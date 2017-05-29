Visa: This Payments Powerhouse Is Not Done Yet

Visa has been a core position for my Project $1M portfolio, close to the largest position in fact. I increased my stake in the business just recently. Visa's recent earnings suggest that this business still has significant growth left in it.

Positives for the investment case

Solid revenue and earnings growth

Visa earnings growth is still strong. In its most recent earnings report, Visa processed transactions were 26.3Bn up 42% year on year. Payments volume touched $1.7T, up 37% year on year. Finally, net operating revenue was up 23% year on year. While the inclusion of Visa Europe played a substantial part in these extraordinary growth rates, organic growth in the business still continues to hum along, with Visa showing a 12% increase in processed transactions, suggestive of low double digit growth in organic revenue.

Visa Europe represents a new growth avenue for the business, offering incremental revenue at minimal additional expense. This should lead to a steady widening of Visa's margin's over time.

One of the world's best network effects

Credit card networks have huge moats. It's not an easy task to set up a network, what with needing to have banks issue the cards, consumers to use the cards, and merchants to accept the cards. The network effects are significant and not easy to replicate. To be successful in removing incumbents in a payments ecosystem requires immense consumer awareness, significant scale, significant capital and a great deal of sophistication in risk management. There are very few players that can say they have that combination of skills.

Significant tailwinds

While penetration of credit cards is fairly high in western economies, the amount of spend that's being put on credit cards is increasing. Checks and cash are decreasing in use with check usage globally declining. In spite of the significant penetration of credit cards in developed economies, cash payments still remain the dominant method of payment settlement globally, with non cash payments accounting for only 15% of payments volume. Credit card penetration amongst some of the rapidly growing BRIC countries have been rapidly increasing. As disposable income increases, the average spend per user will also increase, contributing to additional credit card purchase volume

Cash generation leads to substantial stock repurchase

Visa has a business that requires a rather nominal level of ongoing capex, at less than 10% of operating cash flow. Unsurprisingly, the cumulative effect of these strong economics is a business that throws off a huge amount of free cash flow, at almost 50% of revenues.

Given the substantial overseas opportunities that remain for Visa's growth, it's no surprise that Visa has taken the path of reinvesting back into the business and repurchasing stock, which presumably Visa believes is cheap given the growth opportunities that lie ahead, rather than paying out a large dividend. Visa most recently announced a stock repurchase program of $5B in 2017, which helps additionally increase EPS beyond the organic growth of the business.

Mobile Payments tailwind

The holy grail of mobile payments is the ability to deliver real time insight and analytics at the point of sale. Practically, what this means for the retailer is the ability to increase the basket size by pushing consumers relevant related items to go along with their purchase at the time of checkout. For example, a $1 off coupon on a drink with a purchase of fries could stimulate a larger basket order than may otherwise be the case. This is done in a fairly clunky way today with paper based coupons, but the whole experience should be far more elegant in a mobile world.

As such, mobile commerce payment volumes won't just be a straight replacement for volume that may otherwise have occurred on physical cards. The secret sauce here is that mobile should actually unlock purchase volume that likely wouldn't otherwise have occurred. It's impulse buying on a far bigger scale. For Visa (NYSE:V) that means additional payment volumes running over their payment rails that they likely wouldn't have otherwise seen.

Negative

Regulatory threats and investigations

Visa has constantly had an uneasy relationship with regulatory agencies and the merchants that it provides services for. Merchants continually threaten to bring litigation citing abuse of market power, as do various state and federal agencies who continually allege the same thing. The latest incident in this long running saga is the Ohio AG looking to probe Visa around credit card marketing procedures and credit verification. To date none of these incidents have caused material impacts to Visa's business. My expectation is that any future incidents will similarly not materially harm the business.

Valuation

Like many businesses Visa is currently trading at all time highs. Visa is trading above average multiples over the last 5 years. However I believe that it still offers prospects for reasonable return, even purchased at these levels, given the growth outlook and tailwinds that should continue to propel the stock. With a forward PE of 24x earnings and a PEG ratio of 1.7, the business continue to offer reasonable value.

Purchase details

I recently purchased 150 shares of Visa at ~$91 for Project $1M and will be updating my portfolio record for this purchase

Disclosure: I am/we are long V.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.