Can Cimpress Dominate Mass Customization?

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is focused on becoming a giant in the mass-customization industry. Its ultimate success will depend on its ability to drive speedy delivery of print orders at the lowest cost. That can be achieved by automating the various individual tasks in its workflow and by reducing the set-up time for various tasks.

Traditionally, customized printing work, such as printing business cards, brochures, and other marketing materials was the exclusive domain of small and local print shops. These print shops have been used by small and medium sized businesses to meet their print needs. The local shops would work closely with their customers in designing their final products and then be setting up and printing the final products. The whole process involved a lot of manual work and face time before the printing could even begin. Cimpress is leveraging the internet and latest printing equipment to increase productivity and lower cost while providing customers with a wide array of options.

Small Job Shops Still Dominate the Printing Industry

(Source: Company Filings)

Customized printing is a very large opportunity in both North America and Europe and very little of that market is processed online. According to Cimpress, out of the $100 billion total addressable market, just 20% or $20 billion in print orders are processed online in North America and Europe.

Print Market in North America and Europe is Vast and E-Commerce is Still a Small Piece

(Source:Company Filings)

If it can keep its costs low and put together a great marketing campaign to drive orders, it could substantially grow its online business. The one big challenge it faces is the cost of shipping. So, Cimpress may not only have to consolidate and route its online orders to its large printing facilities, but it would also have to strategically position its facilities close to its customers. Small and medium businesses are very sensitive to cost and so if the cost of shipping as a percentage of total order is high, they might abandon their order. They would rather place their order with a local print shop. The need to reduce shipping costs may be the reason why Cimpress opened its first manufacturing operation in the U.S. in Reno, Nevada. This facility would help serve the markets in the highly populous western states and reduce shipping costs by being closer to their customers.

Cimpress is also hoping that the small job shops would be driven out of business due to a combination of higher costs and lower volumes and thus it can establish itself as the sole printing provider in many markets.

Number of Print Establishments Are Declining and E-Commerce is On the Rise

(Source: Company Filings)

The number of print shops has been in slow decline for many years and that decline may continue due to lower demand for printing due to increased use of digital marketing and the rise of economies of scale driven by both the internet and automation in the print workflow that has made many job shops very uncompetitive. Cimpress has also acquired some of the larger players in the print industry to add to its scale and capabilities. For example, it acquired WIRmachenDRUCK to expand its e-commerce business, increase its scale in the mass customization platform and gain more small and medium businesses. It had acquired National Pen to increase its scale in writing instruments. National Pen had 10 times more scale than Cimpress in the pen segment and that helps it increase its market share in promotional products, apparel and gifts.

Cimpress has good growth in revenues over the years. That revenue growth has been driven by both acquisitions and organic growth. In the first quarter of 2017, overall revenue growth was 18%. But, excluding acquisitions, revenue growth was 6%. In the second and third quarter of the fiscal year 2017, revenue growth excluding acquisitions was 8% and 11% respectively. These numbers are good given that they operate in a slow growth industry, but when acquisitions are included the growth was 18% and 28% on a constant currency basis.

Acquisitions Has Allowed Revenue To Grow At a Fast, Double-Digit Clip

(Source: Company Filings)

Cimpress will continue to acquire companies that could either add to its scale or help with its strategy of driving capabilities for its mass customization platform. I will have to continue investing heavily on advertising to garner new customers to justify its increased investment in scale. For the third quarter of 2017, advertising spend was 23% of the revenue for its Vistaprint business unit. In the future, when Cimpress has achieved substantial scale and printing market has consolidated into fewer players, it could reduce its advertising spend. But, for now Cimpress may have to continue to significant customer acquisition costs even though 75% of its bookings in the trailing twelve months (TTM) was from repeat orders.

The increase in e-commerce order can drive further revenue growth for Cimpress. Also, Brazil, Japan, India and China accounted for a negligible portion of total revenues and those economies offer vast growth opportunities.

Brazil, Japan, India and China Still Account for Very Little Revenue

(Source: Company Filings)

Cimpress is inherently dependent on strong consumer spending to drive growth. If consumer confidence and spending slips, demand for small business services will drop, that would have a negative impact on its revenue and increase its costs. The continued rise of digitization of marketing activities might lower the demand for print products. It may have to continue investing significant portion of its revenue in advertising to both gain new customers and that could help drive local job shops out of business. It will have further drive acquisitions to increase scale.

Cimpress has laser sharp focus on the mass customization market but may face ongoing large investments in advertising, technology, and acquisitions to drive brand awareness, cost efficiencies, and scale. The next recession may be the real test of its strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.