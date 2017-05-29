One Of These Two Tech Titans Owns The Future

On the other hand, Cisco shares are selling at fire sale prices. However, even accounting for that, Microsoft's future appears brighter.

While Cisco continues to face an IBM-style gradual decline, Satya Nadella's visionary leadership is resulting in impressive growth in both the top and bottom line.

However, the turnarounds in their respective businesses have not been going equally well.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are among the oldest of the blue-chip tech giants that were once the mega-growth stories that dazzled Wall Street and made countless investors rich.

However, the companies fell on hard times around the time of the financial crisis, faced with stagnating sales and the need for major corporate restructuring. The managements of both companies have pledged to do just that, moving away from one-time sales and towards a recurring revenue business model.

However, as we'll soon see, only one of these tech giants has succeeded in pulling off this transformation, while the other continues to struggle to live up to its promises.

Of course, whether a stock makes a good long-term dividend growth investment isn't just about growth but also involves an attractive valuation. When we take that into account, we find a surprising answer as to which tech dividend growth stock is the less risky choice for new money right now.

Cisco Systems: The Bottom Line Is Looking Great, But Sales Growth Remains Stagnant

Metric (GAAP) Q3 2016 Q3 2017 YoY Change Revenue $12.0 billion $11.9 billion -0.5% Net Income $2.3 billion $2.5 billion 7.1% Free Cash Flow $2.8 billion $3.1 billion 13.9% Shares Outstanding 5.07 billion 5.05 billion -0.4% EPS $0.46 $0.50 8.7% FCF/Share $0.54 $0.62 14.3% Dividend $0.26 $0.29 11.5% FCF Payout Ratio 47.7% 46.5% -2.4%

(Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus)

Cisco's top line growth was certainly nothing to write home about, courtesy of weakness in two of its future tech divisions: data centers and services.



(Source: Cisco Earnings Presentation)

On the other hand, thanks to ongoing cost cutting (1,100 more layoffs), its bottom line earnings and free cash flow, or FCF, (what ultimately pays and grows the dividend) did increase nicely.

In addition, thanks to deferred revenue (from subscription services) growing 13%, 31% of the company's total revenue were recurring, compared to 29% a year ago. Better yet? Software subscription sales were up 57%, indicating that Cisco is still in the process of an IBM-style turnaround.

In other words, subscription services, especially of high-margin software services, is the company's future. But for now, the legacy hardware business is dragging on the top line.

Unfortunately, that is likely to continue, with management guiding for next quarter sales to decline by 4% to 6% year over year - news that sense shares crashing 8% the next day. Worse yet? Guidance for adjusted EPS is only $0.61, down 3.2% from $0.63 in fiscal Q4 2016.

The cause of this terrible guidance? New orders were down 10% this quarter and 12% in emerging markets. In addition, public service orders, especially from the US government, also declined (responsible for 20% of top line guidance decline), which management attributed to a lack of budgetary visibility. And with EPS expected to decline, this shows that Cisco is approaching the limits of what it can accomplish in terms of decreased costs.

The bottom line is that Cisco management is going to have a lot to prove in the coming quarters in terms of being able to execute on its long-term turnaround efforts.

The good news for dividend investors is that the company's FCF is strong enough to allow it to continue raising the dividend strongly for the next two to three years, giving management plenty of time to prove it can make Cisco a dominant force in future tech.

Microsoft: Nadella's Vision Is Working Brilliantly

Metric Q3 2016 Q3 2017 YoY Change Revenue $20.5 billion $22.1 billion 7.6% Net Income $3.8 billion $4.8 billion 27.8% FCF $8.1 billion $9.0 11.2% Shares Outstanding 7.99 billion 7.82 billion -2.1% EPS $0.47 $0.61 29.8% FCF/Share $1.01 $1.15 13.7% Dividend $0.36 $0.39 8.3% FCF Payout Ratio 35.7% 34.0% -4.7%

(Sources: Morningstar, GuruFocus)

Unlike Cisco Systems, Microsoft has turned a corner in its business model evolution. Thank's to Satya Nadella's focus on recurring revenue and cloud computing, the company is enjoying robust growth in both its top and bottom lines.



(Source: Microsoft Earnings Presentation)

That's primarily thanks to the 93% growth of Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, which helped to boost intelligent cloud revenue by 11%. Even more impressive is the fact that Microsoft's intelligent cloud business growth is actually accelerating, despite a steadily growing base of comparison.

For example, the annualized run rate of Microsoft's cloud business is now $15.2 billion, representing highly lucrative and steady cash flow, which allowed the company to return $4.6 billion in cash to shareholders in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, other sources of recurring revenue, represented by the productivity segment, which includes Office 365 and Dynamic data analytics, continues to show excellent growth in both subscribers and revenue.

This more than offset the 8% decline in hardware, which was mostly due to a 26% decrease in Surface sales. That's not surprising, however, given the ongoing shift away from PCs to mobile. Fortunately, that weakness was partially offset by ongoing strength in Windows PC software sales and continuing strength in the Xbox gaming platform.

Meanwhile, management's guidance for the next quarter was the mirror opposite of Cisco's disappointment. In fact, the projected growth rates are nothing less than astounding for a company of Microsoft's size.

Metric Amount YoY Growth LinkedIn Revenue $1.05 billion 34.5% Total Revenue $24.2 billion 17.5% Operating Income $6.8 billion 30.8%

(Sources: Company Guidance, Morningstar)

And note that LinkedIn, Microsoft's controversial $26.2 billion acquisition of last year, appears to be living up to its promise of helping to greatly accelerate the company's top and bottom lines. This should put to rest the question of its ability to make smart acquisitions.

Or to put it another way, Satya Nadella is no Steve Ballmer and isn't likely to light shareholder money on fire with idiotic and overvalued acquisitions.

Dividend Profile: Microsoft Is The Clear Winner

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Microsoft 2.2% 41.0% 12.0% 14.2% Cisco Systems 3.7% 42.4% 7.6% 11.3% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.8% 9.1%

(Sources: GuruFocus, F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Morningstar, Multpl.com, Moneychimp.com)

By far the most important factor for dividend investors is the overall payout profile, which consists of three parts: current payout, dividend security, and long-term growth potential.

From a current yield perspective, Cisco is the more attractive choice. In addition, Microsoft and Cisco have very safe FCF payout ratios, which, combined with strong, cash rich balance sheets, means the dividend of both companies is rock solid.

However, from a growth perspective, Microsoft is the clear winner, thanks to its strong growth in both productivity and cloud computing. That should allow for total returns that are not just vastly superior to Cisco's but also far better than the market's historical 9.1% CAGR since 1871.

But what about risk-adjusted returns? After all, with Microsoft stock soaring in the past year, perhaps its current valuation makes it less appealing than Cisco?

To answer that, I turn to my risk ratio, which is product of the long-term beta (measures volatility relative to the S&P 500) and my price/fair value estimate (more on this in a minute).

Company Price/Fair Value Long-Term Beta Risk Ratio Total Return Potential Risk-Adjusted Total Return Potential Microsoft 0.90 1.04 0.936 12.2% 15.2% Cisco Systems 0.71 1.40 0.994 11.3% 11.4%

(Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus, Simply Safe Dividends)

By dividing the potential total return by the risk ratio, we get a risk-adjusted return that shows how each company's potential returns compare both against each other as well as against the market's historical return.

And as you can see, on a risk-adjusted basis, Microsoft's superiority becomes even greater.

Valuation: Cisco Has The Clear Advantage Here

MSFT Total Return Price data by YCharts

A major concern for investors is the fact that Microsoft stock has been on a tear in the past year, crushing the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Cisco.

Company TTM P/E Historical P/E Yield Historical Yield Microsoft 30.8 16.0 2.2% 2.3% Cisco Systems 15.9 15.8 3.7% 2.8% Industry Median 26.6 NA 1.5% NA

(Source: GuruFocus)

And that's understandable, given that on a trailing 12-month P/E basis Microsoft shares are not just much higher than the industry median but also nearly double the company's 13-year historical norm.

However, remember that during 10 of those 13 years, Steve Ballmer was running Microsoft, and under Nadella, the company's return to strong growth naturally earns it a much higher multiple.

And from a dividend yield perspective, the current valuation doesn't appear that high, but rather, in line with the historical payout.

Company TTM FCF/Share Projected 10-Year Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety Microsoft $3.62 11.0% $78.09 9.3% 10% Cisco Systems $2.50 6.8% $44.57 0.5% 29%

(Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus)

But when we consider the long term, meaning a 20-year discounted cash flow, or DCF, analysis, we truly see the bullish case for Microsoft.

Because thanks to its growing market share of the cloud computing industry (which is expected to grow at 16.4% CAGR through 2020 to $383 billion), the company's stronger likely growth means it's actually 10% undervalued.

And while true that Cisco is selling at fire sale prices, keep in mind that's only true if management can execute well on the turnaround plan and get the growth engine restarted.

Company New Position Add To Existing Position Microsoft Buy Now Wait Until $66.38 Cisco Systems Buy Now Buy Now

(Sources: Morningstar, F.A.S.T. Graphs, GuruFocus)

So does that mean both Cisco and Microsoft are strong buys? Well, yes and no. Cisco, despite its challenges, does appear to offer such a large margin of safety that I can recommend it for new and old shareholders (meaning add to existing positions) alike.

On the other hand, while new investors looking to own Microsoft shouldn't hesitate to open an initial position now, for existing shareholders I generally recommend waiting until shares are 15+% undervalued. That means waiting for a 5% pullback to $66.5 or so before pulling the trigger.

Risks To Consider

A big risk for Cisco investors is that its strategy for evolving the business model includes lots of acquisitions. For example, on May 1, the company paid $610 million for Viptela, its 21st purchase since 2015. Cisco's acquisition track record leaves a lot to be desired, which isn't surprising given that studies show that 87% of M&A results in destruction of shareholder value.

While it's understandable that Cisco, whose cash war chest stands at $68 billion, wants to buy its way to growth, the strategy hasn't proven successful thus far.

Then there's the issue of foreign competition from upstarts such as Chinese rival Huawei, which management says is starting to win market share in Asia.

While Cisco's moat is relatively wide, thanks to strong IP and decades of relationships with major customers, switching and router hardware is likely to become increasingly commoditized as the technology advances to the point that rivals can offer alternatives that are "good enough". This means potentially lower margins in Cisco's core business which will still dominate its top and bottom lines for years to come.

Meanwhile, for Microsoft, the biggest risk is giant, well-capitalized rivals in cloud services, most notably Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL). While I'm confident Microsoft will be able to differentiate its Azure cloud services business and thus defend the strong margins in its fastest-growing business, this is the same strategy that Amazon and Alphabet are also pursing. Specifically, all three companies are racing to develop AI-based data analytics platforms that can make their respective cloud ecosystems as sticky as possible.

Finally, we can't forget the short-term risk that comes from a long-overdue market correction. Historically, a 10% correction occurs once every 11 months. The last one ended on February 11th, 2016, meaning we are now about six months overdue.

And with stock valuations now the third-highest in history, all investors need to be prepared for a sharp, and potentially large, drawdown over a 1-2 month period.

Of course, for long-term investors, such an event would be welcome. However, if you are a retiree using the 4% rule to fund your living expenses, then you may want to keep in mind the risk of having to sell at a loss any new capital you invest today.

Bottom Line: Microsoft Is Clearly The Better Company, While Cisco Is The More Undervalued Stock... At Least For Now

Don't get me wrong, I'm not saying Cisco Systems is a bad company or worth selling if you already own it. After all, despite its stagnant top line growth, the FCF/share growth remains strong and the company probably has the potential for several more years of excellent dividend growth ahead of it.

That being said, at some point, management will have to prove that it can grow both the top and bottom lines, because there is a limit to how much cost cutting can be done to boost profitability.

On the other hand, Satya Nadella's turnaround of Microsoft is not just complete but has been a smashing success. This makes Microsoft an excellent long-term dividend investment into the future of cloud computing and AI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.