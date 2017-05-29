Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

The top three positions are Berkshire Hathaway, Cimpress N.V., and Leucadia National, and they add up to almost ~58% of the portfolio.

Arlington Value Capital’s 13F portfolio value decreased from $727M to $701M. The number of positions increased from 17 to 20.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Allan Mecham's US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mecham's regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2017. Please visit our Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Mecham's US long portfolio value decreased ~4% from $727M to $701M. The number of holdings increased from 17 to 20. The top three holdings are at ~58%, while the top five are at ~75% of the US long assets: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR), Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK), Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR), and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Stake Disposals:

None.

New Stakes:

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK): These three are the new positions this quarter. RCII is a 1.86% portfolio stake established at prices between $8 and $11.76, and the stock currently trades at $11.21. The 1.58% TRIP position was purchased at prices between $41 and $53, and it currently trades below that range at $39.07. LBTYK is a minutely small 0.04% stake.

Note: Liberty Global has seen a previous round-trip. It was a minutely small 0.12% portfolio stake established in Q3 2016 at prices between $27 and $33 and disposed of last quarter at prices between $28.50 and $33.

Stake Decreases:

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for many years. It is currently the largest position at 23.37% of the portfolio. The vast majority of the stake was purchased during the five quarters through Q1 2016 at prices between $124 and $152. The stock is currently at $166. There was a ~17% trimming last quarter at prices between $143 and $167, and that was followed with a similar stake reduction this quarter at prices between $159 and $177. Mecham is realizing gains.

Note: Mecham has had a previous very successful round-trip with Berkshire Hathaway.

Leucadia National: LUK was a very small ~1% position in 2013. During the last two quarters of 2014, the original position was increased by a whopping 15x at prices between $22 and $24.50. Q4 2015 saw a ~58% increase at prices between $16 and $21, and that was followed with a ~37% increase the following quarter at prices between $14.50 and $17.50. Last quarter saw a ~30% reduction at prices between $18 and $24, and that was followed with a ~12% selling this quarter. The stock currently trades at $24.62.

Interactive Brokers Group: IBKR is a top-five 9.20% stake purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $24 and $29. The following quarter saw a roughly one-third increase at prices between $28 and $34. Q2 2016 also saw a ~10% increase at prices between $33.50 and $40. Last quarter saw a ~12% trimming at prices between $32 and $39.50, and that was followed with a marginal reduction this quarter. The stock currently trades at $35.26.

NOW Inc.: DNOW is a large (top five) ~7% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2014. The bulk of the buying happened the following two quarters at prices between $20.50 and $30. Q3 2015 saw a ~50% increase at prices between $15 and $20. Q1 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~22% reduction at prices between $12.50 and $20. Q3 2016 saw another ~23% selling at prices between $17.87 and $21.55, and that was followed with an ~18% selling last quarter at prices between $18 and $23. The stock currently trades at $17.50. There was marginal trimming this quarter.

Note: Arlington Value Capital has a ~2.5% ownership stake in the business.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM): MSM is a large 6.61% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $69 and $81. Q3 2015 saw another ~35% increase at prices between $61 and $72. The pattern reversed in Q1 2016: a ~20% reduction at prices between $56 and $76. Last quarter saw another one-third selling at prices between $70 and $95, and that was followed with a ~28% reduction this quarter at prices between $91 and $106. The stock currently trades at $85.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): BAC is a 4.10% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $12 and $15 and increased by ~28% in Q3 2016 at prices between $12.74 and $16.19. There was a ~55% selling last quarter at prices between $15.50 and $23, and that was followed with another ~20% reduction this quarter at prices between $22 and $25.50. The stock currently trades at $23.24. Mecham realized short-term gains.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC is a 3.72% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2016 at prices between $45 and $51 and increased by ~63% the following quarter at prices between $44 and $51. There was a ~45% selling last quarter at prices between $43.50 and $57.50, and that was followed with a ~30% reduction this quarter at prices between $53.50 and $60. The stock is now at $52.41.

Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO): MCO is now a small 0.80% portfolio position. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $78 and $100. Q3 2016 saw a ~44% reduction at prices between $93 and $110, and that was followed with another two-thirds selling this quarter at prices between $95 and $114. The stock currently trades at $117.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI): AWI was a small 0.90% portfolio stake as of last quarter. It was purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $37.71 and $45.51. The position saw a ~75% reduction this quarter at prices between $38.50 and $48, and it is now a minutely small 0.26% of the portfolio position. The stock currently trades at $42.

Stake Increases:

Cimpress N.V.: CMPR is Arlington Value Capital's second-largest individual stock position at ~22% of the portfolio. It is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since the firm's first 13F filing in Q4 2012. The bulk of the stake was purchased in Q1 and Q2 2013 at prices between $32 and $49. Q4 2014 saw a ~20% reduction at prices between $54 and $76. Q3 2015 saw a reversal: a ~90% increase at prices between $64.50 and $84.50. There was a ~40% selling in Q2 and Q3 2016 at prices between $81 and $102. This quarter saw another about-turn: a ~20% increase at prices between $79.50 and $98. The stock currently trades at $90.21.

Note: Arlington Value Capital still has a ~5.7% ownership stake in the business.

AutoNation Inc. (NYSE:AN) and Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST): These two positions were established last quarter and increased substantially this quarter. The 3.29% AutoNation stake was purchased at prices between $40 and $50 and increased by ~60% this quarter at prices between $42 and $53. The stock currently trades below those ranges at $39.27. Sensata is a small 1.26% portfolio position established at prices between $35.50 and $41 and increased by ~70% this quarter at prices between $39.50 and $44.50. It is now at $40.50. For investors attempting to follow Mecham, these two are good options to consider for further research.

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), HEICO Corp. (NYSE:HEI), Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN), and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI): These four very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) saw minor increases this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL): DSWL is a minutely small 0.03% portfolio stake kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mecham's US stock holdings in Q1 2017:

