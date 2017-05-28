WestJet: Cost Uncertainties Ahead

More than a year ago I had written a very bullish article on WestJet (OTC: WJAFF) stating that it was a strong buy. When my article was published on Mar 21, 2016, the stock price closed at $15.28; today it hovers around $16.60. Given the state of the economy in the past year, I would say this isn't too bad of a stock run.

However, I believe the recent pilot unionization puts a wrench into WestJet's plans for a no frills airline - expected to launch in late 2017. Also, unionization also tends to increase costs overall, and this will surely hurt profits. Over the short term, I believe there is enough cost uncertainties in the company to warrant a hold position from a buy.

WestJet's Cost Structure:

Below is a table of each of the company's expense items going back 5 quarters:

(Source: Westjet Financials)

The total costs in its most recent quarter has risen by more than 10% while revenue has shrunk 0.90%. This is the largest increase in the last 5 quarters while revenue fluctuated between -7.96% to 10.09%.

In looking at each expense item as a percentage of total costs, we see aircraft fuel and salaries making up 42.8% to 45.2% of the total operating expenses:

(Source: Westjet Financials)

We know that aircraft fuel is a large variable cost because WestJet had reported large profit numbers during a time when fuel costs were low (2015 - early 2016). In recent quarters we have seen fuel costs inching upwards (see graph below, it grew from 47 cents to 64 cents in Q1-2017) and there are predictions that fuel costs will continue to creep up.

The pilot unionization element will put upward pressure on the company for sure. There are studies that show unions tend to be more expensive compared to non unions over the long run.

The CASM (cost available per seat mile) has been inching upwards in the last 5 quarters, I see this trend continuing now that pilots at WestJet are unionized:

(Source: Westjet Financials)

Poor Morale?:

Another interesting fact that was not talked about is employee morale at WestJet. In 2015, unionization was averted when only 45% of the pilots voted to become a union. In early May 2017, the vote was 62%. The jump of 17% for unionization could be a response to management's strategy of launching a no frills airline. A no frills airline model strives to keep costs low and that means limiting salary growth - which the pilots were against.

While this time it was only the pilots at WestJet whom decided to unionize, there is a possibility that this can start a ripple effect for other non-unionized employees (flight attendants or mechanics) to begin unionizing as well.

Not Everything is Bad News:

The cost uncertainty is a setback, but the ship isn't sinking. In December 2016, WestJet pilots had voted in favor of expanding its wide body fleet. This has led to WestJet continuing its investments into the latest fuel saving planes, which will help its expansion overseas while reducing fuel costs.

Also, WestJet remains a popular brand. In late 2015, it was voted as the 3rd best brand in Canada.

WestJet has been around for a little over 20 years. In all these years, it has shown how it is adaptable to the changing market - from initially being just a "low cost alternative" to being innovative and cost efficient.

The Impact on Stock Price:

While Moody's had downgraded WestJet from stable to negative, I feel that the stock market's reaction to the unionization news was a bit muted. The stock price had dropped by a dollar before regaining its price several days later. It was $21.98 when the unionization news was released on May 12, 2017, and it now trades at about $22.87 (May 26 price).

Given the cost uncertainties, I am also doubtful management will commit to any dividend increases in the near future. With fuel costs and salaries making up almost 50% of WestJet's total operating costs, I would throw caution on this stock.