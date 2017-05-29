Valeant: Heading To Single Digits Again?

Since my bearish rating, the stock has fallen by about 12% (from $14.50 to $12.80).

Investment Thesis

Valeant (NYSE:VRX) had a massive bull run after their earnings. The stock gained as much as about 45%. However the stock can't break the $14.50 level. The stock already pulled back to $12.80, a 12% drop in share price. I still believe that the massive bull run was just an overreaction from the investors and day traders rather than the genuine run because the lack of revenue growth and massive debt are still a problem for the company. I expect the stock may touch single digit again.

Bear Case

The company's previous strategy "acquisition fueled growth" created a massive debt for the company. In the previous strategy, the total revenue increased tremendously, the company did post a loss of hundreds of millions of dollars 4 out of last 5 occasions (fiscal 2012 - 2016). Now the company is reversing its strategy, selling its assets to pay down its debt. With this revised strategy (reversing its previous strategy), the total revenue will continuously decline. On top of this, according to fortune, Valeant has come to realize that it overpaid for several of its acquisitions.

The value of the assets should be based on demand for products and price. The company is already facing intense generic competition. With the new action from the FDA, the company should face more competition in generic products. FDA is accelerating the review process in order to clear the current backlog of 2,640 applications. We can expect more generic products coming to the market sooner than previously expected. According to Seeking Alpha, new FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb, M.D. plans a multifaceted effort to put the brakes on drug price increases via his "Drug Competition Action Plan".

Dr. Gottlieb also calls for a simpler approach reviewing applications for complex drugs. For example, under current FDA rules, it is very difficult to prove equivalence to medications applied to the skin or eyes or in inhalers or injectors. There are a number of such products that are off patent but lack generic competition, such as Mylan' s ( MYL) EpiPen, Glaxo's ( GSK) Advair and Sanofi's ( SNY) Lantus.

As we can see from the chart below, the short interest has continued climbing and triggers a negative sentiment. In terms of options trading activities, based on the data obtained from Fintel, there was $422 million worth of put options traded versus $190 million call options.

Conclusion

Increasing drug prices to generate more revenue is not an option for the company. If the company is forced to reduce its drug prices to be more competitive, the assets value will go down as well since the assets are valued based on the drug prices and demand.

I'm not sure that the businesses are worth the debt, said Michael Krensavage, a veteran health care analyst who now runs Krensavage Asset Management and has placed negative bets on Valeant. The value of the assets depended in part on Valeant's ability to take price increases and get insurers to pay for these overpriced drugs. The assumptions they made when they acquired these businesses no longer apply.

Based on the recent activities such as the FDA action - Drug Competition Action Plan, increasing of short interest, lack of pricing power and competition in generic products, I reinstate my rating as bearish. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

