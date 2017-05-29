Hewlett Packard Enterprise Earnings Face 'Significant Headwinds'

Earnings per Share

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) reports earnings for the quarter ending April 2017 on Wednesday, May 31, after market close. The analysts expect CEO Meg Whitman to report a dismal quarter, with a YoY decrease in non-GAAP earnings per share (-17%) and a YoY decrease in revenues (-24%). However, the HPE management outlook is much more positive with an EPS YoY average estimate of +2.4%. Management does not provide a revenue projection.

The estimated non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 by analysts is a discouraging drop of -17% YoY and lower than the four-quarter earnings per share average through QE January 2017 of $0.49. The HPE management outlook is much more optimistic than the 23 analysts. Hewlett Packard Enterprise management needs to be correct this upcoming quarter to salvage financial performance.

Since the restructuring and separation from HP (NYSE:HPQ), beginning with the QE January 2016, non-GAAP earnings per share have been $0.45, $0.61, $0.49, $0.42, $0.41 for the past five quarters, in reverse chronological order.

Estimated QE April 2017 earnings per share (non-GAAP):

Analyst estimates: $0.35 avg., $0.33 low, $0.38 high, 23 analysts Prior year $0.42 = -17% YoY Prior quarter $0.45 = -22% QoQ HPE management outlook $0.41 to $0.45 = -2% to +7% YoY

Non-GAAP and GAAP net earnings and earnings per share have not tracked together for the past five quarters. Non-GAAP earnings per share have averaged $0.48 for the past five quarters, GAAP EPS has averaged $0.40.

Earnings per Share Year Over Year Growth Rate (%)

The estimated non-GAAP EPS for the QE April 2017 of $0.35 is a -17% decrease year over year from $0.42 for the QE April 2016. The prior QE January 2017 was a much better +10% increase YoY from $0.41 to $0.45. I am not including data from before the restructuring, which began QE January 2016. Therefore, it will take a few more quarters to build a history.

Revenues

Net revenues have averaged $12.3 billion for the five restructured quarters reported and been in an obvious decline. A decrease to $9.6 billion is projected for the next QE April 2017. This would be the lowest amount recorded since the restructuring and separation from HP.

Estimated QE April 2017 revenues (GAAP & non-GAAP):

Analyst estimates: $9.64B avg., $7.32B low, $10.44B high, 21 analysts Prior year $12.71B = -24% YoY Prior quarter $11.41B = -15% QoQ HPE management outlook: None

Revenues by Segment

Quarterly revenues by segment, before eliminations (>100%), are comprised of Enterprise Group (55%), Enterprise Services (35%), Software (7%), Financial Services (6%), and Corporate Investments (now 0%). The segment detail, drilling down deeper, is in the chart below.

The above detailed segment trends are not encouraging. As a percentage of net revenues at QE January 2017, before eliminations (>100%), the major detailed segments are Servers (27%), Infrastructure Technology Outsourcing (23%), Technology Services (17%), and Application and Business Services (12%). These four segments comprise 79% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise revenues.

Detailed Segment Revenues Reclassifications: Hewlett Packard Enterprise noted in the prior QE January 2017:

Effective at the beginning of the first quarter of fiscal 2017, the Company implemented organizational changes to align its segment financial reporting more closely with its current business structure. These organizational changes resulted in: (i) within the Enterprise Group segment, primarily, the transfer of the big data storage product group previously reported within the Servers business unit to the Storage business unit; the transfer of the Aruba services capabilities previously reported within the Networking business unit to the Technology Services business unit; and (ii) the transfer of the Communications and Media Solutions product group previously reported within the Enterprise Services segment to the Technology Services business unit within the Enterprise Group segment."

Return on Assets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is just now reporting enough quarters post-restructuring to calculate the annualized return on average assets. Non-GAAP net earnings are consistently higher than GAAP net earnings. However, non-GAAP ROA is a meager 4.3%, and GAAP ROA is an even lower 4.1%. These ROAs are below average for a leading edge technology company.

Conclusion

Financial Performance: Non-GAAP & GAAP financial performance has slowed. Non-GAAP EPS peaked at $0.61 for the QE October 2016. GAAP EPS peaked at a very high $1.32 for the QE July 2016, but this was because of a $2.2 billion gain on the divestiture of H3C. This upcoming QE April 2017 has varied projections. Analysts project an average EPS of $0.35, while HPE management projects an average of $0.43.

HPE Headwinds: In the prior quarterly earnings press release, management said:

Three significant headwinds have developed since Hewlett Packard Enterprise provided its original fiscal 2017 outlook at its Securities Analyst Meeting in October 2016: increased pressure from foreign exchange movements, higher commodities pricing, and some near-term execution issues. Given these challenges, the company is reducing its FY17 outlook by $0.12 in order to continue making the appropriate investments to secure the long-term success of the business."

Financial Position: Financial position is adequate with a capital to assets ratio of 41%. Working capital is $3.84 billion - the lowest in five quarters. The current assets to total assets ratio is 33%, so there is liquidity. The total debt ratio, both short term and long term, is a little high at 21% of total assets.

Dividends: HPE declared a dividend of $0.065 on March 23, payable July 5, for stockholders of record June 14. At a benchmark $19.00 stock price this is a 1.4% annualized yield. The dividends paid for the past five quarters have been $109M, $92M, $91M, $94M, $96M, in reverse chronological order.

Stock Repurchases: HP repurchased $641 million of common stock in the QE January 2017. These repurchases, combined with the $109M dividends equal $750M earnings returned to shareholders. The repurchases for the past five quarters have been $641M, $0M, $1.45B, $15M, $1.20B, in reverse chronological order.

Stock Price: HPE stock reached an all-time closing high of $19.32 on February 22, the day before the prior quarterly earnings report. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is up only +4.4% for 2017 but an encouraging +39% for the 12 months ended. Despite the financial performance struggles, the stock has been in a long-term upward trend. HPE does have price support from the dividends, dividend yield, and stock repurchases. The lower price, and therefore, higher dividend yield, will help. With a stock beta of 1.84, this stock provides opportunities for short-term fast traders.

Stock Evaluation & Opinion: As an intermediate-term to long-term investor, I consider Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock to be an intermediate-term Hold, compared to Buy or Sell. Management EPS outlook for this upcoming quarter needs to be correct, would be a very encouraging beat, and make HPE a more attractive investment. I am Neutral on HPE stock intermediate term, compared to Positive or Negative. Long term will hopefully have better prospects, but that has not been proven yet. If HPE has a big beat on the upcoming earnings for the QE April 2017, this stock is on its way up. We will soon find out if the analysts or HPE management has projected QE April 2017 EPS correctly.

Restructuring

For all the data and commentary above, I have used only information since the original restructuring and separation from HP, which was effective for the QE January 2016. There have now been five quarters reported since that separation. Additional restructuring expenses continue to be incurred.

(Graphs created by author using data from HPE. Intermediate term = 1-3 months, long term = 3+ months for purposes of the above discussion.)