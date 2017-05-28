Starwood Property Trust: This 8.7% Yield Is Safe

Earnings upside tied to an increase in short-term interest rates could improve Starwood Property Trust’s dividend stats even more, and tilt the odds in favor of a dividend hike.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is a quality income vehicle with low core earnings volatility and robust dividend coverage that suggests that the company can sustain its current dividend payout. What's more, I am attracted to Starwood Property Trust's potential to improve its dividend coverage (and hike its dividend) based on the company's floating-rate loan portfolio. An investment in Starwood Property Trust throws off an 8.67 percent dividend yield at today's price point.

Commercial real estate finance companies have a place in every income investor's investment portfolio: They mostly invest in U.S.-based commercial real estate, offering income investors a compelling combination of income and capital appreciation prospects. I already owned Starwood Property Trust in my high-yield income portfolio, but have added last week on the dip. I am optimistic about Starwood Property Trust's value proposition for three specific reasons:

1. Starwood Property Trust Has Low Core Earnings Volatility (Which Is An Indicator Of High Quality Earnings)

Low core earnings volatility is a feature of a high-quality income vehicle. With core earnings consistently falling into a narrow band, Starwood Property Trust has high dividend visibility, too.

Starwood Property Trust's core earnings, which originate from its Investing and Lending businesses, have consistently been between $0.50-$0.59/share in the last seven quarters. Low core earnings volatility generally implies two things: A. High core earnings predictability and B. A (relatively) safe dividend (nothing is without risk).

Starwood Property Trust achieved excess dividend coverage in each of the last seven quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

2. Dividend Coverage 110% In The Last 7 Quarters

I like to calculate dividend coverage stats on a rolling basis, and preferably for time periods exceeding one year, i.e. four quarters. The longer the time period, the more reliable and valuable are the conclusions drawn from it.

While Starwood Property Trust's dividend coverage has changed from quarter to quarter, the company has always covered its dividend with core earnings. In other words, Starwood Property Trust's dividend coverage has always been above 100 percent (last seven quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

Starwood Property Trust's average dividend coverage ratio (again, in the last seven quarters) was 110 percent, which should put investors sweating over the REIT's high dividend at ease. Importantly, Starwood consistently overearned its dividend, implying dividend sustainability.

3. Upside Potential Related To An Increase In Short Term Interest Rates

Starwood Property Trust essentially consists of two main businesses: Investing and Lending. The Lending business is the biggest by a good margin, producing $98.1 million in core earnings in the first quarter 2017 compared to $65.3 million in the Investing business. On a per-share basis, Starwood Property Trust's Lending business contributed $0.38/share to total Q1-2017 core earnings of $0.51/share whereas the Investing business contributed $0.25/share.

Here is an overview of Starwood Property Trust's Lending business (note the high percentage of floating-rate loans).

Source: Starwood Property Trust

The interesting part, of course, is that Starwood Property Trust has upside tied to its high presence of floating-rate loans on its balance which will produce higher core earnings in an environment of higher short term interest rates. Higher core earnings will translate into even better dividend coverage for Starwood Property Trust, which in turn could yield a dividend raise.

Source: Starwood Property Trust

Your Takeaway

Current shareholders of Starwood Property Trust need not be concerned with the REIT's dividend sustainability. The company has a robust asset base that produces core earnings with a low degree of volatility. Further, Starwood Property Trust has achieved excess dividend coverage in each of the last seven quarters (110% dividend coverage). Lastly, Starwood has earnings upside tied to its floating-rate loan portfolio, implying even better dividend coverage stats in the future and, potentially, a higher quarterly cash dividend. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.