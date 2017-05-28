Hudson's Bay Is Ready To Thrive In A Retail Apocalypse

My rule regarding retail is as follows: I don't invest where I don't shop. While it sounds crazy, it has worked thus far, with one exception. My holdings in Canadian Tire (trades only on the TSX, CTC.A), Dollarama (OTC:DLMAF), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) have all performed quite well, some exceptionally so. Yet, the firm I saw the most upside and the least downside in has done the worst. That is of course, Hudson's Bay (OTC:HBAYF). It has been my first and only IPO purchase. While some of that boiled down to a drunk patriotism to my native land, I saw a formula for value creation, one that I believe stands strong today in a challenging retail environment. Despite a rough 2016, I believe Hudson's Bay is set to outperform in the long term. These come by: consolidating retail, monetizing retail assets and financial flexibility.

Let me be blunt. Hudson's Bay's competitors are struggling more than the company. This is a medium-term catalyst that will drive same-store sales growth in North America and Europe

Let's start with HBC's Canadian operations. Sears Canada (NASDAQ:SRSC) (TSX: SCC) is dying. While it is attempting to reposition itself as an off-price retailer, more of the ilk of a TJX (NYSE:TJX), they're in their last hour. Sears Canada carries a market cap of under $100 million, and while asset sales and debt restructuring can delay the inevitable, it cannot reverse it. Sears is Hudson's Bay's main competitor. They've created a hostile environment in which Sears is slashing margins in a last ditch attempt to regain sales. Let me give you a few examples from when I checked into a mall that contains a Sears and Hudson's Bay store on the weekend. Sears' in-house branded down bomber, $50 everyday price. Hudson's Bay "signature collection" down bomber, $130 marked down to $50. Sears in-house marketed shirts, $5 everyday. Hudson's Bay shirts (of a much higher quality), $15 down to $5. I made two observations, Hudson's Bay is a noose around Sears' neck; they are matching any everyday Sears low price with higher quality apparel. The Hudson's Bay store is better kept and had roughly double the traffic, and many more people actually buying merchandise. Hudson's Bay won't afford Sears an inch of market share without a fight for it. This margin compression seen in 2016 could be viewed as an investment in long-term success. It's hard to gauge the exact impact of same-store sales gains HBC can expect, but looking at results after the demise of Target Canada (NYSE:TGT), a retailer with less direct competition with HBC than Sears, same-store sales soared in both 2015 and 2016, roughly 4% per year.

Hudson's Bay has positioned their European business for success. Following a pattern, Galeria was acquired for less than the value of the real estate on their books. Their real estate was sold off to HBS global properties (a JV with Simon Property Group) the following year. Hudson's Bay has invested heavily in renovating stores in Germany and Belgium. Stores are performing at expectations thus far. More exciting than that is Hudson's Bay's foray into the Netherlands, picking up leases off defunct retailer V&D. Landlords are spending $450 million renovating locations for Hudson's Bay to take over. While the Netherlands has a hard to crack retail market, HBC has a couple of advantages. Canada and Hudson's Bay have an affinity in Dutch minds not enjoyed by competing retailers. They will have a brand new store base of nicely renovated stores with plenty of competition cleared off the table from said tough environment. Stores launch in summer of 2017, so we should have an idea by the end of the year how things are progressing.

US retail is getting hammered right now, and Hudson's Bay's US operations have not been excluded. Saks experienced a 4.8% decline in same-store sales in 2017. But investors should take note of two things. Firstly, this is the first year US same-store sales fell; 2016 they grew a reasonable 2%. Secondly, much of this sales decline at Saks may have to do with their flagship 5th avenue location being inaccessible (or at the very least much more difficult) considering its proximity to Trump Tower. Secondly, a thinning of the herd is occurring in high end US retail. Well-positioned companies like Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and Saks will survive. Highly levered, improperly positioned companies like Neiman Marcus (Pending:NMG) will not.

The prevailing narrative is that to be a successful 21st century retailer one must have a successful e-commerce offering. Out of interest, my two most successful retail holdings, Dollarama and Couche Tard, have NO online offering. While I was not a fan of Hudson's Bay's acquisition of Gilt Groupe when announced, and thus far I have been vindicated, HBC's online offerings are top tier. Gilt's design team have redesigned the sites for every HBC group site and they work great. Online revenue is growing well, even during a tough 2016. Hudson's Bay's robotic fulfillment system is more advanced in Canada than that of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Let me continue my mantra of personal case studies into their retail operations. I ordered a jacket and boots last winter from Hudson's Bay's site. My jacket was available at a shop in Winnipeg, so it shipped out of store. It arrived the next day. My boots had to come from the online fulfillment center, so those took a whopping two days to ship. This was with Hudson's Bay's free shipping on a $45+ order. Compare that to Amazon Prime (a quite pricey service I subscribe to). With that, I receive free shipping on prime items. On average, they take 5 days to arrive. If I pay an extra $4/item on top of my prime fees, they claim 2, but I experience 3. Hudson's Bay's free shipping demolished Amazon Prime in delivery times. If I were to decide I wasn't enamored by one of the items I purchased, I can take advantage of the omni-channel approach and return to store, saving me time and HBC money.

Hudson's Bay has a phenomenal real estate portfolio, much of it is unencumbered by mortgages or debt. Hudson's Bay has been growing the real estate portfolio exceptionally well, too. Let's discuss the real estate transactions carried out by Hudson's Bay over the past decade. In 2011, Hudson's Bay was able to offload Zellers' weak (let's be honest, junk) portfolio of leases and stores for C$1.8 billion. Saks was acquired for $2.9 billion, yet the flagship 5th avenue property alone fetches a value of $3.7 billion.

They're by all means the best retailer in the industry at monetizing real estate assets. Hudson's Bay currently has two REITs that could be IPOd at any time. Between the Canadian Riocan JV and HBS Global Properties, Hudson's Bay's equity position in the REITs is roughly C$3.2 billion. Hudson's Bay can go in two directions with the IPOs. They can use their capital to double down on picking up deeply discounted retailers like Macy's (NYSE:M) and repeat the cycle of real estate monetization. OR (and I think preferably) they either give existing unitholders shares in the REITs, raise equity and double down on improving their existing store base. I do not believe shareholders will be satisfied with simply HBC raising cash for themselves and future acquisitions. Hurt longs should expect either a special dividend or REIT units, I'd expect the latter.

A Hudson's Bay bear case would center around a doubt in the ability of management to successfully monetize the real estate assets on book. A prime example of this failure in retail would be Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD). Management slowly bled real estate assets in order to buy back stock and maintain unprofitable retail operations. While Eddie Lampert, the CEO of Sears, was insistent on slashing capex and store investment to boost margins, HBC is doing the opposite. While Lampert sold real estate to buy back stock, Hudson's Bay did no such thing. HBC is not IPO-ing a REIT to sustain itself, but instead to create shareholder value. In April during Q4 2016 earnings, Chairman Richard Baker said, ""What we should've done and what we should be doing as quick as possible is IPO-ing our U.S. real estate portfolio and/or IPO-ing our Canadian real estate portfolio," said Chairman Richard Baker, adding that other options are still possible." The REIT IPOs are happening and WILL drive significant value creation for longs. Unlike Sears, HBC is not cash strapped, and doesn't need these funds to stay alive and prop up money losing stores.

Hudson's Bay has also done a very good job at making tuck-in acquisitions such as Saks, while growing the real estate portfolio and not harming their debt profile. They have invested heavily in capex to keep stores competitive with the best in the industry. Struggling retailers like Sears and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) see capex falling and debt rising.

Even without touching the bulk of the real estate portfolio, Hudson's Bay has grown massively while lowering their debt/EBITDA since IPO.

Hudson's Bay's longs will soon be vindicated with a REIT IPO that will generate significantly more cash than the entire HBC entity currently trades for. HBC Europe provides an exciting platform for growth. Management's strategy of retail consolidation has been working. This amounts to what I consider the best deep value play in Canada.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HBAYF, ANCUF, WMT, DLMAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.