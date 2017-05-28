Dividend Dog Followers Get More Ways To Put Their Favorite Underdogs In Print

Follower Selections

Until May blatant invitations at the bottom of my Seeking Alpha articles requested an e-mail address, favorite dividend stock ticker, and favorite team from readers. In exchange for these answers, a summary of reports describing my best performing dogs of the week (DOTW) in two portfolios was sent.

However use of outside e-mail addresses are no longer permitted. Thus, from now on, when you send me a message or comment on any of my new posts, I may include any dividend stock you mention in the future follower favorite features.

Now here are tangible results for the follower favorites as of May, 2017.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted 18.96% To 72.5% Net Gains For Ten FFave Dogs By May 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Follower Favorite dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). So, the yield-based forecast for the FFave dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for May 2018:

MMC Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) was projected to net $724.94, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from one analyst, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NILSY.

Navios Maritime (NNA) was projected to net $646.676, based on dividends, seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% more than the market as a whole.

Windstream Holdings (WIN) was projected to net $541.09, based solely on dividends and returns of capital, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% opposite the market as a whole.

New Media Investment (NEWM) was projected to net $405.20, based on dividends, plus one mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) netted $300.14 based on mean target price estimates from three analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

General Motors Company (GM) was projected to net $247.79, based on target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 65% more than the market as a whole.

National Retail Properties (NNN) was projected to net $240.80, based on target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) was projected to net $232.94, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% less than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) was projected to net $204.62 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) was projected to net $189.62, based on no target price estimates from any analysts, just the projected annual dividend, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for AMZA, either.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.39% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% les than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Brokers Projected One FFave Dog As Seeing A 30.18% Loss By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

National Research Corp (NRCIB) projected a loss of $301.80 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from eight analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% opposite the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. So, the highest yielding stocks in any collection have become affectionately known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Thirty For the Money

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts.com verified by Yahoo Finance for "follower favorite" stocks as of market closing prices 5/25/17 revealed actionable conclusions discussed below. See any Dow 30 article for an explanation of the term "dogs" for stocks reported based on Michael B. O'Higgins book "Beating The Dow" (HarperCollins, 1991), now named Dogs of the Dow. O'Higgins' system works to find bargains in any collection of dividend paying stocks. Utilizing analyst price upside estimates expanded the stock universe to include popular growth equities, as desired.

Actionable Conclusion (12): "Follower Favorite" Stock, By Yield, AMZA, Led 30 April FFaves

Thirty follower favorites sorted by yield calculated as of market close 5/25/17 included all eleven Morningstar sectors, two closed end investment companies, one ETN, and one ETF represented.

For the leading ten, top dog was the ETF, followed by the ETN and one closed end investment company representative, and for the remaining seven, three were from real estate, one in communication services, one in industrials, two in energy, two financials one financial, and a single consumer cyclical sector representative. Five of the top ten favorite dogs paid monthly dividends.

The whole pack was led by the top ETF by yield, InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) [1]. Second was the ETN, UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [2]. A closed ended investment company [CEIC] and a real estate representative placed third and fourth, Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) [2], and Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) [3]. Two other real estate firms placed eighth, and tenth, New Residential Investment (NRZ) [8], and Chimera Investment (CIM) [10].

Single representatives from communication services, industrials, financials, and consumer cyclical, placed fifth, sixth, seventh, and ninth: Windstream Holdings (WIN) [5]; Navios Maritime (NNA) [6]; Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) [7]; New Media Investment Group (NEWM) [9], to complete the top ten.

Actionable Conclusions: (13) Top Ten FFave Dogs Showed 8.82% To 63.9% Upsides To April, 2018; (14) Downsides From Lowest One Was -33.05%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Estimated (15) A 11.4% Median Target Price Upside and (16) 15.8% Net Gain From 30 FFaves Upside Dogs Come May 2018

Follower Favorite top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of May 25, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 9.4% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 6.5% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition coming within $250 of the Follower Favorite top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 29.4% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Follower Favorite Stocks To May 2018

Ten top FFave dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten FFave dogs selected 5/25/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented just five of eleven sectors plus two funds and two closed-end investment companies.

Actionable Conclusions: (17) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Follower Favorite Dogs To Deliver 35.58% Vs. (18) 27.49% Net Gains by All Ten by May, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten FFaves kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 29.4% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The very lowest priced Follower Favorite top yield dog, Navios Maritime, Inc. (NNA), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 64.67%.

The five lowest-priced FFave top yield dogs for May 25 were: Navios Maritime, Inc.; Windstream Holdings (WIN); Prospect Capital (PSEC); Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC); InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), with prices ranging from $1.56 to $10.40.

Five higher-priced FFave dogs for May 25 were: New Media Investment Group, Inc. (NEWM); New Residential Investment (NRZ); Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM); UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL); Chimera Investment (CIM), whose prices ranged from $12.70 to $18.60.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your FFave dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: uswardogs.org