Perfect Buying Opportunity For Cisco

After Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) last earnings release, it was clear that investors were far from pleased with what management had to say. The low guidance that was given was reason enough for a lot of shareholders to get rid of their shares. A ten percent drop of the stock price was the consequence. Now, it is important to take another look at the company and its valuation in order to determine whether it is wise to follow these investors and stay away from this stock or whether this drop has created an opportunity to invest at lower levels. I believe it is the latter, as Cisco still has a lot of potential.

The Numbers

The quarterly report that preceded the sell-off was published on 17th May and contained the results for the third quarter. While Cisco did see its revenue decline by 1% YOY, the company still managed to outperform analysts' expectations for both its revenue and EPS. Part of the reason the revenue declined was because of the fact that the third quarter had a week less this year than it had the previous year. This made a difference of about $265 million, $200 million of which was in Services and the other $65 million being from the SaaS business. This means the company would not have seen a YOY revenue decline if the number of weeks in the quarter would have been the same. At the same time, it saw its EPS grow YOY by $0.03 to $0.60.

So this does not seem all that bad. Cisco performed well during the quarter, with a modest revenue decline resulting from a difference in the number of weeks. The major issue investors had during this release was the fact that management had guided for a YOY revenue decline of 4-6% for the upcoming quarter. I understand investors' concern with this negative trend, but I believe it is not as bad as some might think.

Transition

The company is currently readying itself for future growth. The industry is constantly changing, and right now Cisco is trying to change with it in a drastic way. But this will take a while. Over the past few years, the company has been transforming its business away from selling individual products and services towards selling products and services integrated into architectures and solutions. The goal is now to transition the portfolio to enable delivery both on premise and through the cloud. This will be done in alignment with the strategy to shift the business model to one that is based more on recurring revenue.

This can put short-term pressure on Cisco's top line, as is evident from the earnings trend of these past few years that can be seen in the chart below:

But again, this has to be done in order to grow in the future. And I am quite confident that company management will succeed in doing just that.

Growth areas

There are certain areas that will draw the most attention, as they have the most potential. Some examples are AI, Iot and Security. We recently saw once again how important internet security is nowadays. The WannaCry ransomware attack showed how much damage lack of good security can inflict upon individuals, companies and governments. Cisco is currently working hard on growing this business. To give you an example of progress it is making, during the most recent quarter it managed to grow this segment by 9%, while the deferred revenue grew 39%.

In the area of AI too, Cisco is doing its best to create a better future, as it recently announced the acquisition of MindMeld for $125. The company has a unique platform that enables customers to build intelligent conversational interfaces. MindMeld's acquisition brings a great opportunity to transform many enterprise technologies where Cisco is already an industry leader.

Improving margins

In the meantime, management is also taking the right steps to make sure it optimizes its profit when its strategy does start to succeed by lowering its costs. So far, Cisco seems to be very successful in doing so, as margins have seen tremendous improvement since 2014. Its gross margin grew from 58.9% in FY 2014 to 63.2% for the past twelve months. The company's operating margin increased during this same period from 19.8% to 25.2%.

Value for shareholders

The main reason that Cisco still looks like an attractive stock is the value the company has and generates. With a market cap of $158 billion, it currently has a total cash amount of $68 billion on its balance sheet. Compared to the market cap, this is quite an impressive amount of cash that keeps growing annually:

We can see that there is more than enough cash to pay off debt. At the same time, this graph also indicates a steady FCF stream of well above $10 billion. This is used to return large amounts of cash to shareholders in the form of share buybacks and a fast-growing dividend. Just over the past ten years, Cisco has managed to bring back the number of outstanding shares by over 19%. The company first initiated its dividend in 2011 at $0.12 per share. Since then, it has grown every year and currently stands at $1.07 per share. With its current share price, this translates into a dividend yield of 3.7%, while the industry average stands at just 2.2%. Last year, the company spent about $5.4 billion on its dividends, meaning there's still $7.3 billion of its FCF left after dividends have been paid. Because of this I believe that the aggressive growth rate of Cisco's dividend will continue for some time to come, as its FCF seems to remain steady well above $10 billion.

Valuation and conclusion

Despite its large market cap, Cisco has a reasonable valuation with a P/E of less than 16. This P/E is reasonable compared to its own historical P/E ratios, but compared to the industry average, which stands at 28.6, it is quite a low number. But since Cisco is still improving its margins significantly, while also buying back its own shares, the forward P/E currently stands at less than 13. This, combined with an aggressively growing sustainable dividend yield of 3.7% and a good long-term business outlook, make the stock a buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.