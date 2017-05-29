There's No 'There' There (I Swear)

Ultimately, when you're told "there's no 'there' there," you're usually correct to be suspicious.

But trust me, there most certainly is, and a quick look at a few charts from the May 17 selloff should raise an eyebrow or two.

A lot of people want to believe there's nothing strange about the way this market is behaving.

I'm not going to get into the details (maybe some other time), but I've been in all kinds of situations over the course of my life where I've had to insist that "there's no 'there' there."

When you find yourself insisting that "there's no 'there' there," it necessarily means someone else suspects there is in fact a "'there' there."

Usually (but not always), the person doing the insisting is lying and the person doing the suspecting is onto something. That's just how those situations generally work. The whole thing ends up hinging on whether the person doing the suspecting can prove it and/or how good the person doing the insisting is at lying.

I was a good liar. But again, that's neither here nor there (there).

Well, for once in my life, I'm on the other side of that equation. That is, I'm not the one insisting that "there's no 'there' there," but rather I'm the one doing the suspecting.

The one doing the insisting is the market. And here's why I suspect the market is hiding something:

Now, I don't know about you, but I think "there's a 'there' there."

That is, I'm not willing to believe that despite mountains of evidence suggesting what you see in that chart is attributable to all manner of distortions created by trillions in central bank liquidity and/or to herding via ETFs and/or to the impact of modern market innovations (think programmatic strats and VIX ETPs), there's actually nothing out of the ordinary going on.

But rather than regale you with the big picture rationale for the umpteenth time, let's zoom in on May 17 which you'll remember as the day when the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) fell 1.8% and the VIX (NYSEARCA:VXX) spiked.

What's particularly interesting about that day is that people who are buying (figuratively and literally) the market's contention that "there's no 'there' there" are quick to unwittingly mistake the rapid snapback in stocks and the VIX as evidence that all's well when in fact that very snapback is just further proof that there's something very, very wrong with this picture.

First of all - and I've used these charts before - looking at the 1.8% decline without any context will invariably lead you to draw conclusions that lack nuance.

Here's what I mean. A simple chart of the drop shows it was only the 66th worst day in the past decade:



(Bloomberg)

But obviously that's an absurdly naive way to look at things. You have to look at in the context of how the environment has changed over that period. When you add a rolling 40-day lookback window, the picture changes materially. Have a look:

(Bloomberg)

Suddenly, it's the 6th worst day of the decade. See why context is important?

In the same vein, check this out:

(BofAML)

Basically, when you account for how low realized volatility was before the selloff, May 17 was a 5-sigma event. It was, for all intents and purposes, a black swan.

Here's BofAML with some further color:

Prior to the -1.8% drawdown in the S&P 500 on 17-May, the realized volatility of the S&P had been 5.7% (36bps daily vol). Hence the equity decline, while not large nominally, was in fact a five standard deviation event (1.8% / 0.36%) (Chart 7). The last such 5-sigma event occurred on 9-Sep-16, when stocks were jolted out of their summer lull by weakness in bond markets, and prior to that on 24-Jun-16 following the Brexit vote (Chart 7). In other words, the past 229 trading days have delivered three 5-sigma drawdowns in the S&P 500 (1.3% frequency of occurrence). In contrast, the prior 22,222 trading days (i.e., since Jan 1928) witnessed only 15 such drawdowns - a frequency of 0.07%, or 19x less frequent.

Read that last bolded passage again. See what I'm saying? That's what happens when you create Frankenstein markets. Things get so out of whack that something as ostensibly trivial as a 1.8% decline ends up being a black swan.

But that's not even the most poignant way to illustrate how surreal this has become. Let's look at another example.

One of the things that professionals are most concerned about is the extent to which the central bank liquidity backstop has created a self-fulfilling prophecy whereby traders simply do not believe that they won't ultimately be bailed out.

In other words, dips are now alpha opportunities. It's like Pavlov on steroids.

Here's a fun chart:

(BofAML)

Simply put, it took 3 days for the market to recover the 1.8% it lost on May 17. That, as BofAML goes on to note, is the second-quickest recovery of a five-standard-deviation drawdown in market history.

Whatever you want to say about this behavior, don't say it's normal because it most assuredly is not.

And needless to say, that's spilling over into other assets. Consider this out Friday evening from Deutsche Bank:

The IG CDX product appears as a still pond, or at least as close to one as it has been in the past 11 years, sparking small but renewed interest in exotic derivatives with levered returns. Realized volatility, measured in daily percentage changes in spread, has dropped to 25% per year from as high as 65% per year in mid-2016. Vol is lower than at the cycle peak in 2014. The last comparable period for such stability in spreads was in June of 2011, and prior to that, early 2007. The drowsy market is not stirred by the historical echoes; by October 2011, spreads in IG cash were 95 bps wider. The lull in delivered credit derivative vol has appeared to spark investor interest in bespoke tranches on CDX, which offer, in an environment of zero IG defaults, levered returns on custom baskets of CDS. The 3m run rate of new credit derivative trades on bespoke baskets registered on the DTCC swap data repository (excluding TRS) has reached $4.2 bn, or 2.5x the average 3m rate in 2016.

People are now so confident they're selling protection on customized baskets of credits presumably because the index isn't offering enough spread.

So that's IG. As for high yield, look at implied volatility in HYG:

(Bloomberg)

The point here is that no matter what this market's defenders tell you, "there's a 'there' there." All of the above isn't a coincidence.

Now that doesn't mean there's some giant control room set up somewhere manned by traders with badges that say "hello, my name is Bill and I'm part of the global plunge protection team." That's a strawman people like to construct so they can easily tear down the manipulated markets hypothesis.

It just means that a confluence of factors are coalescing to create the surreal environment described above and you aren't going to learn anything about those factors by simply asking the S&P 500 or the VIX if they're hiding something.

Summed up: "there's a 'there' there."

That said, I got away with insisting there wasn't a "there 'there'" on all kinds of occasions and no one ever proved anything.

So why can't the market do the same?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.