Petrobras: Significantly Overvalued

The analysis provided in this article has not found any upside potential in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras's (NYSE:PBR) shares in the foreseeable future. Although the company has demonstrated promising financial results in the last quarter, there is a strong necessity to improve the management of working capital. Furthermore, Petroleo has a significant level of debt compared to peers. Another critical weakness is that the company does not change amid the global energy transition. We consider these factors as a headwind for revenue growth and long-term success.

Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is overvalued in the base scenario, which is based on optimistic assumptions about revenue growth in the forecast period. Our model suggests a target price range between $3 and $5 per share.​

We would like to start by analyzing company's segments and financial results. According to the latest figures, the top has reached a level of $21B in the last quarter, up 20% on a year-over-year basis:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The higher net income of $1.4B in Q1 2017, compared to the loss of $318 million in Q1 2016, is explained by a higher level of export sales and a 9% decline in general and administrative expenses. You can see revenue broken down into segments in diagrams below. We would like to notice that the company's sales are mostly dependent on refining and exploration segments. We see that the two product categories have been the main drivers of revenue growth in Q1 2017. We should notice that the company has decreased the share of the refining business in the overall revenue structure. This seems to be a divergence from the industry trend, in which other major integrateds weigh-in on the Midstream segment.

(Source: Q1 2017 press release)

As you can see in the table below, Petroleo Brasileiro has the highest debt-to-equity ratio in the industry. The current amount of debt equals $115.1B, which is 10% lower than a year ago. The current debt-to-equity ratio is around 140%, which is a very high value. The interest coverage ratio has slightly improved but still stands at an unacceptably low level of 0.8x. This means that the company has not debt capacity to fund further growth. The good news is that the company is trying to reduce the debt burden. In the last quarter's press release it is stated that:

"Gross debt decreased 3%, from US$ 118,370 million as of December 31, 2016 to US$ 115,124 million as of March 31, 2017, a reduction of US$ 3,246 million. In addition, liquidity management led to a weighted average maturity of outstanding debt to increase from 7.46 years as of December 31, 2016 to 7.61 years as of March 31, 2017" (Source: Q1 2017 Conference Call)

We have accounted the capital structure specifics in our DCF model presented later in the analysis.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

(Source: Company's presentation)

The company's working capital management needs improvement. Since 2014, the operating cycle has increased from 68 days to 88 days. The main reason for this is the rising level of days of inventory on hand. This metric has risen from 38 days to 56 days. Moreover, we should notice that the days of payables has not changed substantially and have not been covering the days of inventory on hand entirely since then. It means that the company has to borrow short-term debt to finance its purchases. This adds extra cost and negatively affects the bottom line. The cash conversion cycle has jumped from 38 days to 54 days mainly driven by the increase in days of inventory in hand.

We suppose that a further operating cycle optimization, especially the decrease in the days of inventory on hand, will result in a higher turnover and an uptrend in asset turnover. This will positively contribute to revenue growth and the company's valuation.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

Now let us examine the company's cash flows and the shareholder compensation policy. As you can see, Petroleo Brasileiro is recovering in terms of free cash flow generating. Unfortunately, the company has not paid dividends since February 2014. Considering the necessity of repaying the high amount of debt, we think that the future free cash flows will be primarily used for this purpose. Hence, the company cannot be considered as a favorable investment opportunity for investors looking for dividend income.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

(Source: Company's website)

We should consider several points about risks related to company and oil industry as a whole:

- We live in the world of abundant oil resources. According to the forecasts of experts of international energy agency, the proven reserves of oil are sufficient to meet demand until 2050. The current oil inventories continue to be at record-high levels, which has the impact on supply of oil.

- Renewable energy represents the dangerous competition for oil producers. The recent BP Energy Outlook demonstrates that this type of energy is quadrupling over the next 20 years. Renewable energy seems to be the fastest growing type of energy (7.1% per year), with its share in primary energy raising to 10% by 2035 (see diagram below).

- The spread of electric cars and the wider mobility revolution will create pressure on demand for oil. The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be sent into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035 (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017).

- The sufficient threat for oil companies is that this rising share in power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by gas. Oil demand will grow in the future, but the pace of demand slows with non-combusted use replacing transport as the main source of demand growth:

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017)

According to BP's outlook, the gradual transition in the fuel mix is set to continue with renewables, together with nuclear and hydroelectric power, expected to account for half of the growth in energy supplies over the next 20 years. Oil continues to grow (0.7% p.a.), although its pace of growth is expected to slow gradually.

- In contrast, growth in non-combusted fuel use, particularly as a feedstock in petrochemicals, will remain relatively robust (according to the estimates of BP 2.1% per year). Non-combusted use, especially within the petrochemicals sector, takes over as the main source of growth for liquids fuel demand.

Therefore, we think that oil producers, especially the Upstream-oriented companies, will be under significant pressure for the reasons explained above.

Comparative Valuation

Our comparative analysis is based on three key ratios: P/E, P/S, P/BV. In terms of comparative valuation, Petroleo seems to be overvalued by the P/E ratio, where the potential downside is significant relative to the average market figures. However, we see the opposite picture in the P/S ratio, which shows that the company is undervalued by 50% relative to the benchmark. The P/B ratio is not conclusive about the fair value of the stock:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

As you can see, the comparative analysis is quite limited in scope and application. This is why we typically employ comprehensive valuation tools, one of which is the discounted cash flow (DCF) model.

DCF Model

The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 1% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $82B in FY2017. We expect a 1% revenue growth rate in 2017

- The EBIT margin is set at 2% for 2017 and 1% for the period of 2018-2021;

- Net income is expected to be around $822M in 2017, while the net margin is set at a rate of 1% and remains at this level by 2021;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 12% in 2017;

- The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 17% in 2017;

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple based on the last-twelve-months' figure of 9.3x.

We consider our projections to be quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $28B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $4 per share, which is 55% lower than the current share price.

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $3 and $5 per share. This means that the downside potential is between -44% and -66%:

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

Even if investors calculate the value of the company by using a multiple of 11.3x, they will find a significant downside risk in the price of the stock. This optimistic scenario sees a downside of up to -15%, depending on what discount rate - WACC - is chosen. The model's WACC of 9.2% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (almost 62% of assets is financed by debt).

Conclusion

In the provided fundamental analysis of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, we identified the factors than have put the company's shares under pressure and we currently do not see significant positive catalysts, which may cause the stock to move higher in the nearest future. In addition, we do not see fundamental reasons supporting the current valuation of the company. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $3 - $5 per share in the base scenario. As a result, we recommend selling this stock. In particular, we recommend individual investors to take short positions by buying options on the stock.

The key factor to look at when buying or selling options is the implied volatility priced into the instruments.

