9 Dividend Increases: May 22-26, 2017

Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list helps me identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential. This week, 9 companies on my watch list announced dividend increases. The following table presents a summary.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• Tiffany & Company (NYSE:TIF)

TIF is a holding company founded in 1837 and headquartered in New York, New York. Through its subsidiaries, the company designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry worldwide. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silverware, china, crystal, stationery, fragrances, and accessories. TIF produces jewelry in New York, Rhode Island and Kentucky, and silver hollowware in Rhode Island.

On May 25, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 50¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 11.11%. The dividend is payable on July 10 to shareholders of record on June 20.

• MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI)

MBFI operates as a financial holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A, providing financial services to businesses and individuals primarily in the Chicago metropolitan area. The company's banking segment offers commercial banking products, including loan, financing, deposit, and treasury management products. The company's leasing segment provides lease originations for high-end equipment, including computer systems, satellite equipment, and medical equipment. Its mortgage banking segment originates and services residential mortgage loans. MBFI was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 10.53% to 21¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 13, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 30.

• Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Founded in 1818, BG is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in more than 40 countries. The company buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains. It makes animal feed and edible oil products, produces sugar and ethanol, and mills grains to make ingredients used by food companies. BG is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

On May 24, the company declared a dividend of 46¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 9.52% increase. The dividend is payable on September 5 to shareholders of record on August 22. The ex-dividend date is August 18.

• El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE)

Founded in 1901 and based in El Paso, Texas, EE is a public utility company engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. The company owns or has ownership interests in various electrical generating facilities with a net dependable generating capability of nearly 2,100 megawatts. EE's energy sources include nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar and wind.

On May 26, the company declared a dividend of 33.5¢ per share. The new dividend represents an 8.06% increase. All shareholders of record on June 16 will receive the new dividend on June 30.

• Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Founded in 1998 and based in Portsmouth, Virginia, TOWN is a community bank offering retail and commercial banking services to customers in Virginia and North Carolina. The company's banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The realty segment provides residential real estate services, originations of a range of mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance. TOWN's insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance, as well as employee and group benefits.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 14¢ per share, an increase of 7.69% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on July 12 to shareholders of record on June 30. TOWN will trade ex-dividend on June 28.

• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, FLO is one of the largest producers and marketers of a full line of frozen and non-frozen bakery and dessert products in the United States. Flowers Foods consists of Flowers Bakeries and Mrs. Smith's Bakeries. FLO's top brands include Nature's Own, Wonder, and Tastykake.

On May 25, the company declared a dividend of 17¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 6.25% increase. The dividend is payable on June 23 to shareholders of record on June 9. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 7.

• LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Founded in 2005 and based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, LYB is a global chemical company with manufacturing operations in 18 countries. The company manufactures chemicals and polymers; refines crude oil; produces gasoline blending components; and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers.

On May 24, the company declared a dividend of 90¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 5.88% increase. The stock will trade ex-dividend on June 1, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on June 12.

• Cracker Barrel Old Country (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Founded in 1969 and based in Lebanon, Tennessee, CBRL develops and operates of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® concept. Each of the CBRL's stores consists of a restaurant and a gift shop. The restaurants provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, as well as candies and several food items.

On May 23, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from $1.15 per share to $1.20 per share, an increase of 4.35%. All shareholders of record on July 14 can expect the dividend to be paid on August 4.

• Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC)

ADC is an integrated REIT (real estate investment trust) focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties in the United States. The company's business objective is to generate consistent shareholder returns by investing in and actively managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties net leased to industry tenants. As of December 31, 2016, ADC's portfolio consisted of 366 properties located in 43 states and totaling approximately seven million square feet of gross leasable area. ADC was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

ADC will pay a quarterly dividend of 50.5¢ per share, an increase of 2.02% over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on July 14 to shareholders of record on June 30.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers: TIF, LYB, and CBRL.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

TIF's price line is somewhat cyclical, and currently above the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue) and the primary valuation line (in orange), so the stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in TIF in January 2007 would have returned 11% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LYB's price line below its normal P/E ratio and the primary valuation line, so the stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in LYB in January 2012 would have returned 17.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Finally, let's look at CBRL:

The stock's price line is well above its normal P/E ratio and the matching primary valuation line, indicating that CBRL is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in CBRL in January 2007 would have returned 17.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.