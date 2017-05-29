Bladex - An Underfollowed Bank With Opportunity

Introduction

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio Exterior (BLX) (more commonly known as Bladex) is certainly not a household name in the financial sector, but that does not mean investors should be ignoring it in favor of other investment opportunities. Bladex is a trade bank in Latin America, based out of Panama, which was created by central banks in the region as a trade finance bank. As a trade finance bank, BLX provides financing for importers and exporters via letters of credit and other banking and financial tools. Due to this, BLX does not have the usual retail customers you would associate with other banks and we'll review its track record, ability to maintain its dividend, and its outlook to justify BLX as a great, long-term dividend stock for investors.

Historical Performance

As many are aware, South America has been having a rough go of things lately with multiple countries including Brazil, Chile, and Colombia having both economic and political turmoil, while experiencing cratering energy prices to boot. So you may wonder how anyone would begin to invest in this region with any sense of security. Take a look at the book value and dividend of BLX since 2013, and you may be pleasantly surprised - even shocked - to see it has been cruising right along.

The above results are made possible by the company's ability to remain agile and steer its exposure away from troubled areas. An example of this is the reduction in its exposure to Brazil by almost 30 percentage points since 2008, as highlighted in its latest investor presentation.

Source

Additionally, the bank does an excellent job focusing on the quality of assets and maintains strong practices to minimize losses and continue to grow its pool of strong assets.

Source: Corporate Presentation

BLX Dividend

As of this writing, BLX has a 5.59% dividend yield and is at a payout ratio of 69.2%, which is below my personal 70% threshold. The company is aware of its attractive dividend and is committed to keeping it attractive and above 5% while maintaining "… a pay-out target that preserves a robust capital base." I find it comforting when a company addresses dividends in such a straightforward manner and does not brush by the issue, and defines its own expectations so that investors are aware of its intentions.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Outlook

While BLX has proven its ability to effectively manage itself during troubled economic times, the encouraging idea is how well the company can do when good times return to the region. In the first quarter's report, the bank did not impress investors as the rate of nonperforming loans rose to 1.14%, which is up significantly from 0.43% during the same period the prior. Additionally, it also increased its allowance for expected credit losses to 1.89%, which is up more than 33% over the prior 12 months. While these aren't what you'd want to see happening, there are positives that show signs of promise, such as the bank's Tier 1 capital ratio under Basel III reaching 19% which is at the highest point it's been compared to the past five years. Additionally, the bank's leverage has declined to the lowest point in the past 5 years.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Rising market interest rates coupled with the bank's reliable lending spreads ought to keep the net interest margin high and financing costs should remain flat or even fall due to the bank's quality of credit.

Source: Corporate Presentation

Conclusion

BLX is a strong financial institution with a proven record of operating effectively in a troubled region over an extended period of time. While there were some bumps in the road during Q1, this bank maintains strict lending policies and has a commitment to return value to its shareholders through a 5%+ dividend. Having a business model different from traditional banks gives the bank the ability to effectively navigate the markets and take advantage of rising market rates, while reducing its own through its credit rating. This stock is one that can be held comfortably for several years to come, while enjoying the dividend and potential share price appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.