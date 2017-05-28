Costamare: Sail Away With This Stock Now

No Reason To Panic

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE), an international company that charters container ships, recently announced a public offering of 12.5 million shares. The announcement triggered a massive selloff of about 8%. The fundamentals are strong for this company and should be considered by any value investor. Costamare has been on a recent tear of late, even more so after it beat estimates in Q1. The EPS beat was around 5% over analysts' expectations coming in at $0.23 instead of estimated $.2183

This equated to a $13.7 million beat. Credit Suisse recently raised its target price to $8 and said it could increase to $12 a share in the near term, a 60% uptick from its previous target. In Zacks Value Style Score, Costamare received an A.

The Numbers Don't Lie

There are a lot of reasons to buy on this dip, but the pure fundamentals should get you excited. I've taken a look at both the PE ratio and PS ratio to conclude that present levels equal a great buying opportunity. Currently, PE is hovering around 11.33. To put this into perspective, Costamare is in the 98th and 99th percentile (on value) for PE to its sector and the S&P, respectively. That's an A+ for value in my opinion.

The P/S ratio is also skewed compared to other companies in its sector, which would undervalue the stock by almost 2X current values. Costamare has a P/S ratio of about 1.4 for the 12 months trailing. This is drastically lower than the S&P 500 average, which is around 3.10. Based on the numbers and the relatively overvalued S&P, Costamare makes a good value investment opportunity.

Largest Shareholder to Shoulder Capital Increase

"The majority shareholders (Konstantakopoulous Family) have committed to purchase $10 million worth of shares. CMRE says it plans to use the proceeds for capital spending, including vessel acquisitions, and for other general corporate purposes, which may include paying down debt."

(Source: Costamare to launch 12.5M share offering).

The Konstantakopolous family started the Costamare company in 1974, after Vassili Konstantakopolous worked for nearly twenty years on the sea as both seaman and captain in merchant shipping. Although Captain Vassili died in 2011, his son Konstantinos was CEO since 1998, and then Chairmen and CEO from 2010. According to Konstantinos's most recent 13D, all of his dividends are being reinvested, equating to almost 300,000 shares. The family's strong commitment to the company and its well being bodes well for any long-term investor considering Costamare. It also can't get any more poetic than knowing that the family in charge of steering this company, actually captained vessels.

Here's Some Money While You Wait

The dividend currently standing over 5%, with a long runway for growth that could see the stock double in the next 12-24 months, should give any value investor a reason to check this stock out. The dividend payout ratio stands at about 45.38%, which is in top 5% compared to its sector and top 13% compared to the S&P. The transportation/shipping industry has hit some choppy waters of late, but it is slowly making a turnaround. No reason not to investigate this stock further, so you can pocket the dividends and have a great opportunity at a nice capital gain. This stock should be on your watch list either as a DGI or value investor.

Reasons to Buy

Recent public offering provides a great buying opportunity.

Price has been treading upwards fueled by Q1 beat.

Fundamentals, including PS and PE, are hard to beat in an overvalued market.

Majority shareholders and founding family are buying up a large percentage of the offering and are highly committed to the company's success.

Dividend is impressive, especially with the potential for share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMRE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.