list, I am still hopeful that by end of year they might announce a token raise to keep their streak alive.

