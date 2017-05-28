Updates On 4 Bidding Wars

There's nothing like a bidding war for one who invests in merger arbitrage stocks. This edition of Risk Arbitrage Today will update four current bidding wars, two of which are in full swing.

Norsat International

Vancouver's Norsat International Inc. (NYSEMKT:NSAT) is a provider of unique and customized communication solutions for remote and challenging applications. Its market cap is approximately $66 million. Norsat has two suitors, Privet Fund Management and Hytera Communications. Privet is a hedge fund sponsor based in Atlanta. Hytera is a provider of professional mobile radio communications headquartered in China.

September of 2016- Privet offered to buy Norsat for $8 per share.

March of 2017- Privet bumped its offer to $10.25 per share.

Ten days later, Norsat entered into a definitive agreement with Hytera for the same $10.25 per share.

April 17- Norsat received another proposal from Privet for $11 per share in cash. The proposal was an unsolicited, conditional, non-binding one which was subject to conditions, including due diligence and financing.

May 15- Privet sent Norsat an updated unsolicited, proposal which was not subject to any due diligence or financing conditions. Privet also indicated that it was prepared to sign a definitive agreement on terms and conditions substantially identical to the existing arrangement agreement with Hytera, with the exception a price of $11 per share versus Hytera's $10.25 per share. There was no way that Norsat couldn't deem Privet's offer as a superior one.

May 18-three days later, that's what Norsat did.

One week later, which was this Thursday, May 25, Hytera raised its bid to $11.25 per share. In addition, the amended Hytera offer increased both the Norsat and Hytera termination fees from $2.0 million to $2.5 million, respectively, and removed the condition that permitted Hytera to not close the transaction in the event that greater than 20% of Norsat Shareholders exercised their dissent rights. With the news, Norsat says the Privet Proposal now ceases to be a superior proposal.

NSAT data by YCharts

Reasons Privet may make a higher bid

The ball is back in Privet's court. The most recent higher offer from Hytera was just 25 cents per share above Privet's last offer.

Privet has wanted to buy Norsat for almost two years.

Global Sources

At the beginning of the week Global Sources (GSOL) was a stock trading around $12 per share with about 20K shares changing hands daily. What a difference a week makes.

On Tuesday, Global signed a deal to be acquired by Expo Holdings for $18 per share in cash, 50% higher than GSOL had last traded. By reading the company's SEC filings we see that Expo Holdings seems to be an affiliate of The Blackstone Group, Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, Global received a proposal from an unnamed third party to acquire all the outstanding shares of the company for $20.00 per share in cash, $2 higher than Expo's signed deal.

On Thursday, Expo wasted no time in matching the $20 offer.

The market is expecting a higher bid, possibly a bidding war. With the swiftness of a higher offer and then a matching offer that prediction makes sense.

GSOL Price data by YCharts

The Expo deal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Global Sources is headquartered in Hong Kong. They are a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China. Their core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English language media such as online marketplaces, trade shows, magazines, and apps.

MoneyGram International

Not too long ago, Ant Financial and Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) were in a bidding war for MoneyGram International (NYSE:MGI). Ant had agreed to buy MoneyGram for $13.25 per share on January 26. On March 14, Euronet offered $15.20 per share and the bidding war was on. But on April 16, Ant delivered what seemed to be a knockout blow raising the bid all the way up to $18 per share.

Euronet didn't match or raise but also didn't drop out of the bidding. They postulalated that Ant's deal might not close.

"The road ahead for MoneyGram remains highly uncertain in our view. In light of bipartisan concerns that have been raised by four Members of Congress, extensive public reports examining questionable data security practices of Ant Financial and broad concern raised over Chinese based acquirers, we continue to hold the view that the Ant deal may never close-Euronet CEO Mike Brown

But a CTFN article had a different point of view

Experts See MoneyGram/Ant Financial Deal Clearing CFIUS with Heavy Scrutiny-CTFN

On May 16, MoneyGram shareholders approved the Ant merger. The companies say closing is expected in the second half of the year subject to regulatory approvals.

Straight Path Communications

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) won the bidding war for Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) two weeks ago, beating out rival AT&T (NYSE:T). If the deal closes, Verizon will pay $184 in stock for the spectrum holder. That works out to an incredible, 404% premium to STRP's closing price on April 7, the day prior to AT&T's original merger agreement. So why I am including it in an article on current bidding wars? One word: Options.

The options market in a definitive deal rarely prices call options much above the expected deal price unless a higher bid is expected or in some cases multiple dividends from a high dividend payer.

Straight Path doesn't pay a dividend. One would think that after being involved in the bidding war of the decade the winner could rest easy.

STRP data by YCharts

So with a definitive price of $184 in stock and about nine months to close why would the call prices above $185 have much value?

JUNE 185 CALL BID 85 cents ASK $1.35 JUNE 190 CALL BID 75 cents ASK $1.25 JUNE 195 CALL BID 65 cents ASK $1.30 JUNE 200 CALL BID 55 cents ASK $1.00 JUNE 205 CALL BID 50 cents ASK 90 cents JULY 200 CALL BID 85 cents ASK $1.20 JULY 220 CALL BID 80 cents ASK 90 cents AUGUST 185 CALL BID $1.15 ASK $3.20 AUGUST 190 CALL BID $1.15 ASK $2.00 AUGUST 210 CALL BID 90 cents ASK $1.15 AUGUST 220 CALL BID 50 cents ASK $1.15

Could AT&T change their mind and top Verizon? Is there another explanation for these bloated option prices?



Ultratech

Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) has completed its acquisition of Ultratech (NASDAQ:UTEK). Ultratech shareholders will receive $21.75 in cash and 0.2675 shares of Veeco stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $862.3 million. The deal closed in less than four months.

