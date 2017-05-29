Federal Reserve Watch: Investors Show Confidence The Fed Will Continue To Underwrite The Wealthy

New records in the stock market are being hit as wealthy and sophisticated investors re-position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities being created for them by the Trump administration.

Ever since the end of the Great Recession, the Federal Reserve has attempted to put a floor under the stock market, while supporting economic opportunities for sophisticated or wealthy investors.

The minutes of the FOMC meeting this week gave confidence to the financial markets that the Federal Reserve would not do anything to upset investors in the near future.

Both the S&P 500 stock index and the Nasdaq stock index hit new historical highs on Friday. This was after the close of a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the monetary policy making group of the Federal Reserve System.

The basic news coming out of the FOMC meeting was that the Fed would continue on its path to raise its policy rate of interest three times this year - the second coming in June and the third increase coming sometime this fall.

The news had to do with the discussion about reducing the size of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet. The primary part of this discussion was about how the Fed would move to reduce the balance sheet. However, no indication was given as to when this reduction might begin or how fast it might continue. More on this later.

The response of the stock market was new historical records for these two stock indexes.

The stock market has been an important consideration in the construction of Federal Reserve policy since the ending of the Great Recession. Mr. Bernanke, the Fed Chair at the time the recovery began, led the push to create a monetary policy that would result in stock prices rising, thereby creating a wealth effect that would spur on consumer spending and stimulate the economy to further growth.

The three rounds of quantitative easing basically did the job of underwriting the stock market boom, and in doing so helped, as I wrote, to support wealthy or sophisticated investors.

The only time this support for stocks seemed to waver was in the fall of 2014 as the Fed moved to end the third round of quantitative easing, but Federal Reserve officials moved off of quantitative easing, careful not to cause disruptions in the banking system. The example these officials did not want to repeat was that of the catastrophic actions taken by the Fed after the Great Depression in the 1930s that resulted in the depression of 1937-38.

So, the US economy has been off quantitative easing for about 2½ years, and things have apparently gone quite smoothly. The number of commercial banks in the banking system has dropped by 1,935 institutions since the beginning of the economic recovery - a decline of 28 percent - but the reduction in the number of banks in the system has gone off without a major problem.

And the stock market has continued to climb through all of this. The reaction of the investors in the stock market to the most recent disclosures of the Fed has been positive. New records have been set, even though economic growth continues to be muted, with the latest revised estimate for the first quarter of 2017 showing a 2.0 percent year-over-year rate of increase. This is consistent with the compound 2.1 percent annual rate of increase in the economy since the Great Recession ended. And Federal Reserve projections for the future show basically no change in this performance. Furthermore, corporate profits are anything but robust.

Yet, investors still seem to be betting the stock market will still rise into the future, and that the Federal Reserve's behavior will not sidetrack these bets.

These bets appear to be supported by the disclosure of the Fed's plans for reducing the size of the balance sheet in the future. In my mind, the Federal Reserve must present some model for the reduction in its balance sheet because, first, the size of the balance sheet is enormous by historical standards, and most investors and analysts believe it needs to be reduced in the future.

Second, indicating that the balance sheet will be reduced shows Fed officials believe the economy is still headed in the right direction.

The best write-up of the proposed Fed balance sheet reducing plans I have read comes from Sam Fleming and Joe Rennison in the Financial Times. Although no indication was given by Fed officials as to when the balance sheet reduction might begin, the basic outline of the Fed's efforts relate to how the Federal Reserve will reduce the amount of reinvestment it makes in securities that are maturing off of its balance sheet.

That is, the Fed has been replacing all securities which have been maturing, even adding a few more mortgage-backed securities here and there. The new plan is to replace only maybe only 95 percent of the maturing securities for a period of time. Then, the Fed would replace, say, only 90 percent of the maturing securities. Each replacement value would last at least for a three-month period.

As some analysts have described it, Fed officials would only be taking "baby steps" to reduce the size of the securities portfolio. This would be, Fleming and Rennison state, "a very cautious exit." Fed officials still want to err on the side of caution.

But, this brings up another issue: Will Fed officials coordinate with Treasury officials to make sure the monetary policy of the Fed is related, somehow, to the fiscal policy of the Trump administration? The Trump administration may be creating a rising federal deficit that will put more and more US Treasury securities into the financial markets. Furthermore, the Treasury department is talking about issuing securities with longer-term maturities... say, a 50-year or a 10-year maturity. How will this impact what the Federal Reserve does?

Then there is the impact that the policies of the Trump administration will have on sophisticated and wealthy investors. Carl Icahn, a special regulatory advisor to Trump, has already reportedly made $60 million for CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI), his oil refining company, which "saved about $60 million in the first quarter because of expectations that the federal government will ease a regulation involving renewable fuels, securities filings show."

Furthermore, Kate Kelly and Landon Thomas, Jr. report in the New York Times that Stephen Schwarzman, head of the president's business advisory council, and Blackstone, which Schwarzman just happens to run, has "joined forces with Saudis on US Infrastructure investments" in anticipation of future governmental efforts to beef up efforts to build "tunnels, bridges, airports, and other sorely needed infrastructure improvements, predominantly in the United States."

And there is more. The wealthy and sophisticated are adjusting to a new governmental approach in Washington, D.C., just as it did for the Obama administration and the Bush (43) administration and so on.

The important thing here for the investment community is how the Fed's monetary policy will fit in with what the Trump administration plans to do. As I mentioned above, Mr. Bernanke and the Fed fell into line with the Obama administration, and this resulted in some very nice gains for the wealthy and the sophisticated.

Investors in the stock market seem to be comfortable with the recent FOMC minutes, believing the Fed will not do anything radical to undermine the financial markets, while those with the money can readjust their focus to the opportunities that the Trump administration is creating. In other words, there are going to be places to make money in the near future, and the Fed will not withdraw its support from underwriting these gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.