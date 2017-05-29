Zynga Resurrects Mafia Wars On Mobile

The soft-launched or beta version of Mafia Wars is available only in Canada, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Zynga (ZNGA) is tapping its library of shuttered desktop/web games to increase its mobile games portfolio. After shutting down the Facebook (FB) version of Mafia Wars in June 2016, Zynga soft-launched a mobile version of it last month. The resurrection of a dead desktop/web game is not that Zynga has run out of ideas. It is an attempt to monetize the former Facebook players of Mafia Wars.

The condolences that went with Zynga’s shutdown of Mafia Wars last year were never permanent. The dead has risen and mobile players might just make Mafia Wars a top line contributor once more for Zynga. With the weakening monetization of Dawn of Titans, Zynga needs new mobile games to augment its revenue.

The soft-launched or beta version of Mafia Wars for Android and iOS is only available in Canada, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Indonesia. Zynga has also enabled in-app purchasing on the beta version of Mafia Wars on Android/iOS. The Android version has reached the 100k-500k download count threshold. ThinkGaming estimates the beta iPhone version of Mafia Wars is generating an average daily sales of $442 from Canadian players.

Why Revive Mafia Wars?

Zynga is trying to monetize its Mafia Wars brand via nostalgia. At the height of its popularity, the web version of Mafia Wars had 45.5 million Monthly Active Users. Releasing a mobile version of Mafia Wars can probably still attract the attention of millions of players longing for the good old days. Mafia Wars, FarmVille and Zynga Poker are Zynga’s most valuable brands.

Attracting just 10% of that MAU on mobile could generate notable monthly sales. In spite of its simple gameplay, Mafia Wars' multiplayer, group-based, Player-Versus-Player combat is very satisfactory. Getting 5 million monthly active users with 10% of them each spending on average $10 could mean an extra $5 million in monthly bookings for Zynga. Management could also deliver ads to 5 million monthly active users of Mafia Wars to augment its monetization.

It took three years before Zynga decided to bring Mafia Wars to mobile. My July 2014 article called for a Mafia-themed mobile strategy game from Zynga which could have competed with Clash of Clans. However, it is still better late than never. Mafia Wars' debut on mobile this year is timely. Mobile gaming is now the biggest growth driver for the video games industry. More people are also playing games on their phones/tablets.

Just take a look at Newzoo’s chart below. Revenue from mobile games is notably much higher than PC games generate, $46.1 billion versus $29.4 billion. Reviving Mafia Wars on mobile is therefore judicious of Zynga’s new CEO.

The Mafia Wars mobile port is also not what I expected. I wanted its gameplay to be like Clash of Clans or Empire & Allies. Nevertheless, bringing the familiar Facebook-style gameplay of Mafia Wars to Android and iOS might renew the interest of its old players.

Conclusion

Reviving shuttered desktop games on mobile is a viable strategy. Compared to creating a new mobile game, Zynga did not have to spend a lot in porting Mafia Wars to iOS and Android.

The risk of making new games is also higher than making mobile ports of PC games. Unlike a new unknown title, Mafia Wars is already an established brand that has global recognition.

On the other hand, Zynga still needs to spend some decent marketing budget to promote Mafia Wars on Android and iOS. Zynga has more than $700 million in cash. A little bit of that idle money should be used in reminding former Facebook players of Mafia Wars that there is now a mobile version of their favorite game. It should be all-out promotion for Mafia Wars. A multi-platform ad campaign is necessary if Zynga really wants Mafia Wars to succeed on mobile.

There are now millions of mobile games. There are also hundreds of Mafia-themed strategy games on Android and iOS. Only a decent ad/marketing budget can help Mafia Wars stand out.

My buy rating for Zynga is in line with the positive sentiment from hedge fund managers. As per TipRanks’ record, 4 hedge funds have increased their exposure to ZNGA.

I know there are many technical traders here at Seeking Alpha. So yeah, a comprehensive technical analysis also gives ZNGA an overall Very Bullish forecast.

