Buying Gold Versus Buying Well-Managed Gold Companies: Rule, Rickards And Reik

By Albert Lu, CEO of Sprott US Media

Sprott US Media recently hosted a discussion titled, "Will Gold Trump Politics in 2017?" with Rick Rule, Trey Reik and me, Albert Lu, from Sprott, along with James Rickards, a New York Times bestselling author. One of the key topics discussed was the importance of reviewing a management team when investing in gold miners.

When investing in gold miners, as the Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) does, there are many different contextual factors that need to be analyzed, including the quality of the company's assets, the company's overall reserves, and geopolitical risk to name a few. However, while many issues can easily be analyzed, one of the most underappreciated areas for focus when choosing gold miners is understanding the management team.

How management is aligned, management's experience and management's background can be major drivers in determining if a gold mining investment is a wise investment or not.

Below are excerpts of the discussion I'd like to underscore with some added insights:

James Rickards: "…when I look at gold mining stocks, to me geology is geology. Feasibility study is a feasibility study. Finance is finance ... What does vary, however, is the quality of management.

So, when I think about gold mining stocks, the first question I ask myself is who's in charge? Are they high integrity? Are they fly-by-night? Have they done this before with other companies? Is this their first venture? What's the alignment of interest with the investors? … Are you dealing with good management?

… because one of the great things about Rick Rule and Sprott and their associates is that's exactly what they do. They look for-you know, you care about the quality of the ore and the samples and tests and all that, but what you really look at is management."

Many gold miners operate in high-risk areas, either related to geography, political or geological issues. While this can be an issue for larger miners, it becomes an even larger factor when looking at the junior miners that the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) invests in. One of the biggest factors in having confidence in whether they can execute is by looking at their history.

Rick Rule: "Finally comes the qualitative part because companies are really collections of individuals. What you need to do is look at the résumés of the individuals in place and figure out whether those résumés are actually suited to the task at hand. Many people will tell you that they've been successful in the mining business when their history in mining is in a task which is completely at odds with the task that they're hired for now.

An executive can tell you that he or she has been successful in the gold mining industry when the success was operating a gold mine in French-speaking Quebec in 2 billion-year-old Archaean terrain, and the task at hand is developing or exploring for copper gold deposits, as opposed to producing them, in tertiary volcanics, very young rocks, in Spanish-speaking Peru. And although the tasks are broadly speaking, both mining, success in one task certainly doesn't qualify one to be a success in another."

Just having context on if management has been a good operator, though, is insufficient. What an investor really needs to focus on is if the management team's skills are aligned with the project they are undertaking. Even if a management team has a great history, if the context of their prior execution is inconsistent with new projects, it increases the risk of the investment.

Rick Rule: "I think importantly … you need to look at management buy-in. Does most of their upside have to do with salary and bonuses? Or does most of their upside have to do with ownership in the businesses that they are running?

When somebody tells me that something is going to be absolutely wonderful for me over the next 5 years and they know more about their company than I'm ever going to, if they think it's so great, how much of their own money do they have invested in that greatness that they see?"

Lastly, understanding management alignment can be a tremendous tool in identifying which management teams are confident in the potential of the companies they are investing in. When a management team has chosen to become an owner alongside the equity investor, it is a strong signal they believe in the opportunity from the investments they're making.

Understanding the quality and alignment of a management team is an essential part of making any good equity investment, but in the area of gold mining - because of the major impact sound management can have on the inherent risks - it has even greater weight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Sprott U.S. Media is an affiliate of Sprott U.S. Holdings Inc., which is under common control with Sprott Asset Management LP. Sprott Asset Management LP offers both SGDM and SGDJ mentioned herein.