Google's Very Weak Excuse

Rethink Technology business briefs for May 28, 2017.

Google claims it's too much trouble to find the data in discrimination case

Source: Google

Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is, among other things, a search giant, a world class AI researcher, and the purveyor of the most used personal computing OS on the planet. It is also a federal contractor, and as such, is subject to a number of regulations regarding wage discrimination.

Federal contractors are required to furnish data on employee compensation as part of routine compliance audits that the government performs of its contractors. In January of this year, the US Department of Labor filed a lawsuit seeking to compel Google to turn over the necessary information. The information, which concerned Google's equal opportunity program, had been requested in September 2015.

Since the matter pertains to a contract compliance issue, it's being heard by an administrative law judge in a small courtroom in San Francisco. As reported by The Guardian, on Friday, Google claimed that producing the requested data would be too financially burdensome and logistically challenging to comply.

Google representatives testified that it would require 500 labor hours and $100,000 to produce the requested data. Attorneys for the Department of Labor have already made it known during the proceedings that they believe that Google discriminates against women.

In April, The Guardian reported that Janette Wipper, DoL regional director stated in court that:

We found systemic compensation disparities against women pretty much across the entire workforce.

An attorney for DoL added:

The government's analysis at this point indicates that discrimination against women in Google is quite extreme, even in this industry.

Given the government's concerns, Google's claim can only come off as blatant stonewalling. Google even offers companies online tools (shown above) to ensure equal pay and perform analysis.

Google is only being asked to comply with equal opportunity requirements that apply to all contractors. Generally, contractors manage to satisfy the government in this regard without claiming that it is an excessively onerous burden.

Probably the information requested of Google is more extensive than typical, but the government appears to have deeper concerns about pervasive wage discrimination within Google that need to be addressed. DoL attorney Ian Eliasoph pointed out:

Google would be able to absorb the cost as easy as a dry kitchen sponge could absorb a single drop of water.

Google Play app store subjected to widespread malware

Computer security firm Checkpoint has uncovered a pervasive malware present on the Google Play app store. Checkpoint estimates that the malware may have been downloaded as many as 18.5 million times.

The malicious apps are marketed by a Korean company registered as ENISTUDIO Corp. The apps all feature a cutesy anime-like character "Judy," and so this has been dubbed the "Judy malware" by Checkpoint.

Source: Checkpoint

The app gets around Google's screening process by presenting a "benign bridgehead app." Once installed, the app downloads the malicious payload from non-Google servers. The payload contains, among other things, code to create false clicks on the embedded ads in the app. It appears that the fraudulent revenue from the false clicks is the only objective of the malware.

Checkpoint points out that ENISTUDIO also develops iOS apps, but a quick check of Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS App Store found nothing by ENISTUDIO, so any app may already have been removed. Developer rules for iOS specifically forbid app downloading of executable code from anywhere once an app is installed on a user's device, precisely because of scenarios like Judy. Whether this was sufficient to prevent infiltration by Judy malware of the iOS App Store is unknown.

SoftBank wants more of Nvidia

As I reported last week, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) has taken a 4.9% stake in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) worth about $4 billion. Bloomberg reports that SoftBank would like to increase its ownership share.

Bloomberg states:

The firm would raise its holding over time and begin to work more closely with Nvidia, the people said, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

One would have to question whether Nvidia really needs SoftBank "to work more closely" with them. Nvidia seems to be doing just fine without anyone's help. Still, I'm sure that an incrementally larger stake taken by SoftBank would not be rebuffed.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended buy.