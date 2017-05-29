SkyPeople - Progressing Yet Trading Under 10% Of Intrinsic Value

Supermarket revenue, and March internet promotions suggest that on-line payment options are now in place, and quarterly supermarket revenues have almost recovered.

Q1 Revenue shows a recovery of beverage and Kiwi revenue compared to 2016, improvements hidden by an 'amortization' write off, but still falling short of 2015 numbers.

SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc (NASDAQ:SPU) is about to change name to 'Future Fintech Group Inc', which better describes the intended company focus and development.

The company has acquired a license to conduct financial business operations in China from their own holdings company. They're waiting on imminent registration of the name change, as well as the 'Commodity Spot Market' business, to be called 'China Agricultural Commodity Trading Center'.

This is expected in Q3 2017 according to their last 10Q.

Fintech is a new technology industry which is driving consumer software based financial services. According to the 10K the companies subsidiary 'Quangoutong', owns:

Certain permits and licenses from local governments in China to conduct certain on-line financial service businesses in China.

Why would a fruit juice company expand into Fintech?

a) Spot Market Trading Centre

Unlike 'futures contracts', the spot market is based on very short term trading with mostly cash settlement. High volume product supply for juicing is currently from distributors which carry their own regular mark up, while a spot market is more geared to instant supply and demand fluctuations. As stated in Investopedia, the difference between a spot and futures market for commodities is the cost of storage over the contract time, and the cost of interest. There's a frozen orange juice futures market in the United States, FCOJ, but that clearly involves a storage issue.

The international spot market for gold is described as follows:

The live spot gold price on most sites is obtained from feed providers that compile quotes from different contributors. The contributors are generally big bullion banks that report their current bid and ask in the spot market. Since different gold price quotes are obtained, the price feed services apply an algorithm to produce a live gold price quote.

The cost of available fruit, influences SkyPeople (and other companies) profitability. A spot market should create profit for SkyPeople from the trading services available to third parties, as well as improving their own margins.

b) Reducing Supply Costs

On the graphic below I've introduced inward product supply to a manufacturer, which arrives from distribution channels. SkyPeople factories are located close to the growing areas that they're interested in, which reduces their incoming cost, and potentially improves margin compared to potential competitors in other areas. (A distributor is bearing the cost of accumulating product supply from masses of small scale farmers, but there can be small local distributors supplying other national ones too, all hiking up cost).

3) Electronic Supply Chains

Supermarket purchasing is moving onto the internet, and supply chain integration (in the West) is already widely electronic data based. Supply chain automation reduces the need for 'huge middle man' inventories, and improves cash flow. Then add in 'on line ordering', and we can see why Fintech would be an advantage in developing direct on-line sales, especially among densely populated cities in China.

4) Financial Services - Business Sector Valuations

Fintech is an established business sector with various companies that specialize in different forms of financial services. One of those is trading and data analysis, another payments. Examples of company valuations include:

The change in business name should indicate the intended alteration in priorities and focus, and also improve the corporate valuation.

Calculating Corporate Value

Some recent dilution and the negotiation that led to that financing has led some people to think that it reflects an accurate company valuation, so this seems like an opportune time to reflect on revenue, potential for upwards revision, and the generally accepted standards of company valuations.

Revenue and Profit

In their earnings press release, SkyPeople reported for Q1 that:

Total revenue was $3.0 million

Gross profit was $0.5 million

Gross profit margin was 18%

Net loss attributable to SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. stockholders was $2.6 million

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $2.5 million as of March 31, 2017

The recent quarterly release has shown a recovery of Kiwi and beverage sales, (beverages have been almost non existent for some while), but with a drop in turnover from apple juice, and reduced margin from pear. Any increase overshadowed by an amortization asset write down.

Operating costs are stated in the Q1 10Q as follows:

General and administrative expenses increased to $2,855,329 for the three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $2,175,385 as compared to the same period of 2016, which was mainly due to an increase in amortization cost of intangible assets in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period of last year. The Company started the amortization of land lease rights in Hedetang Foods Industry (Yidu) Co., Shaanxi Guoweimei Kiwi Deep Processing Company and Trading Market Mei County beginning in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating costs exclude interest and taxes. while gross profits are before deducting overheads, payroll, taxation, and interest payments.

So $3 million in revenue as reported in the press release, less an approximate $2,175,385 equals +$824,615. Obviously this excludes other deductions and is approximate, but in my opinion indicates that the company is reversing the past decline.

Intangible Asset Amortization

The company has also adjusted by writing down an asset valuation, which has the appearance of 'costing shareholders money' by adding to operating costs, when it's actually a paper 'intangible asset' valuation write down, an accepted accounting practice both in China and the United States.

The total operating expenses stated in the Q1 10Q are $3,050,208. However this includes the asset depreciation (explained in detail below), excerpt:

General and administrative expenses increased to $2,855,329 for the three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of $2,175,385 as compared to the same period of 2016, which was mainly due to an increase in amortization cost of intangible assets in the first quarter of 2017 as compared to the same period of last year. So reported total revenue of $3 million (press release), less intangible asset depreciation of approximately $2,175,385 results in +$824,615. I'm probably missing something here, as gross profit (identified in the PR as $0.5 million) is before overheads, payroll, interest and taxes, and operating profit is earnings before interest and taxes, but what I'm looking at, I believe, is the start of a gradual return to profitability.

This is the response received from the company, when I requested clarification, (also generally accepted practice), and which can be confirmed with Investor Relations.

The reason for the 'amortization' is that according to the accounting standard of China, it is allowed to reasonably amortize by stages for the ownership certificate of the purchased land usage right. Article III Item I of No. 6 Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Intangible Assets (2006) stipulated that intangible assets are identifiable non-monetary assets that are owned or controlled by the enterprise without physical form. It is stipulated in Article IV that intangible assets can be confirmed only when satisfying the following conditions: (NYSE:A) the economic benefits associated with the intangible assets are likely to flow into the business; and (NYSE:B) the cost of the intangible assets can be measured reliably. The purchase of land by enterprise meeting the confirmation conditions shall be recorded as "intangible assets - land use right". Also, the period of amortization of the land shall be determined. Article XVII of No. 6 Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises - Intangible Assets (2006) stipulated that the amortization amount of intangible assets with limited service life shall be systematically and reasonably amortized within the service life. The amortization of intangible assets by an enterprise shall start from the intangible assets being available and end at the stop of intangible assets confirmation. The leased land shall also be amortized in accordance with the corresponding period. It is the Kiwi plantation. Because it is purchased and includes land usage right of other fixed assets, relevant valuation is necessary.

Another example of an intangible amortization is provided by Investopedia:

Amortization is similar to depreciation, which is used for tangible assets, and to depletion, which is used for natural resources. When businesses amortize expenses, it helps tie the cost of the asset with the revenues it generates. Amortization of Intangible Assets To illustrate the amortization of an intangible asset, imagine XYZ Biotech spends $30 million dollars on a patent with a useful life of 15 years. Theoretically, to account for the expense over a 15-year period, XYZ Biotech records $2 million each year as an amortization expense. The additional intangible asset being written down is the land usage right of other fixed assets.

From the Q1 2017 10Q filing which apply to Kiwi and Orange plantations:

The Company made a payment of RMB 250 million (approximately $36.2 million) for the first 10 years' leasing fees on August 15, 2016, which is recorded as advances to suppliers and other current assets in the Company's balance sheet. The Company had amortized $1.5 million as expenses as of March 31, 2017.

The Company made a payment of RMB 160 million (approximately $23.2 million) for the first 10 years' of leasing fees on September 20, 2016, which is recorded as deposits in the Company's balance sheet. The Company had amortized $1.4 million as expenses as of March 31, 2017

Previous Financial Reports

It's useful to compare 2017 numbers not just with 2016, but also previous years. Apart from internet sales competition(and loss of supermarket sales), the fall in profitability has been primarily apple juice, with solid fruit being entirely excluded from operations in 2015. While SkyPeople are satisfying apple juice export demand, it's come at the cost of reduced margin. One apple factory has been closed down (waiting on a sale), but that factory hasn't been productive for years.

One mistake easily made is to assume a similar performance to technology or carbonated soft drinks (which are produced all year), expecting a rising income quarter on quarter, when the fruit juice industry revolves around different fruit harvests and juicing seasons in the southern hemisphere, and there's a history of fluctuating revenues and margins between each quarter and each year.

Unfortunately the increase in revenue in Q4 (from The Hedetang Farm Kiwi Market) is consolidated in the annual accounts, which makes it hard to forecast, and the primary part of the Kiwi harvest is in Q4.

Product & % Sales Increase Q1 2017-2016 Q1 2015-2014

31317 31316 Amount % 31315 31314 Amount % Apple 1,019 5,259 (4,240) (81%) 25 274 (249) 21% Pear 195 16 179 1119% 1,888 1,834 54 3% Kiwi 923 157 766 488% 4663 2213 2450 111% Beverages 822 2 820 41000% 9995 7,440 2555 34% Fruit & Veg - - - 4 (4) 100% Others - 2 (2) 100% - 18 (18) 100% Total 2959 5436 (2477) 46% 16571 11783 4788 41%

Gross Product Margin Q1 2014-2017

Gross Profit/Margin Profit 2017 Margin 2017 Profit 2016 Margin 2016 Profit 2015 Margin 2015 Profit 2014 Margin 2014 Apple 29 3% 45 1% 8 32% 72 (26%) Pear 45 23% (8) 48% 686 36% 753 41% Kiwi 126 14% 4 2% 1886 40% 576 26% Beverages 335 41% 1 26% 4579 46% 2416 32% Fruit & Veg - - 1 -0% 4 100% Others - - - - 6 33% Total 535 18% 43 1% 7159 43% 3671 31%

2016 - 2017 data shows an increase, with the exception of apple, however a huge amount of apple was sold overseas in 2016 compared to 2015 and 2014. It could be that the overseas distributor clients have been ordering in smaller lots with higher prices, distribution may have reached maximum short term capacity, (coupled with supply from Europe has temporarily exhausted demand). Or, that the market won't stand a rise in price which constitutes 3% margin. There may also be an issue in terms of available capital to spend on basic materials (paying for factory development), despite having great credit terms agreed with suppliers.

Beverages are only sold in the domestic market in China. The huge drop in sales from between 2015 and 2016 seems odd, considering that distribution and product costs are likely to be similar for similar sized companies, and that a reduced margin would create more revenue from increased numbers. Why would they have lost such revenue, so quickly, when they could compete with high margin beverage price promotions?

The only logical explanation must be consumers in large cities who switched to supermarket(s) offering on-line ordering, and they moved quickly and in bulk. The company has recently announced a series of on-line promotion activities as well as announcing the transfer of their own in house 'on-line payment' team, (who would probably have had an involvement in the 'on-line payment' upgrade for supermarket ordering). This and the improvement in supermarket revenue numbers from 2016, suggests the beginning of a recovery.

Apple Concentrate and Aroma

There's obviously been a competition problem selling apple concentrate for several years. Higher margin can be linked to lower sales volume, (and vice versa), so lower margins can create more sales volume in a competitive environment.

A much higher turnover for apple in 2016 was because of 1% margin, the fall in turnover in Q1, related to 3% margin.

In 2014 there was a $72k profit from $274k revenue from a negative gross margin, but 32% margin in 2015 was only enough to create $8k profit from $25k revenue.

Gross profit margins turn negative when costs of production exceed total sales, which could be about an inability to control costs but also a symptom of macro economic conditions outside of the companies control. It's often temporary, and as we can see, the Huludao company was supported to deliver a profit in 2014, which could be 'non-juice processing' methods or some other inter-company funding.

Huludao Wonder, an apple juice factory (remaining factories can produce pear concentrate too) will be sold and fruit processing machinery transferred, maybe other types of fruit processing equipment to diversify into cherry, apricot etc, could be considered for other factories?

Pear Concentrate and Aroma

The cost of production was above the cost of sales for pear in 2016, it was outside the companies control due to local weather conditions and a poor crop. The company managed a higher profit margin on the pears they were able to acquire in 2016, than in both 2014 and 2015, but there's been a drop in gross profit in 2017, which suggests either rising competition, or a company promotion based on lower prices. (Revenues have risen since 2016, although pear suffered a weather/disease problem). There seems to have been a normal pear season in China in 2016/7 with exports up, but Fullmart supermarket chain (owned by the holdings company),has almost recovered quarterly revenue. It could be a discount from the promotional selling of fruit juices.

Kiwi Juice

Kiwi juice sales also suffered a drop from 2015 to 2016, when 2014 and 2015 were similar in volume. 2016 sales barely covered production. The Kiwi season in China runs from the end of September to February, so Q1 numbers are going to be naturally weaker than Q4. The reappearance of revenue from beverages in Q1 financials is some good news.

Beverages

Beverages are created from inventory, include cider and carry a very healthy 41% margin. According to the last 10Q supermarket sales have risen by $38,372, an increase of about 12.5% quarterly, but may have already been surpassed by the brand loyalty promotion introduced in March. Maybe internet sales will expand access to other consumer groups too, (e.g bars, family restaurants).

Shaanxi Fullmart Convenient Chain Supermarket Co., Ltd. ("Fullmart"), for approximately $31,417 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2016, respectively. The accounts receivable balances were approximately $346,676 and $308,304 as of March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively. Fullmart is a company indirectly owned by a member of our Board of Directors and former CEO.

These figures are for Q1 though and the company is reporting an increase in sales from the on-line and brand marketing contracts they signed in March. Excerpt from the Q3 2016 filing (covering 9 months in 2015), suggests supermarket revenue has almost recovered to 2015 levels already.

The Company's subsidiary sold fruit beverages to a related entity, Shaanxi Fullmart Convenient Chain Supermarket Co., Ltd. ("Fullmart") for approximately $102,423 and $1,006,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 and 2015, respectively. The accounts receivable balances were approximately $101,220 and $441,253 as of September 30, 2016 and December 31, 2015

Hedetang Farm Trading Market

The Kiwi season in China generally runs through Q4 into the early part of Q1, however according to an Oregon University report whole fruit, puree and juice can be stored frozen (up to 11 months commercially, one month refrigerated), allowing the market to be 'potentially active' all year. (Juice is generally shipped frozen). The company acquires sublet profit from leasing out premises to 25 companies, and a percentage of operating margin, but the new Kiwi factory and freezing facilities aren't due to open until some-time in Q2 2017.

Presumably the reduction in operating costs identified in Q4 was due to those sublets. It isn't clear how the Kiwi season has influenced market operations, but clearly all year trading margins from a spot market would be a positive development.

Intrinsic Value

Book value is the basic intrinsic valuation. Assets are devalued every year according to a standard accounting process, which means that assets can often achieve a higher market value than that attributed in the companies accounts. Book value takes the devalued asset value, deducts debt, and assigns the result per share to shareholders. The book value is the basis on which a companies value is assessed in the event of liquidation, it's known as 'stockholders equity'.

Book Value per Share

As stated on 'Finance Formulas.net'

The book value per share formula is used to calculate the per share value of a company based on its equity available to common shareholders. The term "book value" is a company's assets minus its liabilities and is sometimes referred to as stockholder's equity, owner's equity, shareholder's equity, or simply equity.

For ease and consistency, I'm using GuruFocus.com numbers to reference:

Guru focus book value per share

SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc is $31.59 (As of Mar. 2017)

There are a number of factors which could influence it:

The sale of the Apple factory. The assigned asset values are below, but the market could achieve a higher price, as asset values are written down annually in the accounts, but are not the same as the reality in the market. Less $5.8 million in debt the minimum expected return before costs is at least $14,566,129.

The book value of the land usage right was $4,804,167 and the book value of the building was $15,561,962 as of March 31, 2017. The Company believes that the assets' book value was lower than its fair value, less the cost to sell. As of March 31, 2017, there was an outstanding bank loan of $5.80 million owed by Huludao Wonder to a lending bank.

Two new factories, R&D, and a distribution centre due to open in 2017. When complete the market valuations will be higher than the combined build and land costs.

Plantations. The asset value of the land may be influenced by the increased value because of the assets (trees) being grown on it, and the intangible value of the trees and other assets occupying the land.

Two Kiwi plantations were acquired in 2016, one is still waiting on an independent valuation which if not agreed would result in the initial payment of $30 million being returned, however this possibility is already being accounted for in the balance sheet.

Discounted Cash Flow & FCF (Free Cash flow)

DCF and FCF need consistent earnings to useful, but provide a gauge of how short of intrinsic value SPU actually is. GuruFocus produce their own intrinsic projected FCF value model based on normalized cash flow coupled with asset value. (Obviously this would exclude cash and asset revisions expected later this year, and currently plantation payment deposits are still on the balance sheet). This number was $60.94 before the last quarterly release and as it's automated, may have been affected by the write down. To arrive at a projected cash flow based DCF a growth factor has to be introduced, which is hard to predict when the company is trying to reverse off an all time low; (example, some juice sales could increase by 1000%). FCF provides a raw indication of how extremely undervalued SPU is. Does it need 'news' to progress? once the bulk of sellers are out, in my opinion no.

SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc - Intrinsic Value: Projected FCF

$51.45 (As of May 26th 2017)

Since the intrinsic value calculations based on Discounted Cash Flow Intrinsic Value: DCF (FCF Based), or Discounted Earnings Intrinsic Value: DCF (Earnings Based) cannot be applied to companies without consistent revenue and earnings, GuruFocus developed a valuation model based on normalized Free Cash Flow and Book Value of the company. The details of how we calculate the intrinsic value of stocks are described in detail here.

As of today, SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc's projected FCF intrinsic value is $51.45. The stock price of SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc is $2.62. Therefore, SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc's Price to Intrinsic Value: Projected FCF Ratio of today is 0.1

There was a huge drop in domestic market sales between 2015 and 2016, which appears to be connected to on-line supermarket ordering facilities which have only just been introduced, and some recent additions to the marketing of that. Based on this situation real growth statistics are only going to be measurable for the domestic market from this year. However, SkyPeople trading at $3.00 seems ridiculously low, especially with such a small amount of shares available to own

According to his own stock ownership filing, Yongke Xue wholly owns V.X. Fortune Capital Limited, which owns 80.0% of SkyPeople International Holdings Group Limited. According to filings, owners combined actually control 90.4% of the shares of SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc.

Reporting Person and Hongke Xue indirectly owning 80.0% and 9.4% of SP International, respectively.

Ma jor insider share ownership statistics mentioned in the Q1 2017 10Q, haven't altered. As I write, the unregistered component of the last offering was registered on Friday 26th May, along with a statement in the registration that there are no shares for sale related to this registration, (please check the details, warrants are like options with a long expiry, and only affect 34,484 shares of common stock according to the filing excerpt below). Insider ownership statistics will no doubt be updated in due course.

. The components of this transaction, and insider acquisitions are already known to the market (as it's all included in the Q1 2017 financial filing).

Company stock is extremely limited and likely to be highly volatile. 89.4% insider/institution ownership of 5.17 million outstanding shares, represents 4,621,980 shares with no change to the insider ownership ratio. which means (minus 30,000 shares owned by funds), that there are as little as 518,000 shares available to own. This number may alter as filings progress, but still represent shares held outside of the USA.

For risk of investment please refer to the statements in my last article

SkyPeople is showing a gradual improvement in its financial position compared to 2016. Revenue from the holding companies supermarket chain has almost recovered to 2015 levels, promotions may have had some impact on margins, but beverages (which are domestic sales), are showing a very much higher margin despite lower general volume).

The transition in of 'Quangoutong' on-line financial services, and emergence of what is entirely domestic revenue from beverages suggests that the supermarket business (owned by the Holdings company) is now operating on-line sales. The company introduced further promotional activities in March which we may still have to see the results of. The margin of beverages was high in Q1, so increasing volume from promotions is feasible.

The company seems to sell most product to supermarkets in China, (although in the last filing there's mention of small quantities to hotels and other outlets). Hotels, bars and restaurant chains (with their own distribution and storage network) could be a solution to margin/volume issues with more stable ordering).

Authorization is expected from the Chinese government in Q3 to start the spot market, which I anticipate will not only create profit from trading services, but should also help SkyPeople improve the cost of raw products.

Q1 2017 is still far short of 2015 revenues, but the developments are now in place based on an internet ordering system, to recover ground from sales and marketing promotions. The spot market will not only add to revenue, but should also help to improve on raw product availability and price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.