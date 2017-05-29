Snap Stock Could Reach $24 Before Q2 Results

Bears are now proclaiming the recent bounce in SNAP stock, which puts the shares at 25% above their IPO price, is even more of an overreaction.

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), the parent of popular messaging app Snapchat, have surged as much as 25% since falling to its post-earnings low of $17.59. Arguments were made that the 24% decline Snap suffered following its first-ever earnings report earlier this month was an overreaction.

But the bears are now proclaiming the recent bounce in SNAP stock, which puts the shares at 25% above their IPO price, is even more of an overreaction. This is because the shares are also well above the company's price-book ratio of $17.6. But few high-growth companies are trading at their book value. From my vantage point, SNAP stock, which is now above its 50-day moving average, is heading back to $24 per share, closing the gap it created on the first-quarter earnings disappointment.

How social media companies should be valued has long-been an issue for analysts. There's no question Snap must continue to prove its mettle in the social media space before staking a claim in the advertising market currently dominated by Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). They're going to have to put up some extraordinary growth numbers over the next couple of years in order to justify their current valuation and support multiple expansion.

That's going to be a tall order, given that Snap CEO Evan Spiegel faces fierce competition from Facebook, which has "flattered" Snap by "modeling" some of Snapchat's features into its own products. In that regard, I give Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tons of credit. It's no different than the intense "admiration" Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Bill Gates had for each other's products at the dawn of the computer age.

And in case you haven't noticed, both Apple and Microsoft are doing pretty okay today. While I won't predict SNAP will be around for five decades, the idea that it is a dead company after one quarter goes far beyond idiotic. I expect SNAP, despite its high and arguably expensive valuation, to follow the early paths of Facebook. After the first quarter earnings dip, which was borne on exaggerated expectations, SNAP should demonstrate that it has a viable business model that can garner enough of the advertising market to make the current Facebook/Alphabet duopoly less of a thing.

To that end, SNAP has begun to flex some muscle by getting aggressive with its advertising and getting revenue moving in the right direction. SNAP is reportedly offering ad buyers discount coupons and incentive to help get ad revenue up, according to Digiday. SNAP is giving a discount of about 10% percent, which isn't a huge discounts, but advertisers who are looking to attract users are under the age of 34, are poised to take the plunge. At the same time, SNAP could be pressuring Facebook to lower its own prices.

Dididay's report notes that these 10% off promotions began in the middle of May and are expected to run through mid-June, which is when Snap's second quarter comes to a close. And what better way for the market to value SNAP as it does Facebook than to show that it can get revenues and earnings growth accelerating again.

In short, the drubbing SNAP took after the company reported first quarter earnings results that showed that SNAP has a long way to go to earn the market's trust. But if SNAP can earn the trust of advertisers, investors will have no choice but to buy. As such I expect SNAP stock to reclaim $24 per share by the time the company announces second quarter results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.