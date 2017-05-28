Take-Two: Strauss Zelnick Leadership Creates New Opportunities For Shareholders

Strauss Zelnick is an executive with over 30 years of experience in corporate America. In 2007, his private equity group Zelnick Media, along with other funds like SAC Capital (now Point72), Tudor Investments, Oppenheimer Funds and others, organized a corporate takeover of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and replaced most of its board members with its own people. Since that time, shares of Take-Two increased by ~15% annually, the company became the third biggest publicly traded gaming company after EA (NASDAQ:EA) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), and the recent popularity of its IPs suggests that there are still a lot of opportunities for all investors who already own or want to own a stake in the company.

On Tuesday, Take-Two announced its Q4 and full fiscal 2017 earnings results, and going through the reports and reading footnotes, I see a couple of ways how the company will continue to create value and reward its shareholders along the way.

Looking at the numbers, we could see that the digital revenue for Take-Two continues to increase and in Q4 was $278.7 million (+43.1% Y/Y) and accounted for nearly the half of the total revenue ($571.6 million). Unlike other publishers, Take-Two most of the times releases additional downloadable content for its games for free and makes a profit on it by selling virtual currency that gives money advantage to players that buy it and use it inside their gaming universes. This strategy proved to be effective for the company, as the digital revenue continues to grow and it helps the publisher to keep users engaged and interested in its products for a long period of time.

At the same time, the company announced that its GTA 5 game that was released back in 2013 sold more than 80 million units to date, the Civilization franchise surpassed 40 million unit shipments, the latest installment of Mafia 3 shipped more than 5 million units since its launch in October, and its basketball simulator NBA 2K17 made a new record for the series and sold more than 8 million units. Despite the lack of new IPs, its current franchises are making great returns on investment for the publisher and this is another reason why I'm bullish on Take-Two. Having those series in its portfolio will help the company to decrease the cost of marketing and spend more resources on R&D and improving its financial stance. And if we look at the balance sheet, we will see that Take-Two has enough cash and cash equivalents to cover its debt and the overall positive business performance could be considered as another reason why Take-Two is an attractive investment.

In addition to that, in February, Take-Two purchased Spanish mobile gaming developer Social Point for $276 million. The acquisition will help the company to establish a stronger presence in the mobile space, as Activision Blizzard did in 2015 when it purchased King Digital, and unlock new players that could become a part of Take-Two's ecosystem and improve the company's overall position in this area. The release of various GTA games on Google Play and App Store was the first step on the mobile front, and with the backing of Social Point, we should expect to see more activity from Take-Two in this lucrative market.

Conclusion

As we can see, during his 10-year reign as Chairman and later as CEO, Strauss Zelnick made a great turnover play that made Take-Two one of the biggest gaming publishers in the world, with assets all across the globe. The growth of digital revenues along with the positive tendency of increased sales for its current franchises and the expansion into mobile are going to improve the company's stance on the market and open new opportunities to profit from for current and new shareholders. While the company's stock is currently at its all-time highs, I see no reason for a major pullback or trend-reversal in the long term and consider Take-Two as a value play. Latest earnings call made me feel more confident about the future of the company, as Mr. Zelnick assured all that Take-Two will continue to execute its current strategy of quality over quantity regarding its products and I see no reason to sell the stock at the moment.

