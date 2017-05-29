Facebook: A Stock That Has No Weakness

Facebook continues to grow its user base at more than 10% per year, which it is turning into ever-increasing amounts of revenue, profits, and free cash flow.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has had an impressive run. In the 5 years since its IPO, the stock has risen 300%, and the company now has a market cap of $441 billion. Despite that, I still consider the stock to be attractively valued, based on the following factors:

Facebook has impressively grown revenue, profits, and free cash flow over the last couple of years. I'd expect these trends to continue based on its growing user base and the company's track record of monetizing its user base more effectively every year. It's also worth noting that while Facebook's user base is immense, there is still considerable room for growth internationally.

Facebook has $32.3 billion in cash and no debt. This allows tremendous amount of flexibility. Not only will it continue committing capital to further developing mobile technologies and geographic expansion, but it can also continue acquiring companies and patents. Facebook has the ability to acquire any developing social media property, which gives the company an almost unfair level of market control. This is the same strategy it employed when acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp.

It has quickly turned into a free cash flow machine. In 2016, Facebook produced $11.6 billion in free cash flow, and I expect the company to produce $15-20 billion during 2017. In the near term, I believe this will just continue to increase Facebook's cash war chest. Over the long term, I believe it will return a significant amount of capital through a dividend and share repurchases.

Facebook has an attractive fundamental valuation based on multiple approaches. Its PEG ratio of 1.23 is lower than that of any other large-cap technology company. I also calculated 29% upside based on a two-stage discounted cash flow model.

Financial Snapshot

Data in the tables above are from Google Finance.

Monthly Average User Growth

Perhaps Facebook's most impressive feat is the consistent growth in monthly active users. For example, in 2016, it added 269 million additional monthly active users, which marked 17% growth over the previous year.

Data Source: Facebook's annual reports

With a worldwide population of 7.5 billion, 1.94 billion users gives Facebook a reach of approximately 26% of the world's population. Breaking this down a little further, it has penetrated approximately 65% of the United States and Canada, 47% of Europe, and 20% of the rest of the world. According to Facebook's 2016 annual report, India, Indonesia, and Brazil were key areas of growth for the year. So, while its reach is impressive, there is still room for growth.

Valuation 1: Market Comparables

It's impossible to create a good social media comparables analysis. There are no social media stocks comparable to Facebook other than Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), which is significantly smaller and performing badly. Because of this, I decided to use technology stocks with a market capitalization greater than $100 billion. Since no other stock has a long-term growth average comparable to that of Facebook, the PEG ratio is the most reasonable way to value the stock. As you can see, Facebook has a very attractive PEG, better than all other large-cap technology stocks.

Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, and PEG Ratio provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

Valuation 2: Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model - $196.70/share (29% upside potential)

Risk Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - This model is quite sensitive to beta, and statistics from different sources use different measurement time periods and thus vary widely. For example, Google Finance lists Facebook's beta at 0.67, but my E-Trade dashboard lists it at 1.0. Because of this, I took the most conservative approach and used a beta of 1.0.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

This model is presented in two stages. During the first 5 years (first stage), Facebook's FCFE is assumed to grow by $5 billion per year. I also assume that the company doesn't use any debt, so FCFE is equal to FCF. Then, Facebook is assumed to grow at an average rate of 3% in perpetuity (second stage). I consider my first stage and second stage conservative, given Facebook has a long-term growth rate of 25.4% according to Reuters.

Wall Street's Opinion

Wall Street is almost unanimously bullish on Facebook as well. According to MarketWatch, 36 out of 43 analysts recommend Facebook as a "buy" (none recommended a "sell") with an average target price of $170.59. Given the current stock price of $152.12, that's a 12% upside.

Conclusion

Despite the considerable rise in Facebook's value, the stock is still attractively priced. This is mostly because of the company's projected growth, which gives it a PEG of 1.23. I'm confident Facebook can achieve this growth, based on its track record of consistently growing and monetizing the user base. The company's free cash flow production and balance sheet should allow it to effectively defend its leading position in the social media and digital advertising sectors. I also believe Facebook could develop additional streams of revenue outside of advertising, which I consider as purely upside. For these reasons, I recommend buying the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.