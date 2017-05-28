Get A 24% Annualized Yield On Washington Prime Group While You Wait To Buy It

While the last week has created a little reprieve, the retail REIT sector has been taken to the woodshed over the last 6 months. My clear favorite in this group is Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) which I wrote about 3 days ago.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) is another stock that I am extremely fond of and is the focus of this article.

Images and information sourced from Washington Prime Group Q1 Supplemental and May presentation.

The positives:

1) Excellent Tenant Diversification

While Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) have many locations closing, the total impact to WPG will be quite modest on account of a very small percentage of base rent coming from them. In addition, WPG will have to cover the expenses of these locations while they are vacant and being developed, but again, the overall impact will be modest. Redevelopment of these locations represents an opportunity and should increase Adjusted Base Rent between 200-700%.

2) 12% Plus Dividend Covered 150% By Funds Flow From Operations

WPG is currently trading at about 5 times FFO and has a 12% dividend yield that is currently more than 150% covered. Adjusted funds this year will be in the range of $1.64-$1.74. The $1 per share in dividends is amply covered.

3) Modest Capital Requirements

Currently, WPG is throwing off $80 million a year in cash flow after paying dividends. Capital requirements on its portfolio will range from $125-$150 million over the each of the next 3 years. The total increase in debt due to redevelopment will thus be between $135 and $210 million (Capex minus FCF) over 3 years. That is quite manageable for a REIT with Net Debt to EBITDA of close to 6X. By comparison, the recently completed joint venture with Connor Capital raised $340 million for WPG.

4) An 11%+ Implied Cap rate

Based on my estimated adjusted (for growth and non-controlling interest) NOI for 2018, the rough implied cap rate for WPG is in excess of 10% and perhaps as high as 11%.

5) A Large Discount To My Sum Of The Parts Value Approach

WPG's portfolio can be broken down into Community Centers, Tier-1 and Tier-2 enclosed, representing 25%, 55% and 20% of 1st quarter 2017 NOI, respectively.

Applying different cap rates to these 3 segments comes closer to an accurate valuation for the company in my opinion rather than a blanket cap rate. I have still used distressed cap rates to not overstate the value. The community centers, which are growing nicely, should transact at better than 6.5% cap rate as evidenced by the Connor Capital transaction (5.25%). But it never hurts to be more prudent.

The company does appear very attractive from multiple levels. While the current price and yield are tempting, and I am already long the stock, I have decided that I would like a better price to add to my position. The solution?

Cash Secured Puts:

Selling cash secured puts are a good way to improve the purchase price of a stock or earn a better yield than currently available. By selling a cash secured put, you are basically writing an insurance policy for the holders of the stock or for speculators who think the stock will go down. For writing that insurance policy, you get a lucrative premium and you agree to buy the stock at the strike your put is sold. This gets even more interesting in case of a high dividend paying stock, as based on the put-call parity theory, the put prices incorporate the value of dividends. While it is certainly not "free money" and comes with the risk of the stock being "put" to you, it is definitely a tool more investors should consider using in their arsenal.

The choices:

With Washington Prime Group currently trading at $8.00 as I write this, there are two interesting choices.

The October 2017 $7.50 Strike Put trading at $0.70.

The January 2018 $7.50 Strike Put trading at $1.00.

Source: Interactive Brokers

Selling the October 2017 put nets you $0.70 per share, making your effective price for the stock if put to you, at $6.80 ($7.50-$0.70). As long as WPG closes over $7.50 at October expiration, which is about 6% lower than current prices, you keep the $0.70 per share and your annualized return is:

($0.70/$6.80)/5 months X 12 months = 24.70%

Selling the January 2018 put nets you $1.00 per share, making your effective price for the stock if put to you, at $6.50 ($7.50-$1.00). As long as WPG closes over $7.50 at January 2018 expiration, which is about 6% lower than current prices, you keep the $1.00 per share and your annualized return is:

($1.00/$6.50)/8 months X 12 months = 23.70%

Both choices beat holding the stock if the stock stays flat or goes lower.

For example, if you sold the October puts and WPG closes at October expiration at $7.50.

If you had directly gone long the stock, you would be at a breakeven, since the $0.50 loss on the stock would be offset by the $0.50 you would likely collect in dividends.

On the other hand, the cash secured put would actually make you money. If WPG closed at $8.00, you would still make $0.70 a share by selling the put, versus $0.50 by going directly long the stock and you would have done that by using less risked capital, $6.80 versus $8.00.

Both choices will do relatively poorly if WPG has bottomed and starts moving up aggressively. I do not know which is the case, but since I already own some WPG, I sold some October and some January 2018 cash secured puts. It is hard to say no to a 24% yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short WPG puts.