Identifying Risk In BDCs - The Goldman Sachs BDC Example

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies - or BDCs - is to help you avoid the dividend while capturing some much needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD). This BDC sells at a lower than average. Is that lower dividend yield correlated to lowered risks? Are you getting the right yield and the right performance for this stocks' valuations? I will take you through the last several earnings releases - show the 23 point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of GSBD's income - show the relative valuations for the sector - and present my assessment of Goldman Sachs BDC.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Earnings Estimates from Yahoo Finance from before the earnings release:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 6 6 6 6 Avg. Estimate 0.50 0.50 2.00 2.03 Low Estimate 0.47 0.45 1.90 1.97 High Estimate 0.51 0.51 2.08 2.09 Year Ago EPS 0.58 0.50 2.10 2.00

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 3 3 3 3 Avg. Estimate 32.77M 34.03M 139.01M 160.23M Low Estimate 32.00M 33.92M 136.96M 142.77M High Estimate 33.89M 34.16M 141.07M 176.91M Year Ago Sales 31.30M 29.32M 125.11M 139.01M

Both NII and TII were small disappointments. The NAV fell another five cents. This is very low intensity bad news. Given that both 2015 and 2016 had earnings ahead of projections, I believe that market was forgiving of this one miss. This miss along with a miss in Q4-16 has caused a 3.92% decline in the 2017 projection year to date. They sector average NII projection decline has been 6.10% - with a few of the bad BDCs skewing the average lower.

Goldman_Sachs_BDC Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Total Gains -3.390 -12.552 3.986 -11.198 -15.811 -21.236 -7.119 2.116 -1.713 -13.619 -1.161 -.096 -.940 Total Gains/share -0.0933 -0.3455 0.1097 -0.3084 -0.4355 -0.5849 -0.1961 0.0583 -0.0565 -0.4635 -0.0395 -0.0033 -0.0316 Incentive Fees 3.733 1.474 5.459 2.085 1.404 0.360 3.515 4.403 3.508 Incentive Fees/share 0.1027 0.0406 0.1503 0.0574 0.0387 0.0099 0.0968 0.1218 0.1157

GSBD has had gains in 2 out of the last 13 quarters. Given that the dividend is well below quarterly NII, GSBD does have NII retention that has kept the NAV from significantly falling. And one might project a less attractive record for a BDC with a higher than sector average PWAY. Still . . . that is an ugly record on gains.

_Goldman_Sachs_BDC_ Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Total investment income 32.192 30.493 33.950 29.321 31.344 31.852 32.896 27.316 26.372 24.359 19.076 16.106 13.738 Net investment income 17.955 18.140 18.677 18.198 21.212 22.423 20.602 15.809 15.746 17.395 12.416 12.525 10.402 Investments @ fair value 1.164 1.167 1.143 1.115 1.100 1.081 1.150 1.005 0.910 0.914 0.824 0.606 0.501 Wt Av Share Count 36.341 36.330 36.320 36.112 36.307 36.305 36.293 36.288 30.314 29.418 29.461 29.700 30.382 Calculated TII/share $0.8858 $0.8393 $0.9347 $0.8075 $0.8633 $0.8773 $0.9064 $0.7527 $0.8700 $0.8280 $0.6475 $0.5423 $0.4522 Calculated NII/share $0.4941 $0.4993 $0.5142 $0.5012 $0.5842 $0.6176 $0.5677 $0.4357 $0.5194 $0.5913 $0.4214 $0.4217 $0.3424 GSBD reported NII/share $0.49 $0.50 $0.51 $0.50 $0.58 $0.62 $0.57 $0.44 $0.52 $0.59 $0.42 $0.42 $0.34 Div/share $0.45 $0.45 $0.45 $0.45 $0.45 $0.45 $0.45 $0.45 $0.45 $0.53 $0.42 $0.41 $0.33 NAV/share $18.26 $18.31 $18.58 $18.41 $18.67 $18.97 $19.38 $19.46 $19.41 $19.49 $19.95 $19.99 $19.98 Weighted Average Yield 11.8% 11.8% 11.8% 11.6% 11.8% 11.7% 11.1% 11.3% 11.3% 11.2% 10.6% Wt Av Debt/EBITDA 4.6x 4.8x 4.6x 4.4x 4.5x 4.3x 4.4x 4.2x 4.2x 4.1x Interest Coverage 2.7x 2.7x 2.9x 3.0x 3.0x 3.1x 2.9x 3.0x 3.0x 2.9x SCF Wt Av Debt/EBITDA 3.9x 3.8x 3.8x 3.5x 3.5x 3.5x 3.3x 3.3x 2.4x SCF Interest Coverage 3.2x 3.2x 3.3x 3.4x 3.5x 3.7x 3.8x 3.9x 4.3x NII/TII Ratio 55.77% 59.49% 55.01% 62.06% 67.7% 70.4% 62.63% 57.87% 59.7% 71.41% 65.09% 77.77% 75.72% Non-Accrual % Cost 3.8% 3.8% 4.0% 6.0% 2.3% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Non-Accrual % Fair Value 1.2% 1.4% 3.7% 3.8% 1.2% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

The "SCF" numbers are for a joint venture fund with The Regents of the University of California in senior debt. The SCF Fund is just under 8% of GSBD's assets.

Included in interest for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 is $1.33 million and $0.26 million, respectively, in prepayment premiums. Having a TII decline during a quarter with strong prepayment dollars is a bad thing.

Goldman_Sachs_BDC_ Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Debt 501.617 498.152 471.536 468.550 428.050 419.000 447.000 301.000 224.000 Debt/share 13.8031 13.7119 12.9828 12.9749 11.7897 11.5411 12.3164 8.2947 7.3893 Debt/share to NAV 75.59% 74.89% 69.88% 70.48% 63.15% 60.84% 63.55% 42.62% 38.07% Interest expense 4.512 4.390 3.628 3.246 3.035 3.049 3.053 2.117 2.486 Interest expense/share 0.1242 0.1208 0.0999 0.0899 0.0836 0.0840 0.0841 0.0583 0.0820 Interest expense/TII 14.02% 14.40% 10.67% 11.07% 9.68% 9.57% 9.28% 7.75% 9.43% Annualized Int exp/Debt 3.60% 3.52% 3.08% 2.77% 2.84% 2.91% 2.73% 2.81% 4.44% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 820 bps 828 bps 872 bps 883 bps 896 bps 879 bps 837 bps 849 bps 686 bps

The annualized interest expense number of 3.60% is very low - and that assists in have a much better than sector average NII/TII ratio. The cost of the credit facility is really low. It is logical that GSBD gets an assist from being part of the Goldman Sachs family. I believe this shows up both in the lower cost of debt and in the valuation of the equity. The intangible asset of a well known name results in tangible benefits.

The Red Flag Check-list For GSBD - where a fail is worse than average and a double fail is close to the worst in the sector.

( 1) Well covered dividend - The dividend is 90.9% of the 2017 NII projection compared to sector average of 95.7% and 89.6% of LTM NII. Grade = A+.

(2) Rising NAV - GSBD is a fail with a -2.20% LTM NAV change compared to sector average -0.41% - and there were some really bad BDCs skewing the average down. Grade = Fail.

(3) A lower than sector average Portfolio Company Weighted Average Yield - GSBD's PWAY = 11.80% compared to sector average of 10.95%. Grade = Fail.

(4) High income projection accuracy when looking at the annual NII numbers. GSBD has two year with positive years at 4% and -3% in 2017. Grade = B+.

(5) Lower revenue volatility when comparing the quarterly TII numbers. GSBD has volatile TII, but the volatility is average. Grade = Pass.

(6) Has lower yields on its IOUs (under 5%). Annualized interest expense in Q1-17 was 3.60%. Grade = A+.

(7) An earnings projection that is equal to or lower than a run rate NII based on Portfolio times PWAY + Run Rate Fee Income. Grade = Pass.

(8) A dividend/NAV ratio that is close to 200 bps lower than the PWAY. GSBD's Dividend/NAV in Q1-17 = 9.9% and rising compared to PWAY of 11.8%. 190 bps is close. Grade = Pass.

(9) BDCs with close to the same PWAY trade at an average yield of 9.62% compared to GSBD's 8.00%. Great dividend coverage should have GSBD trading at a lower yield - but this spread is too big. Grade = Fail.

(10) BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage (or Dividend/EPS ratios of less than 93%) trade at an average yield of 8.62%. Grade = D, a near Fail.

(11) BDCs with close to the same NAV trend. GSBD's trend is slightly below average while its valuations are very high. Grade = Fail.

(12) Has more than 75 portfolio company investments. 43 companies in the regular fund with $1.176 billion in AUM and 38 in the "Senior Credit" JV with $531 million in Assets Under Management. GSBD is not that diversified. Grade = Fail.

(13) A debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. GSBD's ratio = 75.59% in Q1-17 and the ratio is slowly growing. Grade = Pass but an eye needs to be kept on this.

(14) An NII/TII ratio over 50%. Q1-17 ratio = 55.77% - which merits a grade of A - but the ratio is shrinking.

(15) A better than sector average trend in "gains". GSBD has had gains in 2 out of the last 13 quarters. Grade = Fail.

(16) Influence on NAV of secondary offerings or share buy-backs. GSBD has only had 1 secondary offering.

(17) Reports Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio numbers on its portfolio companies. GSBD reporting transparency on this issue is superior.

(18) Transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees. Transparency is superior.

(19) Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

(20) No secondary offerings below NAV. None. The offering of 5/18/17 was done at $22.50.

(21) Has less than 5% in structured products or CLOs. GSBD notes that they may form one or more CLO in the 10-K, but there are no dollars in those investments now.

(22) Income that comes from PIK or payment in kind income less than 5% of income. PIK income is tiny.

(23) Energy loans less than 5% share of portfolio. "Energy Equipment and Services" were 0.6% of the portfolio and "Oil,Gas & Consumable" Fuels were 0.2% at 12/31/16.

GSBD fails or has an incomplete on (2, 3, 9, 11, 12, 15) only 6 of the 23 check points (a low-ish number) - with many of the red flags due to valuation.

Showing the math on point 7:

TTI Calculation Metric ------- Fee Income ------- -------- Interest Income from current and projected portfolio -------- ------- Totals ------- Formula average for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 1.131 1,164 million times .118 / 4 35.469

NII Calculation Metric ---- NII/TII Ratio ---- ------- NII ------- ---- NII/share ---- --- Result --- Formula ratio from last quarter TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 56% .56 times 35.469 19.863 / 36.341 $0.5466/share

The consensus analyst 2017 average quarterly TII projection is ($139.010 million / 4) $34.753 million and NII projection is ($2.00 / 4) $0.50/share/quarter.

Showing the numbers on point 8:

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- GSBD Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.33 0.41 0.42 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.45 NII/share 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.34 0.42 0.42 0.59 0.52 0.44 0.57 0.62 0.58 0.50 0.51 0.50 0.49 NAV 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 19.98 19.99 19.95 19.49 19.43 19.46 19.46 18.97 18.67 18.41 18.58 18.31 18.26 Dividend/NAV na na na na na na na na 6.6 8.2 8.4 9.2 9.3 9.2 9.2 9.5 9.6 9.8 9.7 9.8 9.9 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 11.2 11.2 11.2 11.2 11.3 11.3 11.1 11.7 11.8 11.6 11.8 11.8 11.8 TII/Portfolio 11.0 10.6 9.3 10.7 11.6 10.9 11.4 11.8 11.4 10.5 11.9 10.5 11.1

NII is well above the dividend - which makes the dividend much safer than average. The spread is (1180 - 990) 190 bps. There is a tiny concern that the Dividend/NAV ratio is rising - thus the margin of safety is very slowly dissipating.

Let me show the year to date numbers based on prices as of the market's close on 5-26-17:

BDCs 05-26-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price YTD. The next display price change plus YTD dividends accrued on the payment date - not the earned date. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection since the beginning of the year; the second measures the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the third measures the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, FDUS, MAIN and TCPC have paid special dividends on a near regular schedule.

Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-26 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Alcentra_Capital_Corporation_____ (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.32 10.21 11.70 94.4 88.3 85.6 10.1 13.43 0.99 11.28 16.96 -3.36 1.79 0.00 -6.80 0.00 -9.01 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 11.90 13.35 8.69 6.71 100.0 99.1 96.6 8.5 13.66 0.98 12.18 14.62 -0.85 7.17 0.00 16.55 3.57 -9.60 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.41 9.36 10.30 95.2 93.8 89.4 8.9 6.74 0.95 9.39 14.51 -4.55 0.16 -25.00 -7.42 -25.00 -22.26 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.79 9.05 9.30 104.8 91.6 104.1 9.2 16.50 1.02 1.82 4.12 -9.94 8.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.49 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.68 9.38 11.70 87.8 86.7 76.3 8.8 8.22 0.93 10.34 15.52 -4.65 1.79 -14.29 -14.73 -14.29 -14.29 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.45 9.57 9.72 88.5 93.5 81.6 8.1 12.32 0.85 12.37 17.74 -3.42 0.00 -27.95 3.01 -26.04 -15.90 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.54 11.52 13.20 102.0 96.3 88.8 9.9 15.71 0.86 4.72 7.73 -4.97 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 -17.02 -22.73 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.15 9.10 12.90 101.3 96.3 113.6 9.9 15.80 1.09 9.03 11.51 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 2.63 3.81 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 5.37 4.17 11.99 10.40 89.3 94.3 74.4 6.9 7.23 0.58 -22.35 -20.02 -25.33 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 -49.98 -26.30 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.90 9.62 8.10 102.7 100.0 95.4 7.0 10.83 0.73 -9.30 -7.12 -18.68 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 -29.63 -28.42 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.25 9.64 10.20 110.1 110.1 103.4 9.4 9.45 0.98 -10.19 -5.86 -6.90 3.02 0.00 7.14 0.00 -8.07 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.26 8.10 12.80 101.4 102.7 102.2 7.5 9.95 0.93 9.46 11.67 0.00 8.57 0.00 7.92 25.00 19.30 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.79 12.74 10.80 101.8 113.1 103.5 9.4 11.90 0.74 -5.99 -2.99 -9.84 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 -20.00 -22.98 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 20.33 6.30 7.70 102.4 100.0 103.5 8.1 15.88 1.28 10.55 12.29 -4.58 5.43 0.00 0.19 0.00 3.05 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 9.98 8.42 11.40 100.0 98.8 100.0 9.8 8.53 1.17 6.28 10.01 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 0.00 -12.87 Goldman Sachs BDC 23.52 22.63 7.95 11.80 91.8 89.6 89.6 9.9 18.26 1.24 -3.78 0.04 -3.92 5.26 0.00 -2.20 9.76 -8.61 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 13.03 10.36 14.80 98.5 96.4 87.5 9.7 13.89 0.94 -5.24 -1.06 -4.20 1.75 0.00 -0.07 0.00 -4.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.09 10.82 15.50 105.3 100.8 86.2 9.9 12.11 0.92 5.32 10.16 -5.00 -1.66 -13.04 -11.09 -13.04 -15.43 Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-26 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.22 9.38 13.40 100.0 90.5 91.7 12.7 9.76 1.35 -6.31 -1.91 -6.06 1.11 0.00 -0.51 0.00 -7.75 KCAP Financial,Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 3.49 13.75 7.00 129.7 129.7 105.3 9.3 5.14 0.68 -12.31 -6.28 -24.49 -10.53 -20.00 -6.55 -52.00 -32.55 Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) 36.77 38.52 5.76 9.68 99.1 97.8 98.5 9.9 22.44 1.72 4.76 7.27 -2.61 10.19 2.78 5.95 12.12 11.42 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 6.00 10.67 11.60 94.1 87.7 84.2 7.2 8.94 0.67 -20.11 -17.98 -17.07 -8.32 -46.67 -8.78 -56.76 -29.55 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.61 8.97 9.50 95.2 88.1 94.0 9.8 14.34 1.09 1.50 3.77 -7.55 2.94 0.00 -0.76 2.94 2.50 New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.60 9.32 11.10 100.0 99.3 100.3 10.0 13.56 1.08 3.55 5.96 -1.45 5.61 0.00 5.36 0.00 -6.68 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.12 9.63 12.03 100.7 91.9 95.3 9.1 14.98 0.94 2.62 5.09 -9.40 10.43 0.00 2.25 0.00 3.67 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.47 5.44 12.80 21.6 18.6 29.8 2.6 3.02 0.49 -15.03 -13.87 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -37.73 -87.50 -65.41 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 8.27 12.09 12.30 113.6 116.3 109.2 10.6 9.43 0.88 -0.96 4.13 -5.38 -1.02 0.00 -1.87 -24.81 -11.70 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 14.11 8.08 7.90 104.6 97.4 104.7 8.1 14.05 1.00 0.00 3.43 -5.22 2.00 0.00 3.77 5.56 -2.84 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.51 9.59 11.90 83.7 88.9 79.7 7.9 9.09 0.83 -1.96 0.39 0.00 7.82 -35.71 2.94 -35.71 -18.33 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 21.78 8.45 10.80 92.9 92.0 88.0 8.3 22.21 0.98 5.68 10.14 -7.04 9.48 12.20 0.68 Infinity 3.98 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 14.06 9.67 11.30 103.0 95.8 97.8 9.8 13.84 1.02 16.58 19.40 -2.94 11.96 0.00 5.97 0.00 -4.49 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 21.92 7.30 10.20 95.8 88.4 95.9 7.4 21.75 1.01 5.28 9.13 -7.73 4.74 0.00 3.18 0.00 -3.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 17.21 8.19 8.00 100.0 98.6 99.0 8.4 16.81 1.02 4.68 6.83 -0.70 9.26 0.00 0.66 0.00 -6.82 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 18.31 9.83 11.50 102.3 95.2 103.3 11.8 15.29 1.20 -0.16 2.29 -6.88 1.62 0.00 1.80 -16.67 -2.74 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 17.04 8.45 11.10 94.1 91.1 96.2 9.7 14.92 1.14 0.83 2.96 -2.55 3.53 0.00 1.77 0.00 -2.61 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 9.92 10.89 11.40 95.6 93.1 87.2 9.2 11.71 0.85 -0.90 1.80 -5.83 -2.22 -20.59 -4.33 -20.59 -12.22 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 7.23 11.07 13.25 129.0 153.8 175.4 10.6 7.53 0.96 9.38 12.41 -4.62 9.09 -31.03 27.84 -31.03 -23.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.53 10.64 10.10 94.1 97.3 96.8 10.8 13.38 1.01 14.86 20.97 1.32 7.84 0.00 -0.15 20.00 -8.23 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 20.73 7.53 10.50 86.2 87.6 82.5 9.7 16.04 1.29 10.97 15.15 2.84 10.40 0.00 6.15 2.63 3.42 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.21 9.99 11.80 97.3 97.3 97.7 10.3 13.80 1.03 16.76 22.60 0.69 15.82 0.00 3.92 0.00 -9.39 Sector Average 9.71 10.95 97.8 9.1 0.98 2.14 5.59 -6.10 3.01 -0.41 With the 10 Treasury at 2.25% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.71% - the spread is 746 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -0.88% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.03%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 7.64% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 8.10% year to date.

GSBD is under performing the sector average year to date. There are three good reasons for that. (1) The actual NII is under performing the projected NII. (2) The NAV is falling - slightly - and under performing the sector average NAV - slightly. (3) GSBD entered 2017 with very high valuations. Performance needs to be in alignment with valuations - and performance has been far too close to "average" while the valuations are in alignment with "superior".

My assessment of GSBD:

GSBD is a much safer than average stock based on dividend coverage - and that is a big deal. The earnings transparency is superior - and that attribute is worthy of influencing the valuations. At the same time, GSBD has a higher than sector average PWAY and a worse than sector average NAV trend. Those two attributes go together:

The Correlation of Weighted Average yield to changes in NAV and weeding out ACSF, FSFR, KCAP, OHAI, SAR and TICC

The following companies had weighted average yields at or under 9%: GBDC, PFLT and SUNS. Their mean LTM NAV change is 1.54% and three year NAV change is -2.20%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 9% and 10%: ARCC, CMFN, MAIN and MRCC. Their mean LTM NAV change is 2.05% and three year NAV change is -0.37% (an average that is skewed down by having MAIN in the grouping).

The following companies had weighted average yields between 10% and 11%: AINV, FSC, FSIC, GARS, SAR, SLRC, TPVG and TSLX. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.93% and three year NAV change is -10.43%.

The following companies had weighted average yields between 11% and 12%: ABDC, BKCC, GLAD, GSBD, MCC, NMFC, PNNT, SCM, TCAP, TCPC, TCRD and WHF. Their mean LTM NAV change is -0.61% and three year NAV change is -10.90%.

Note: Having FSC in the 10-11 group and MCC in the 11-12 group skews the average numbers up for both.

The following companies had weighted average yields over 12%: CPTA, FDUS, HCAP, HRZN, HTGC, OFS and PSEC. Their mean LTM NAV change is -1.61% and three year NAV change is -7.74%.

The NAV trend attribute is a huge deal. GSBD is not trading at a valuation that reflects that trend. And given the higher PWAY, that inferior performance will probably continue. GSBD trades at a 7.95% yield while having an 11.8% PWAY - which is a 385 bps spread. The sector average spread is (1095 - 971) 124 bps. Is there some danger that the market will wake up on day and find that this "king has no clothes"? No. But the market could correctly decide the king has below average clothes.

If one can meet their income needs with a near 8% yielding stock like GSBD, then you would be best served purchasing other lower PWAY stocks like PFLT or SUNS. ACSF and TSLX would also be lower risk alternatives at a similar yield.

The most important thing is to not take high risks with major portions of your nest egg. The dividend coverage keeps GSBD safe. If I already own GSBD (and if I already owned one or more of the aforementioned alternatives) - I would keep on holding. If I did not, then I would sell half of my GSBD and place that money in one of those options.

