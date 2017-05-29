First Solar: Q1 Bookings And Backlog Were Disappointing, Transition Risk Remains

First Solar's transition from Series 4 to Series 6 production is on track, but it is still early in the process.

First Solar may hit its 2H 2017 bookings target but ASP and gross margin pressure will increase on the Series 4 during 2H 2017 and into 2018.

Shipments for Q1 were weak at 400 MWs. Shipments will need to average 667 MWs per quarter to hit the low end of 2017 forecasts.

Bookings and Back Log during Q1 were weak and bookings during Q2 to date remain weak. First Solar forecasts a sizable rebound in Series 4 bookings during the 2H 2017.

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) issued an Earnings Release and conducted a conference call for Q1 2017 on May 2nd. The earnings and cash flow results for Q1 were better than expected, driven mostly by the better than expected proceeds from project sales. FSLR's stock reacted positively and at May 26th was still up a robust 21.5%. The Q1 financial results, however, did not allay the concerns I had regarding bookings, shipments, and gross profit margins for the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

I published an article April 27th highlighting the risks of a potential decline in FSLR's bookings and back log during Q1 and the remainder of 2017 and its possible impact on stock performance. The article serves as a primer to this one and it provides important background to the following analysis. Here are the takeaways from the Q1 Earnings Release as it relates to backlog, bookings, and shipments.

Shipments

FSLR's shipment forecast for 2017 remains at 2.4 - 2.6 GWs per the Earnings Release, about a 10% decline from 2016 shipments of 2.7 GWs. Shipments for Q1 were approximately 400 MWs (see page 7 of the Q1 2017 Earnings Presentation) meaning that quarterly shipments will need to average 667 MWs - 733 MWs to meet the annual target. This would be a meaningful increase from Q1 but, based on the Q1 bookings and Q2 QTD bookings, there does not appear to be the type of momentum that implies Q2 will substantially outperform Q1. FSLR management will need to increasingly rely on a blowout 2H to reach shipment targets and by extension gross margin, earnings, and cash flow targets. I view this as a caution flag since FSLR competes in a sector that is experiencing unrelenting pressure on ASPs and it is limited to selling a product that will be at an increasing cost disadvantage as it ends its production life.

Bookings

Per page 6 of the Q4 2016 Earnings Presentation, FSLR had booked 400 MWs as of February 21st, 2017. Per page 7 of the Q1 Earnings Presentation, total bookings for Q1 were 500 MWs, meaning that only 100 MWs were booked from February 22nd to March 31st. In addition, bookings for Q2 QTD May 2nd were a mere 100 MWs. This is a marked slowdown from the slow Q1 pace. If this pace continues, Q2 bookings would decline to approximately 285 MWs from 500 MWs during Q1 (a 43% drop). Reading the transcript for the earnings conference call, management remains very confident about meeting the bookings and shipment forecasts.

In my prior article, I made the following observation:

Of the 400 MWs of bookings listed on Page 7, 309.5 MWs were announced in press releases. February 8th - Sun Metals Solar Farm 140 MWs

February 13th - Kidston Solar 63 MWs

February 16th - Photosol Projects 106.5 MWs There have been no additional project award press releases by FSLR since February 16th - i.e., in 2 months and 11 days. I view this as a warning flag regarding bookings, but it is possible that the company has been booking small sales and not disclosing them. As mentioned above, the Series 4 becomes less price competitive with each passing day, so bookings should decline with each quarter. The first quarter, and perhaps the second, does not appear to be off to a great start.

This assessment turned out to be accurate. The lack of large project sales announcements did indicate a slowdown in bookings. The bad news is that the February 16th Photosol Project announcement continues to be the most recent large project sales announcement released by FSLR, i.e. it is more than three months since a large project sales was announced. I believe that this continues to signal weak bookings during Q2. Any investor who is long the stock should monitor this closely during the next two months in the run up to Q2 earnings.

Expected Module Shipments/Backlog

At December 31st, 2016, Expected Module Shipments at December 31st, which I will define as "Backlog" for simplicity purposes, was 3.3 GWs per page 6 of the Q4 Earnings Presentation. Per page 7 of the Q1 Earnings Presentation, Backlog at December 31st, 2016, was 2.8 GWs. 400 MWs of the discrepancy were due to FSLR backing out the Tribal Solar project from the December 31st figure despite the cancellation occurring during Q1 2017. I have no problem with that since this is disclosed in a footnote on page 7. Here is my comment on the Tribal Solar cancellation from my prior article.

The cancellations are attributed to Tribal Solar, but the Fort Navajo project that was canceled was for approximately 300 MWs. There may be some small additional cancellations embedded in the number. If there are, it begs the question of whether they resulted from the cancellation of Series 5 or pricing issues related to Series 4.

User 357694 correctly pointed out in a comment to my first article that the 300 MW Fort Navajo project was likely an AC figure whereas the Backlog is measured as DC. Truing up the AC to DC resulted in a number that may have been rounded up to 400 MWs. The difference in Backlog from the Q4 to the Q1 Earnings Presentations, however, is 500 MWs, again suggesting that there are other small cancellations that have not been disclosed.

Reinforcing the concerns about Bookings and Backlog is page 8 of the Q4 and Q1 Earnings Presentations titled Series 4: Remaining Module Supply. Despite more than 2 months passing, the Remaining Module Supply range (i.e. unsold or open production through 2018) increased by 100 MWs to 1.7 - 1.9 GWs. This further supports the concern that there have been a small amount of cancellations and that Bookings momentum has slowed.

Conclusion

FSLR has had a great run since the Q1 Earnings Release, but my longer term view has not changed. I continue to be concerned about a potential shortfall in Bookings and Backlog during the remainder of 2017. A lack of new project announcements during the next 8 weeks would be an early indicator of such a shortfall. At this juncture, I remain concerned that management may be too optimistic about converting its existing Backlog to sales and shipments during the 2H 2017. My prior article provides a view on future Series 6 earnings power and their implication on the valuation of FSLR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.