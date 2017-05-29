Laredo Petroleum Has Multiple Growth Avenues With Leverage

The value of the Medallion Midstream joint venture has gone from zero to about $1 billion in about 4 years. This far exceeds the balance sheet value.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) has just returned to profitability. At first glance, one would think this is just another oil company with some sorry cash flow promising better results ahead. While there certainly is a cash flow tightness, this management has been busy opening up several growth avenues. Some of those avenues could make some assets worth a pretty penny as activity ramps up in the Permian.

Source: Laredo Petroleum First Quarter, May 4, 2017, 10-Q

This company has invested heavily in midstream and marketing. One of those investments is accounted for the equity method and is not consolidated. Back in 2012, Medallion Midstream was established. In January 2013, Laredo Petroleum agreed to joint venture with the new company to provide oil transportation services through a new pipeline that Laredo would own 49%. The pipeline has opened up several markets so that if unfavorable pricing occurs in the vicinity of the leases, the pipeline access provides hookups to potentially better pricing. This has already happened one time.

The company reported an approximately 70% increase in pipeline volumes in the first quarter from the same period the year before. Plus, the operator has reported signing up Parsley Energy (PE) another sizable Permian operator to hookup to the system. Capital requirements have decreased considerably from the past. Plus, growing volumes will increase cash flow as the Permian activity increases. This investment has a very bright future.

Source: Laredo Petroleum First Quarter, May 4,2017, 10-Q

As shown above the pipeline has crossed the breakeven point. So has the water recycling (midstream services) segment. A major expansion in the future could increase capital requirements, but there is going to be some very decent cash flow to offset those requirements. Plus, the far below average transportation costs and the ability to access better pricing will justify continued investments in the eyes of many lenders.

Okay. And then my follow-up question, given some of the recent transactions of systems pretty close to Medallion and the multiples that those parties have received, and just the EBITDA growth that your system is projecting and the eventual throughput, it seems like on our math, the valuation is over $1 billion net to Laredo, you’d think that, that would be a nice positive catalyst for the stock and certainly your balance sheet could use an inflow of $1 billion."

This question was asked during the conference call. But the main issue is whether the investment should be liquidated or should remain with the company. This investment is carried on the books for a fraction of its value. The balance sheet shows a $247 million investment. The subsidiary is not consolidated because of the requirement that 75% of the outstanding shares agree on key decisions before any action is taken. Therefore, the company does not control this subsidiary and the equity method is used.

However, the pipeline is worth about four times the book value. That is not a bad return in four years. The increasing value of the Permian exposure explains the reluctance of management to liquidate the investment at this time. The company, as structured, is quickly gaining value that is not reported on the income statement. Frankly, the investment will appreciate far more than the value of the cash would be to the company. It is easy to see why a company such as Sanchez Energy (SN) with Sanchez Production Partners (SPP) would pursue a similar strategy when a competitor obtains the results shown above.

Source: Laredo Petroleum May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

This company, like Approach Resources (AREX) has invested heavily in a water gathering and recycling system. As shown in the corporate statements above, this system is also beginning to show meaningful profits. Plus, this system is also another potentially very valuable source of liquidity. Interests in a system such as this are very readily salable. The book value of this is about $125 million. But water is a fairly scare resource in West Texas and New Mexico where the Permian is located. So a system such as this has huge advantages during droughts. Plus, the company is relatively insulated from shortages that will probably develop as the Permian activity ramps up. The vertical diversification is very valuable. Management can sell excess capacity for extra cash flow as needed.

Not only has the subsidiary continued to lower lease operating expenses as shown above, but the lease operating expenses are now about half as much as many competitors in the area. The benefits of a system such as this cannot be overstated. A conservative value of this system easily passes $500 million. So while the company balance sheet appears leveraged, the midstream service assets (with that valuable Permian exposure), and the investment in the Medallion Midland Basin Pipeline change the balance sheet strength dramatically. Plus, the values of both will significantly grow quickly in the future at a rate far in excess of the corresponding debt cost. This time, the leverage is clearly working to the advantage of the shareholders. Plus, the liquidity of many assets Permian gives bankers an assurance of loan payment that few vertically diversified companies can promise.

Source: Laredo Petroleum May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

No debt is due for quite a while. So while the company is very highly linked to the future of oil prices and Permian activity, that appears to be a very bright future. The low lease operating costs, and the ability to sign up pipeline customers for long-term commitments mitigate quite a bit of commodity price risks.

Source: Laredo Petroleum First Quarter, 2017 Press Release

This company returned to profitability because first quarter oil and gas sales prices rose compared to the previous first quarter plus volumes increased. There was also a lack of impairment charges while derivatives swung to a gain. Cash flows did not increase to the extent of the profit swing, but the equity investment, and the water gathering system will show increasing cash flows in the future. When that is combined with continuing exploration improvements, this company has a very bright future with substantially greater cash flows.

Management did sell some properties to obtain the required cash flow necessary to fund all the capital budget goals. However, the company has about $1 billion in liquidity, so an aggressive expansion is easily accomplished.

Source: Laredo Petroleum May, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Operational improvements have clearly lowered the production breakeven point. Management is still experimenting to obtain more improvements. Since cash flow gains can come from three different areas of the company, there is no rush to increase production. Management has added a fourth rig and that rig will show meaningful benefits in the current quarter.

Source: Laredo Petroleum First Quarter, 2017 Press Release

The company produced about 52K BOED. The wells drilled came online late in the quarter. So the roughly 10% production gain over the first quarter is not quite as large as one would think. The investment in the Medallion pipeline system and the water gathering system could lead to outsized cash flow gains as both investments increase past the breakeven points. The fourth rig should accelerate production gains in the second half of the fiscal year. Already, both systems have materially decreased costs enough to enable the company to have some very material cost (and sometimes pricing) advantages over area competitors.

The Permian boom could come to an end if commodity prices crash and sustain that crash. Despite the debt load, this company has some very material advantages in a "lower for longer" environment if that environment materializes. Currently, there is actually more value to the investments than there is to the producing segment of the company. The lower production costs from the supporting infrastructure could increase the acreage value significantly in the future though. The investments represent a potentially increasing and steady source of income in the future.

Cash flow of $64K is a little tight for the amount of debt. But the liquidity of the Medallion investment, and equity interests in the midstream services segment negate that low cash flow. The Permian is a relatively hot area with unusual liquidity at the current time. So management has time to grow the cash flow. Cash raising decisions by selling off some investment interests can clearly be put off to a later date. The company has been granted an unusually large line of credit for the amount of cash flow. That is a vote by the lenders in the strength of the assets of the company.

In the meantime, investors can look forward to growing cash flow from multiple sources. The latest market value of the common shares is more than $3 billion, and the enterprise value is more than $4 billion. But just about every asset in the portfolio is quickly growing in value. The stock will unlikely decrease unless there is a prolonged industry recession. More likely, the stock will outperform due to the excellent assets and their location. A double of the stock price would be a minimum expectation over five years.

Resolute Energy (REN) stock may "go to the moon" based upon great well results. But the assets this company has will provide comparable growth returns no matter who the successful explorers are. In many ways, Laredo is a Permian play with an exploration sideline because the services are available to all area operators. This company will succeed in several ways. The growth of the assets could attract a buyer such as Noble (NBL) in the future. Laredo is a low cost producer and the value of a water recycling system in a semi-arid area would be hard to understate, let alone the investment in the pipeline system.

