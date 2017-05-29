QQQ: It's Time To Take Gains In Nasdaq

The post-election stock performance has been one for the ages, and the most impressive benchmark activity has been seen in the NASDAQ 100. This has propelled the PowerShares NASDAQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) to extreme highs -- and the time is now to collect profits in anticipation of the coming profit-taking declines. These types of strategies will make it much easier to reposition later at lower levels and maximize the trend activity that is coming for those invested in the large-cap tech space.

Most of these gains have been based on the fact that the tech sector could have more available cash on hand if some of Trump's proposed economic plans come to fruition. But this will likely prove to be easier said than done. If Congress is able to make progress with plans to reduce capital gains on repatriated earnings and follow Donald Trump's proposed repatriation tax holiday policy the results would be supportive for the tech outlook. This is mostly because it would encourage multi-national organizations to begin returning several hundreds of billions of Dollars in cash back into the US markets.

There are many different strategies for ways that this money could be used but the most likely outcomes would involve an increase in M&A, dividend payout expansions, or other deals to expand the footprint of each company in global markets. Roughly 20% of the weight in the NASDAQ composite is devoted to companies like Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), so it is clear that there is far-reaching scope here if we actually see passage of this legislation. Trump's initial plan proposals called for programs to levy a 10% repatriation tax on on any overseas profits from foreign subsidiaries in US companies -- far below the 35% tax rate that is seen currently. Stocks have rallied in response to these proposals as they would greatly enhance the earnings outlook -- but those rallies could reverse just as harshly if these votes do not pass. We have already seen early disappointments in these areas, so it would seem that investors should be doing more to take a proactive stance in closing out positions at these elevated levels.

Currently, we are seeing several price areas in QQQ that would suggest an end to the bull run if violated. Most important here is the 132.80 mark, which is a prior double-top, a short-term gap area, and the 100-day exponential moving average. Indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index (NYSE:CCI) still hold themselves in the elevation zone that signifies moves as being excessive relative to the historical price activity, so there are clear positioning points to use as justification for closing long positions in QQQ. Of course, there are still favors that could help to maintain the bullish structure but this would require smooth passage of the pro-growth planning proposals that have been outlined by the Trump administration. But even if this unlikely scenario turns out to be the case, there are very few investors left in the market that are not already long QQQ and this limits the potential upside for the ETF. If these scenarios do not play out in a smooth fashion (much more likely), we will almost see declines that will allow for much better buying opportunities over the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.