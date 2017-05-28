Is Amazon's Head Start With Alexa, Echo Enough To Distance Itself From Competition?

Source: Amazon

What's interesting about the emergence of another potentially large market for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is it started with what was considered more of an interesting novelty item for music - the Echo - and in a relatively short time transitioned into what could be another huge revenue stream for the tech giant. Much of the potential stems from Alexa, which powers the Echo, rather than Echo itself.

Since the potential of Echo and Alexa wasn't seen beyond something that could control music in the home when it was first launched in 2014, it didn't really garner a lot of attention from competitors.

By accident it started to be discovered that Alexa was where the extraordinary potential of the home system resided, and after it was seen for the potential it had in relationship to the Internet of Things, it started to grab more of the attention of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, as well as Amazon's competitors.

No longer was Echo considered a centralized home device to run music, but Alexa, which is the power behind the Echo, is now viewed as the leading candidate for bringing the reality of controlled appliances and other products into reality.

What's driving demand

It's nothing new to have a device control appliances or other products like ceiling fans or lights. I remember visiting a family member many years ago and seeing about eight to ten remotes laying out on a table; one for each item.

There was one alone for the high-end TV system that had about forty buttons on it for various uses. The manual describing how to use it was almost half an inch thick. There was a remote for each ceiling fan, one for a gaming system, another for a stereo, and others for a variety of other gadgets like the thermostat and lights.

What is represented with Alexa and other voice assistants is the potential for the control of numerous products with one tool. That means going beyond the sale of Echos to the potential embedding of Alexa into a variety of products built by other companies.

As far as use in the home, this means the long-range microphone within the Echo allows for control of all the products using Alexa. This can be replicated in different ways in businesses and various means of transportation.

Making Alexa open

One of the first mover advantages for Alexa, and one that has, at least for now, provided a moat for the company, is the decision to open up Alexa to outside developers. That has made it easier for companies to integrate Alexa with their products without having to remove and replace existing control systems or apps that were built in.

That has allowed for quicker adaptation and more tinkering, which has in turn increased brand awareness far beyond its competitors, who are scrambling to play catch-up now that the potential revenue from voice assistants is understood.

Opening up Alexa also allows for even further functionality, which will add to the already substantial number of things it can do. There are an estimated 12,000 products already including Alexa skills.

Some of Amazon's voice assistant competitors, seeing how opening up the system has allowed the company to accelerate its lead in the market, are now opening up their offerings as well in order to slow down Amazon's momentum.

Now the question is how Amazon can continue to differentiate as companies make their products platform agnostic.

Branding is the key

There are a couple of things to consider when looking at how Amazon will be able to defend and continue to grow in the voice assistant market.

First, it has by far the most products that can be used by its voice assistant, which means people will be able to interact with them more. According to Dave Isbitski, the chief developer evangelist for Echo and Alexa, "Having something be Alexa-enabled changes how often a customer engages with that device. Customers are just using it more."

Besides the number of products and functions Alexa already has, it is also far more branded than its competitors in my opinion. I think this is the key for Amazon in maintaining its market lead going forward. Market penetration and functionality goes hand in hand with that, and for that reason I see Alexa and Echo growing more mind share in the months ahead, and that means stronger branding.

Yes, there will be products from manufacturers that include the ability to use whatever voice assistant a customer wants, but with the more than 10 million Echos already in the market, along with ease of integration from being open, Amazon should be able to maintain a strong brand in an increasingly crowded field.

Potential is huge

During the latest Amazon earnings report, Bezos was asked what he looks for when making a determination on what he prefers to pursue to grow the business. He said that he "looks for inventions that are going to be better for customers and that are going to be big." This fits in perfectly with Alexa and Echo.

What I take from his comments, and what I've thought since Alexa has been tied in with the smart home and other locations, is this has a lot of potential to become the next big revenue stream for Amazon. With Bezos saying his goal is to pursue projects that have the potential to be huge, it reinforces my thesis that it could become an annual multi-billion dollar business for Amazon.

Including business and transportation use, it has a lot more ways to generate sales outside the home.

Conclusion

Even though its competitors are now copying the strategy of Amazon, they don't have the branding and market penetration it has. In my view, the voice assistant market is Amazon's to win, and with the steps it has and is taking, I see it being hard for companies to take it away from them.

Alexa and Echo have quickly become the major brand in this market, and fast and consistent improvements are reinforcing its competitive advantage.

It's hard to see consumers already with an Echo deciding to change to another brand, especially as Alexa is included in more products. It wouldn't make sense to use another speaker or microphone system when some products in the home are already tethered to Alexa and Echo.

There are obviously a lot more than 10 million homes that Alexa is already in, but word of mouth and customer satisfaction should allow it to continue to grow for a long time. It's unlikely that Amazon will drop the ball on this, as it's doing most things right in attacking this market.

Before it's through, I see this being the next big revenue stream for Amazon; one which can work with its existing profitable businesses: e-commerce and AWS.

Amazon is creating an even more powerful ecosystem that promises to become even more part of the consumer experience than it already is. If it can start to win a place in the business and transportation, it may even be bigger than Bezos is thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.