Philip Morris International: Stay Invested If Your Time Horizon Is Long Term And Consider Selling If Your Focus Is Short-Term Gains

Combining 15 years of experience in tobacco industry and my passion of investing in global equity markets, I would like to share my own views on the Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) ("PMI") stock performance from the technical analysis point of view based on the Richard D. Wyckoff method of trading and investing in stocks. My analysis will cover long- and short-term oriented investor perspectives with relevant recommendations to both types of equity market participants.

PMI is currently trading at its highest price, i.e. $119.83/share (May 26, 2017), since spinning out of Altria (NYSE: MO) back in early 2008. If we look at PMI's weekly chart (as shown below), we will notice that since Q1 2009, the company's price has been gradually trending up at established "stride" (rate of advance) bounded by the trendlines with several periods of consolidation (reaccumulation) emerging into new legs up.

As more than 8 years lasting uptrend still remains intact and price of the stock hasn't decisively broken the major support/oversold line, my recommendation to the long-term investor is to stay invested by benefiting from the continued upward move and dividend payout.

There is a completely different story to be considered by the short-term investor/swing trader. If we focus on the recent PMI's stock daily performance (as illustrated below), we will conclude that the markup caused by the 11-month long Stepping Stone Reaccumulation has brought the stock to the all-time high levels, however, with relatively little advance in price for the last 2 months due to already commenced sideways trading.

The question is whether an uptrend is exhausted or will we see a further increase of the price? In order to answer it, let's employ the Wyckoff horizontal PnF (Point & Figure) unique chart construction and counting method that estimates price objective.

The above horizontal PnF count estimated potential upside move in the area of $126 that still has to be achieved. In addition to the PnF count reviewing the below trendline analysis example, we clearly see that the upward trend has become overheated as price has breached the support/oversold line.

However, that doesn't mean that overall uptrend is over, as quite often an extended trading range forms, and then it is resolved with a new uptrend.

In this context, for the short-term investor/swing trader, I would advise to consider selling the stock in order to eliminate exposure to the risk and avoid inefficient use of capital for the period of sideways range trading, as price consolidation might take some time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.