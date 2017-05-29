Bunge And Glencore Merger: Follow The Numbers

The jump in Bunge stock will revert back before it's even clear no deal can actually pan out. Glencore will probably just seek out individual agriculture assets in the U.S.

The Bunge business is a bit large for Glencore's agriculture operation. Neither the subsidiary nor Glencore itself has the financing capability to carry out a deal at this time.

Bunge stock soared on the news of a potential merger with Glencore, but investors trying to profit from a takeover premium may be getting way ahead of themselves.

BG Price data by YCharts

Bunge Ltd. (NYSE:BG) stock soared in the three days following reports of takeover interest from Glencore Plc. (OTCPK:GLNCY). Its shares jumped, amid heavy trading, as high as nearly 20% from where the stock closed on May 22 prior to the news. Meanwhile, Glencore stock dipped, as expected, in the trading of its American depository receipt. The drops were on a much smaller scale, declining by less than 3% in the three-day period with lighter trading volume, about half of the shares' 10-day average.

It seems thus far Bunge investors are more convinced of a potential merger. To the degree they've pilled into the stock to try to capture a piece of the takeover premium, they may be getting way ahead of themselves. Operation and financing numbers are a mismatch between the two companies, offering little support to the prospect of a deal actually panning out.

On the business side, Bunge in 2016 had $1.78 billion in EBITD, or earnings before interest, tax and depreciation, while Glencore's agricultural operation is comparatively smaller. Jointly owned by Glencore and two Canadian pension funds, Glencore Agriculture Ltd. represents all of Glencore's agriculture operation as an independent company. It reported most recent annual EBITD of $592 million, attributable to Glencore based on its 51% ownership. Total such earnings for Glencore Agriculture as a whole should be approximately $1.16 billion, about one-third less than Bunge's.

If Glencore Agriculture has the financing power, for example, a premium market valuation, it could try to merge with a larger rival by swapping equity holdings. But that's currently not an option. While Glencore, the parent, is a publicly traded company, Glencore Agriculture is privately held and has yet to set a date for a future IPO. Obviously, no Bunge shareholders would want to accept a private ownership offer from Glencore Agriculture.

What about financing the deal with debt? Glencore Agriculture's outstanding long-term debt is about $600 million and according to the company, what it can easily borrow is another $1 billion. Given that Bunge's market capitalization is over $11 billion, any borrowing by Glencore Agriculture may be enough to buy some stand-alone agriculture assets, but certainly not a company like Bunge, a dominant player in agriculture commodities.

Could the parent company, Glencore, help finance the deal? Deep in metal and energy trading businesses besides its agriculture holdings, Glencore is a much larger company with sales of over $150 billion and market capitalization north of $50 billion. If Glencore could come up with the cash for the deal, it would simply transfer the money as a business investment to its agriculture subsidiary Glencore Agriculture, which could then use it in a Bunge deal, assuming the two Canadian pension funds would accept some substantial dilutions of their ownerships.

So what kind of firepower Glencore may be able to amass? In 2016, the company generated free cash flow of $1.8 billion and its cash holdings were $2.5 billion at year end, too far off the Bunge valuation mark. To raise the capital needed for the deal, the money would have to come from the outside.

On the equity side, the relatively low valuation of Glencore stock, currently about half of its historical high and barely trading at equity book value, would make it too expensive to issue shares to pay for the deal. This is irrespective of whether Bunge shareholders are willing to expose their investments to additional risks in Glencore's metals and energy businesses.

GLNCY data by YCharts

The question then becomes: could Glencore take on more debt? The answer is most likely a resounding no. Only less than two years ago, or in later 2015, concerns over its debt prompted existential crisis for Glencore, and the company had to sell 49% of its agriculture business to two Canadian pension funds, raising $3.1 billion to partially cover its debt. Since then, the company has reduced its long-term debt from over $40 billion pre-2015 to about $22 billion as of the end of 2016, a reduction of more than 40%. No one should think that Glencore would want to risk a potential debt crisis again.

It's been publicly known that Glencore would like to challenge the dominating quartet of the so-called ABCD in agriculture commodities, namely Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. (NYSE:ADM), Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc. and Louis Dreyfus Co. It's also no secret that the company wants to have a firmer footprint in the U.S.

For now, however, it's more practical for Glencore to spend a few billion dollars to acquire some individual U.S. agriculture assets, something that it can afford doing and doesn't compromise its existing financial conditions. For those playing the merger arbitrage in the hope of a Bunge deal, they'll probably be disappointed when the elevated Bunge's stock price reverts back before the public even knows for sure whether such a deal can actually happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.