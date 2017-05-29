Navios Maritime Midstream Partners: OPEC Production Cut Extension A Negative... Sell

OPEC's decision to extend current production cuts for an additional nine months is a near-term negative for most tanker companies. It will dampen any seasonal recovery in rates during 2017.

This is an update to a Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) article I published on May 8th, in which I recommended selling NAP. It is essential to read that article, as it provides important background information on NAP and explains why a dramatic reduction in common unit distributions is highly likely after the distribution for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, is paid.

OPEC Production Cut Extensions

OPEC and non OPEC producers are on course to extend production cuts for an additional nine months beginning July 2017. This will have a modest negative impact on tanker demand and rates during Q3 2017 through Q1 2018 when analyzed on a year-over-year basis. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners' fleet of six vessels is listed below.

Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 Pool Earnings (3) -- 38,400 (3) -- Jan-19 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 281,175 Pool Earnings (3) -- 38,025 (3) -- Feb-19 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 35% above $54,388 Jun-25 40% above $59,388 48,153 50% above $69,388 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 35% above $54,388 Jun-26 40% above $59,388 48,153 50% above $69,388 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 29,625 50% above $30,000 Mar-19 40% above $40,000 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 17,775 (4) 100% b/ $17,775 and $37,525 Jan-18 35,000 (4) 50% above $37,525 Dec-18 (1) Net time charter-out rate per day in dollars (net of commissions). (2) Estimated dates assuming midpoint of redelivery of charterers. (3) Rate backstop by Navios Acquisition for two years at $38,400 per day for the Shinyo Ocean and at $38,025 per day for the Shinyo Kannika. (4) Rate backstop by Navios Acquisition for two years at $35,000 per day.

All six tankers in the NAP fleet have rate backstops or minimum rates with profit sharing mechanisms that are calculated on an annualized basis. At this juncture, the probability that NAP will only realize the base rates under the various charters and rate backstops during the next 12 months (profit sharing is calculated on an annualized basis) has increased with the extension of the production cuts. Q1 2017 revenue approximated the average annualized daily base (minimum) rate on page 12 of the Q1 2017 earnings presentation and resulted in a distribution coverage ratio of 1.1x (rounded up!) per page 10 of the earnings presentation. The coverage ratio will weaken slightly during 2017 due to the increase in outstanding common units.

NAP will generate little to no free cash during the remainder of 2017, and it will need to fund any additional Cash Collateral amounts due under the Term Loan B Credit Facility with cash on hand or proceeds from the continuous offering of common units.

Valuation Adjustments

There were several sales of comparably aged tankers in secondary market during the last several weeks. These sales are listed below. These comparables resulted in a downward revision in the FMV of NAP's fleet, a valuation that was pretty dire already relative to enterprise value and the LTV covenant under the Term Loan B Credit Facility.

Navios Maritime Midstream LP Comparable Tanker Sales May-17 DWT Year Price Name (millions) Built (millions) TI Topaz 319.4 2002 $20.8 Amantea 309.3 2002 $23.5 Front Scilla 302.2 2000 $21.5 Dalian Venture 296.7 2011 $53.0

These sales indicate that valuations for secondhand tankers have continued to slide. For convenience, I have included the original valuation table from my prior article immediately below and then adjusted it for the values implied by these recent sales.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Age as of Estimated Fleet Fair Market Value Built DWT 2017 Value (millions) Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 16 $26.20 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 287,175 16 $26.20 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 7 $52.00 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 6 $56.00 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 17 $23.90 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 14 $30.80 Total $215.10 Years Compass Maritime VLCC Est. Value (millions) 5 10 20 $60 $40 $17 Interpolated Value Decline SL Yrs. 5-10 $4.0 Interpolated Value Decline SL Yrs. 10-20 $2.3

The values for the Shinyo Ocean and Shinyo Kannika are calculated as the average of the two 2002 comparable sales in the table above added to the 2000 comparable sale and divided by two. The value for C. Dream has been adjusted to the 2000 comparable sale. The value for the Nave Celeste is calculated as the average of the two 2002 sales adjusted upwards by $400k. The value for the Shinyo Kieran is the 2011 comparable sale.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Age as of Estimated Adjusted Fleet FMV Built DWT 2017 Value (millions) Shinyo Ocean VLCC 2001 281,395 16 $21.83 Shinyo Kannika VLCC 2001 287,175 16 $21.83 Shinyo Saowalak VLCC 2010 298,000 7 $52.00 Shinyo Kieran VLCC 2011 297,066 6 $53.00 C. Dream VLCC 2000 298,570 17 $21.50 Nave Celeste VLCC 2003 298,717 14 $22.55 Total $192.70

Using the recent comparable sales as a basis to calculate the FMV results in a $22.4 million reduction in the estimate. It should be noted that the vessel sales used as comparables are slightly larger than NAP's vessels of comparable vintage. An adjustment for this difference would further reduce the estimate of FMV.

The reduced Fleet FMV based on recent comparable sales indicates that NAP will fail the .85 LTV covenant test again in the Term B Loan Credit Facility during the second and third quarters. Based on the Updated Fleet FMV estimate provided above, it is likely that the company will need to add an additional $20 million to the cash collateral account.

Leasing Alternatives

A comment on my prior article referenced NAP's statement (page 5 of the Q1 Earnings Release) that it is "exploring financing opportunities, including sale and leaseback structures with Chinese leasing houses."

Sounds impressive, right? This SA reader thought it was, but do not fall for this statement. It is abject bunk just like so much of the spin that is liberally larded into almost all of the Navios family of companies' presentations.

First, leasing is just another form of leverage. If properly structured to meet GAAP requirements, a lease may be classified as an operating lease. An operating lease is still leverage. It will be disclosed in the financial footnotes, and any rating agency or sophisticated debt investor will factor it in when analyzing the creditworthiness of the company. If the lease does not meet GAAP operating lease requirements, it will be capitalized on the balance sheet as debt with a related asset (since the GAAP conclusion is that it has not really been sold, only financed).

Second, an operating lease or a capital lease would worsen NAP's current cash flows. The current debt requires a 1% per annum principal payment until maturity. This is a very advantageous deal for a very poor credit. An operating lease, to qualify as such, would require a much higher principal payment. Remember, a lease payment represents principal, interest, and an equity return (the counterparty in a sale leaseback will want a return on its equity that is reflective of the lessee and asset risk). The cash flows will worsen because the principal payments will need to be higher and the cost of capital will be higher (that pesky equity return).

Third, the assets that would be the subject of the purported sale leaseback already secure the existing Term Loan B Credit Facility. The reader commenting on the lease rumor was under the mistaken impression that the proceeds would go to NAP. Nonsense. NAP would need to secure a release of the assets from the Term Loan B Creditors. The Term Loan B Creditors, therefore, have the leverage and would agree to such a deal only if it improves their credit position. Basic rule of finance: When you have to ask for permission, you are in the weaker negotiating position.

Lastly, Chinese financial institutions are all tied to the central government, either through outright ownership, regulation, or behind-the-scenes political control. Their primary focus is to finance the growth and expansion of the Chinese economy, not to fund the rescue of an overlevered Greek shipping company.

Conclusion

My conclusions are the same as in my last article, which I will repeat verbatim: "Run to the exits now. November may seem far away, and the temptation to capture a couple of meaty quarterly Common Unit distributions is great, but the market will begin to understand this issue over the next quarter or two and hammer the price down."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.