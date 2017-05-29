Lions Gate Entertainment: On Speculation And Starz

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A) (NYSE: LGF.B) recently reported earnings for the fourth quarter and the full year. I own the stock, and although I feel it is probably going to be a long wait until the shares start to really move, judging from what I see in the latest report, I think the company is (mostly) moving in the correct direction, and that an increase in shareholder value should take place over time (but, there are risks).

Adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 jumped to $0.54 compared to $0.13 in the year-ago period. Full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share came in at $0.99 versus $0.64. The top line for the quarter was nearly $1.3 billion against $791 million last year; for the full year, the comparison was $3.2 billion versus $2.3 billion. There's a lot of pro-forma stuff going on here that you can look at, but what you're seeing with these numbers is the Starz asset affecting the old Lions Gate business model. This is really the big story to which shareholders will be paying much attention. One thing to note as well is the free cash flow. For the quarter, just under $190 million of free cash was generated versus a use of cash a year ago of approximately $93 million. The full year saw free cash grow to $197 million from $52 million.

As many observers have pointed out, the whole theory of adding Starz to Lions Gate is to create a new financial scale for the company; from this scale, the company can exploit more beneficial economics and use that advantage to invest in content that it can then supply to outside platforms in addition to distributing on Starz itself. Although I wasn't necessarily for the merger, let me say that I can see some logical sense to it if it is executed correctly (I have no say in the matter, obviously, so I'm going to have to go with it; truth be told, I think this can work).

How exactly is Starz going to contribute to the stock? The first comparison for some when thinking of Starz is Time Warner's (NYSE: TWX) HBO. That's reasonable, but as I've mentioned before, the more current comparison is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Can Starz become like a Netflix? I say it better do that, and the faster it can, the better. That means more content must be added to the service, especially in the area of episodic. Problem there becomes the cost. Netflix is not afraid to spend, so much so in fact that Netflix's cash flow is the big issue with that stock's thesis -- the bears rightfully wonder how the company will be able to generate cash flow in the future if the future seems to be one where growth is based on more content that is more expensive (the fundamental issue being that you have to spend on content to make it look good, or you have to spend on expensive talent to bring subscribers to the table).

If Starz plays its cards correctly, maybe it won't have to spend as much as it thinks. One thing Lions Gate (and thus Starz) has in favor of itself and against Netflix is a studio distribution system backed by a risk-mitigating funding model for movies (i.e., the company tends to sell off certain rights to outside investors to reduce its risk on any given project; I'm not the biggest fan of that model, but for now it seems to be keeping the company stable). Lions Gate/Starz can use that pipeline to economically port over some exclusive content; it can't do it for every picture, because in some cases, especially as it concerns movies that have lucked out and become big hits (such as La La Land), it is probably more beneficial to go for direct influxes of revenue by selling product to outside platforms (premium cable sales, free-TV sales, etc.) instead of bringing the content to Starz exclusively since the subscriber/branding benefit would be minimal.

But how do you keep costs down on episodic? Everything in that marketplace is going to go crazy over time in terms of price increases for content since everyone is making original stuff. There's one possible change that could be coming that makes me wonder if that situation will stabilize. There will always be big spenders in the marketplace driving up costs (e.g. Netflix, obviously), but I also get the sense that there is going to be a glut of product hitting the streaming arena that may in fact start to put buyers in a better position. This is just a guess, since it is obviously impossible to predict exactly how the dynamics will play out (talent certainly could get more expensive, but suppliers may be forced to amortize those costs over more sales to more platforms), but if Lions Gate/Starz manages its content budget prudently and strategically, then it might be able to use its scale to generate better deals for itself and let execs like Reed Hastings worry about cash.

Here's what I mean. I read a very interesting article over at Deadline recently about networks wanting to own more of its content. Understandable, to be certain. In a sense, each network aspires to be what Netflix aspires to be -- the sole producer of its entire lineup. In the case of Netflix, that probably won't be fully possible, but it is a good corporate mindset to have; in the case of networks, it is indeed possible to squeeze out the outside suppliers. However, companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS) won't abide by remaining in a self-reliant position vis a vis ABC; Disney will still want to be a supplier. I've read that most networks want to reduce their reliance on advertising by becoming suppliers, in part, to other platforms, including streaming services. Therefore, this is what I'm thinking: in the next several years, the digital landscape will further mutate into one where the broadcasters eschew outside suppliers (thus allowing them to own ancillary rights to their network products) and try to instead become suppliers themselves to streaming services like Netflix, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), etc. Netflix will still be the big spender of money, but a company like Starz could instead benefit from the push to supply the streaming services.

If Starz can think more like Netflix, but a more restrained version in terms of content spend, then shareholders will see growth in the stock. That's what I'm counting on as an investor in Lions Gate. The studio's next few earnings reports will count about as much as this one, which is not very much in the bigger picture. The main thing to watch coming out of management is its strategic process and how it evolves. How exactly is Starz going to counter Stranger Things? American Gods probably is not the kind of property that will generate a similar buzz either within the consumer or industry marketplace. What exactly is the Starz brand? What does it mean to be a Starz show? Do people Starz and chill? (I'm not sure they exactly do.) No matter what, Starz should focus on concept and not price when it buys content and when it produces it on its own.

For now, I'm holding on to Lions Gate. I want to see how this all plays out. The recent positive reaction to the earnings news doesn't impress me, though; the stock could easily be down again, and I don't see this as an inflection point for the shares (maybe I'll be wrong about that; if I am, it won't bother me, for obvious reasons). This is a risky media stock, so before buying it, perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, DIS, LGF.A, LGF.B, NFLX, TWX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.