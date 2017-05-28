What Is Going On With Oil?

During the past 3 weeks, we have seen a lot of volatility in the oil market; the last price fall from the 25 May high was disappointing. All oil-based instruments (NYSEARCA:USO) have been declining and then going up again. For instance, the trading range of Brent crude oil was quite large: $46.68 on 5 May low and $54.59 on 24 May high. It makes many investors think over their positions once again. What has changed?

The real thing about the oil market situation is mostly clear and we don't need to forget about it, whatever the local volatility is. Three main drivers are not about to fade away: China's oil demand is not stable, OPEC cuts seem to be ineffective, and United States shale output growth is still in play. Even now, when the price tumbles below $52 per barrel after the OPEC meeting and successfully rebounds, these factors remain the main oil market drivers.

China's oil demand

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Manufacturing PMI (chart above) fell to 50.3 in April (March data was 51.2). It is the weakest data in Chinese factory activity since the last year September. Furthermore, Chinese business confidence in April fell to 51.2, the weakest number since October. The same picture is seen in PMI Services (51.5 in April) - the 6-month low reading.

China is critical for the oil market because of its huge oil consumption. These numbers above caused one of the biggest WTI selloff (April-May). Although the price successfully recovered, it is still under pressure.

OPEC

We don't need to forget about the main goal of OPEC: Backwardation market state (spot/futures price). Backwardation causes the situation when it's better not to store oil because of the future low price expectations. The key point here is to make current oil inventories lower. Moreover, it helps to stop US shale drilling.

Now, let's remember the Saudi Aramco (Private:ARMCO) IPO. The logic here is quite clear: Saudi Arabia extends cuts agreement not only to support the prices but also in order to increase Saudi Aramco's valuation. When the IPO is about to come, the oil price should be much higher than now. The Kingdom kills two birds with one stone.

The results of the OPEC meeting confirms that.

US Shale Output

The slightest price decline, by analysts' opinion, is caused by US shale production. During the last months, that story went over and over again: when the oil price goes down, an interest to US shale rises. It happens very often, so many investors stopped paying attention to it. Although, it still makes a lot of sense. Look at the chart below (U.S. Baker Hughes Oil Rig Count).

We see one of the biggest rises in oil rig count. The steady growth during the last 12 months led to doubling of the oil rig count in March 2017. Now this number is up to 130% of the last year May stats.

What finally happens?

The oil price falling (5th of May) was caused by simple market correction. According to Crude Oil Inventories statistics, everything we faced in the market from mid-April till the 5th of May was just a correction - prices were very high in terms of inventories. Furthermore, the consecutive peaks with the 25 May slump and the 26 May recovery confirm that thought - the market is adjusting.

From the technical point of view, the levels near $50-$52 have become a real milestone of the tug-of-war game between bulls and bears. In case of bears' victory, the path to $46.68 (5 May low) will be opened. If the price manages to overcome bullish resistance, the next targets will be near $42-43.50.

