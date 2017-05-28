Cisco: $40 Per Share Is Possible

Accordingly, I expect CSCO to reach $40 in the next 16 to 24 months. And I wouldn't mind collecting the 3.7% yield while I wait.

The Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)-type recovery - call it a rebirth - investors continue to expect from Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) is not as misguided as some critics might want longs to believe. Though Cisco offered detractors the "I told you so" moment they've been looking for when the company's mixed Q3 earnings and Q4 outlook spooked the market, there are still tons of value in CSCO shares.

The stock closed Friday at $31.50 and has fallen 5.69% in thirty days. The shares - up 4.24% YTD - have underperformed the S&P 500, thanks to a 10% decline following its earnings report. The tepid fourth-quarter outlook raised concerns about Cisco's short-term growth prospects, especially as reported Q3 revenue of $11.94 billion was 1% lower year over year. But with some patience, CSCO stock can reach $40 in the next 24 months, delivering 27% returns.

The last time I talked about Cisco the shares traded at $20 and I offered three reasons CSCO would rise to $30. It took 18 months for CSCO to reach my target. And 26 months later, Cisco this past February reached its 52-week high of $34.60. And I see the same scenario unfolding now, especially when Cisco is in a much better capital position to accelerate growth through strategic acquisitions.

Indeed, Cisco's ongoing transition to a subscription-based model has hurt the top-line as it scales off its legacy routing and switching businesses. But thanks to its push to become a software and services company, embarking into IoT, Data Centers, Cloud and Security, the long-term effects will boost Cisco's earnings growth. Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) transition to a subscription-based model is one of many examples where near-term pains are justified by long-term rewards. The only criticism Cisco deserves is, why did it wait so long to begin the process?

Meanwhile, Cisco's ongoing acquisition strategy, including ploughing nearly $3.7 billion for networking and application monitoring company AppDynamics, will soon pay off too. The deal closed during the quarter. And the acquisition of MindMeld, an artificial Intelligence platform, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of this year. Let's not forget Cisco just announced a deal for Viptela, a privately held software-defined wide area network company.

Cisco sees Viptela as an asset that can provide a cloud-first software-defined (SD) WAN platform - one that can address the Edge networking needs of its customers. And regarding the Microsoft-type recovery, take a look at how Microsoft's cloud-first transition is working under CEO Satya Nadella. And combined with its IWAN technology, Viptela - whose acquisition is expected to close in the second half of this year - may prove to be one of Cisco's most important deals in the last five years.

All told, Cisco's transformation is not going to happen overnight. But waiting for evidence of that transition could be too late. From my vantage point, with shares still trading on little-to-no growth assumptions, Cisco's expanding footprint in the rapidly growing security and data center market is now too strong to ignore, especially with the company's rate of adoption within its security solutions customers continues to rise. Accordingly, I expect CSCO to reach $40 in the next 16 to 24 months. And I wouldn't mind collecting the 3.7% yield while I wait.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.