Zoe's Kitchen: Bi-Polar Market

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) continues taking the elevator down to new all-time lows. The market hasn't been very kind to the restaurant concept that lowered revenue guidance despite a well established weak environment.

On Friday, the stock plunged to an amazing low at $11.52 for an initial 29% drop and a total collapse from the highs last year above $40. After a rally back to close up nearly $3 from the lows, is Zoe's Kitchen still a stock to own?

The main reason for the massive dip in the stock was the negative 3.3% comps reported for Q1. As well, the guidance that full-year comps may dip from 2016 levels caused another revenue cut for the year. The market was nearly equally unkind of expectations cuts with the last two quarterly reports.

Other fast casual restaurants such as Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) produced negative comps for the quarter. As Black Box data highlights (via Nation's Restaurant News), Q1 same-store sales and traffic trends in the industry were negative for the quarter. February was especially bad for the quarter with traffic down an incredible 5%.

The big difference between a Shake Shack and Zoe's Kitchen is that the former is highly profitable. The investor community appears highly concerned by the mounting interest expenses related to landlord financing.

For Q1, interest expenses jumped to $1.4 million, up from $1.1 million last year. As the restaurant concept continues building out units and if numbers lag, Zoe's Kitchen could run into a liquidity issue. Or at least that is the fear.

As the traffic trends highlight above, a big part of the issue is the market in general and the regions like Texas where the company operates a majority of stores. The market tends to be bi-polar by rewarding Zoe's Kitchen with a rally above $40 on the 8.1% comps last Q1 and dumping the stock on the negative comps last quarter.

While the market reacts too much to short-term comp trends, the company has the opportunity to help itself via improving digital, mobile, and delivery options. Zoe's Kitchen appears behind some of the industry stalwarts possibly accounting for the sluggishness in revenues though this as well could account for the weakness in the Texas and Southeast markets where more suburban areas aren't as focused on delivery to this point.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) recently expanded to my area with a local Zoe's Kitchen popping up as a delivery option. Such delivery initiatives should start providing a tailwind at the end of 2017.

The key investor takeaway is that the market continues to extrapolate too much on the current comp sales trend at Zoe's Kitchen. The time to dump a stock with these long-term positives isn't at the lows in the cycle.