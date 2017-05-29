All The Central Bank Bashing Is (Mostly) Pointless

Central banks’ hands in the market are symptomatic of the broader economy, which has been in an ongoing low growth, disinflationary phase for the past few decades.

Background

In Q2 2009, nominal growth, measured year-over-year, in the US bottomed at (minus)-3.2%. In Q4 2008, measured quarter-over-quarter, nominal GDP came in at (minus)-1.97%. In the period from 1960 onward, it was rare for GDP to run below 0% in nominal terms.

Central banks generally seek to keep short-term nominal interest rates below the nominal growth rate, especially during times of recession. This facilitates an environment by which economies can deleverage. If this does not occur, then debt can, and generally will, compound at a rate faster than the economy can grow.

And given recessions are fundamentally caused by too much debt coming due relative to the income available to service it, this leads to defaults and a lack of spending and investment needed to keep the economy growing on an upward trajectory. Easing this process helps limit the depth and duration of a down-cycle.

The chart below shows year-over-year nominal GDP growth minus the effective federal funds rate from Q3 1954 to Q1 2017.

During Q2 2009, this figure came to (minus)-3.37%. To make debt easier to service and to provide an environment by which growth can move above the pace of debt accumulation, the Federal Reserve had to find a method to push credit costs even lower. To do so, it printed money and began to purchase Fannie/Freddie/Ginnie-issued mortgage-backed securities in November 2008 and later expanded further into bank debt and Treasury notes.

This bid up their prices and pulled down their yields, pushing investors into corporate bonds, which in turn lowered credit costs across the economy.

By Q3 2010, these policies had helped facilitate an environment by which the spread between nominal growth and the effective federal funds rate was 4.5%. It dipped to 2.5% in Q2 2013, and ran up to 4.8% in Q3 2014, the same quarter Fed asset purchases were stopped. Recessions to the economy were threatened in Q1 2011 and Q1 2014 with negative growth in those quarters, but didn't materialize.

By late 2014 the economy was fairly stable. It was not growing to expectations, but recession probability was low. A year later, the Fed began tightening monetary policy.

However, a collapse in commodity prices from mid-2014 onward had materially compressed inflation expectations, from 2.28% y/y in late-July 2014 to 1.18% by the second week in February 2016. This 110-bp drop undermined the ability to raise rates in the near-term.

This pushed the second rate increase into the latter part of 2016. By June, the Fed is expected to raise for the fourth time this cycle to a lower-bound of 1.00%. The $4.5 trillion balance sheet may start being passively unwound in late-2017 or early-2018.

Can the economy tolerate higher rates?

Based on certain policy rules, such as the Taylor rule, US overnight rates should be materially higher. Using the Taylor rule formula, if we take core inflation at 1.9%, current and potential output of $19.0276 trillion and $19.2076 trillion, set the targeted inflation rate at 2%, an equilibrium rate estimate of 2.75%, and apply inflation and output coefficients of 0.5 each, this would dictate an overnight rate of 4.13%, or a range between 4.00%-4.25%.

If inflation and output coefficients are each adjusted from 0 to 1 (i.e., one at zero, the other at one), the rule would stipulate a range going from 3.70% (dovish/output focused) to 4.55% (hawkish/inflation focused).

Based on these calculations, this would suggest to many that the Fed is being overly dovish and allowing for monetary policy that is too loose. But is that really the case?

For one, I don't believe the US can tolerate appreciably higher rates at the moment. The first has to do with the yield curve. As of May 26, it appeared as follows, with the top line in nominal terms and the bottom line in real terms:

The 10-year is only at 2.25% or 44 bps in real terms. Since the Fed began raising rates again in December 2015, the yield curve has not risen in parallel. The 10-year yield is virtually on par with where it was the day the Fed lifted rates from the 0.00% lower-bound 18 months ago.

Instead the curve has more or less flattened. The primary reason is that the rate hikes are not currently being made in lockstep with increasing growth and inflation expectations.

Emerging markets are also becoming wealthier and increasing the demand for these securities. From this context, a rule-based policy doesn't mesh with reality.

The chart below tracks inflation expectations (i.e., the average rate of inflation over the next ten years) subtracted from the 10-year yield.

Pre-QE, the bonds traded at about a 2% real yield. Since the easing regimen was started (and still yet to be unwound), the 10-year has traded at a real yield of just 30-50 bps given the Fed has directly bid on these bonds.

If the Fed is seeing that its series of rate hikes is merely flattening the curve, then it will be limited in terms of the pace of rate hikes going forward. Yield curve inversions are usually, but not always, indicative of the upcoming end of the business cycle.

The basic intuition is that bond-market investors will go for higher yields on longer-duration securities if they expect monetary policy to be loosened, meaning long rates will at some point be lower than short rates if an inversion does indeed occur. Since short rates are set by the Fed and other central banks, a lowering of rates is, as mentioned above, generally done to lower the cost of borrowing and make the servicing of debt payments easier going into and during a recession.

Despite the Fed's latest two rate hikes (and a likely third upcoming in June), growth and inflation expectations have not materially budged in the past six months. Unless there is an event that alters forward projections - e.g., fiscal policy action (tax cuts, deregulatory initiatives, infrastructure) and/or data surprises - the Fed may have an issue raising rates as high they initially presumed during this cycle.

And these expectations have progressively been getting lower, running from 4.25% in 2012 and 3.75% in 2015 down to 3.00% longer-term.

Much of this has been due to the impact of lower productivity growth. The slowdown in real output per hour since the financial crisis has been unmistakable.

This has largely come as a consequence of tepid growth in fixed investment.

The Fed has also overestimated the natural rate of unemployment, which is based on faulty criteria (explained more here), but is nonetheless a correlate to output. Based on traditional macroeconomic teachings, the unemployment rate will fall faster than expected if output is also growing faster than anticipated. This is conceptualized through Okun's law.

When this is violated, as it is now - i.e., faster declines in unemployment accompanied by slow relative growth in output - it means that potential output growth has also been lower than presumed.

Moreover, since the early 1980s we have been in a structural disinflationary trend. This comes from factors that are relevant to both the domestic and global economy, including the ongoing dynamics in the auto and housing industries, aging demographics, high amounts of public debt, excess industrial capacity in parts of the Chinese and Indian economies, underutilization of productive resources such as oil, and easy monetary policy that has already pulled forward growth from the future. (I explained these a bit further in an article from five months ago here and as it pertains to the bond market more broadly here.)

If such disinflationary forces remain in effect and the US economy isn't "reflated" too substantively with fiscal policy reform or with evidence from better-than-expected data readings, the Fed will have fairly limited ability to tighten further.

Running off its balance sheet may help as it pertains to increasing back-end yields. Of the Fed's Treasury securities, 25.7% had a remaining maturity of 10 years or more as of May 24, 2017; 39.8% had a remaining maturity of 5 years or more. Of its mortgage-backed securities, 99.3% are to mature in 10 years or more.

This provides one way for the Fed to provide more supply of government-based longer-duration fixed-income securities into the market, which, holding all else equal, would boost bond yields. Nonetheless, demand for Treasuries remains strong and existing liquidity could keep the bid high on these securities and not significantly change yields.

Main Criticisms of the Federal Reserve And Other Central Banks

Criticisms generally follow a few main point of views, and I will summarily go over a few below:

1. Easy monetary policy has pulled too much growth pulled from the future and incentivizing the issuance of cheap credit doesn't mean it'll be deployed productively.

This can be a valid criticism if monetary policy is run too loose. Rates are set lower (through short-term rate adjustments plus QE) not only to lower the present costs of debt, but also to stimulate demand for credit.

Therefore, this can work to essentially pull demand from the future into the present and lower long-run growth expectations. The Fed revised its long-run real annual growth expectations from 2.0% to 1.8% in September 2016.

With lower forward growth rates come lower returns for financial assets, as companies are unlikely to be able to generate as much in earnings as they were previously. Living standards also won't go up as quickly as they did before.

It can also be destructive if overly cheap debt contributes to unproductive economic behavior. For example, during the earnings downturn from Q1 2015 to Q3 2016 (measured in year-over-year terms), companies created market demand for their shares by issuing cheap debt for purposes of share buybacks and mergers and acquisitions. A decreasing amount was placed into capital expenditures or initiatives to boost long-term earnings potential. Moreover, all this debt needs to be paid back at some point.

The charts below shows shareholder compensation as a percentage of capital spending (top) and M&A activity relative to capex (bottom). The upturns signal that over the course of a business cycle maturation, returns of new capital formation fall, rendering net share buybacks, dividends, M&A activity, and divestments as better options.

Hence, low rates do stimulate demand, but it certainly does not ensure that credit is employed productively. Lower output growth means lower returns on capital investment, which results in less of an incentive to use debt to increase future output. Instead, much of it has been used for financial engineering purposes.

I feel this is the most valid criticism of remaining too loose, if and when central banks are genuinely excessively accommodative. And generally, when central bankers approach their work, the risks of holding monetary policy too loose are considered lower than the risks of holding monetary policy too tight.

This is especially true currently when the asymmetry between accommodative and tight monetary policy are so distinct. That is, tightening monetary policy is virtually guaranteed to work. Running it too loose is a totally different story. Despite historical levels of cheap liquidity, developed economies have remained mostly stagnant.

2. Going to extreme measures for too long will reduce the ability to provide monetary accommodation in the future.

This is true, but merely a symptom of easy monetary accommodation rather than an inherent flaw in such policies themselves. In Japan, the ability to stimulate the economy further from QE is very limited given the spreads between bonds and cash have closed or nearly closed among government-based issuances.

When there is no longer any spread to be squeezed out, this means investors are basically indifferent between holding bonds and cash. Indeed, they can go out to stocks where there is yield, but investors who own safe bonds are most likely to prefer an asset that is very similar in risk/return characteristics.

Once risk/return becomes asymmetrically skewed downward, the willingness of investors to push themselves out significantly over the risk spectrum becomes more difficult to do. This results in progressively less effective policy.

Japan is at that point currently, where overnight rates are at negative-10 bps and asset purchases remain in full swing and at a much greater size and scale - i.e., sovereign debt, corporate debt, exchange-traded funds. Yet the country has been in a deflationary malaise for nearly three decades and monetary policy on its own has not been successful in moving the country out of its rut, though such policies have saved things from getting worse.

Europe is slightly behind Japan, where spreads between safe bonds and cash are virtually closed, though this depends on the country. The ECB's monetary policy will have slightly more stimulatory impact than the BOJ's, though spreads aren't substantively better than those observed in Japan.

The US is somewhere behind Europe, as it's now building some wiggle room moving its overnight rate above zero and has a tentative plan in place for running assets off its balance sheet.

3. Central banks buying up financial assets is not sustainable.

I don't see why this argument would hold weight, at least in a fiat monetary system where central banks can essentially print as money as needed. As central banks buy up more assets it simply reduces the effectiveness of monetary policy in its ability to transmit economic activity, given the gradual closing of borrower/lender spreads.

If central banks go to progressively more extreme lengths, it simply means that they have are exhausting their current arsenal, which may necessitate branching into a third form of policy (after zero percent interest rates and QE). Technically they can hold these assets indefinitely, or reinvest the proceeds once maturing assets expire.

But at the same time, one needs to keep in mind that central banks generally exist to balance the supply and demand of money in an economy, and influence economic outcomes related to this matter (e.g., unemployment, inflation). They do this most easily by manipulating short-term interest rates.

When rates are at zero, they must pursue alternative policies to stimulate the economy. Quantitative easing is one method to effectively reduce credit costs further - or one could even say capital costs more generally now that the BOJ, for example, purchases some equity products.

4. Easy monetary policy benefits those in risk assets at the expense of savers and conservative investors.

This also tends to be true. Many have criticized extreme monetary accommodation as a mechanism of propagating wealth inequality. Those who invest conservatively due to risk aversion, limited time horizons, or whatever else will generally fare worse during these periods as savings and safe assets provide little to no return.

Consequently, the charges of a "rigged" market or, even more hysterically, a "multi-trillion dollar Ponzi scheme" that shuttles wealth from "Main Street" to "Wall Street" are commonly thrown around.

More or less, the Fed and other central banks are merely trying to set short-term rates where the natural equilibrium between the supply and demand for money tends to be. It can be true that accommodative monetary environments can be disproportionately favorable to "Wall Street" and even deleterious to some groups who depend on safe yields and cannot risk excessive exposure to risk assets.

Some even make the claim the act of asset-buying is unethical itself. Central banks nonetheless pursue these policies as ways of fulfilling their statutory mandates, and not as some insidious power grab.

But this begins to venture into more of a sociopolitical topic rather than one purely focused on the behavior of financial markets. Uselessly debating ad nauseum whether central bankers are "the puppets of Wall Street" is something that can be saved for a political forum.

Impact on Financial Markets

Rates are low and continue to be low. Runaway inflation is not that big of a risk and there are many structural factors running against that possibility. That means risk assets remain in a favorable environment. High-yield bonds, despite yields that in many cases don't properly compensate for long-run default expectations, are probably okay to consider in some portion. Forward returns look pretty low on everything, but having an intermediate bullish bias is probably the best mindset.

Conclusion

Central banks in developed economies have taken heat from those who believe they've overstepped their boundaries or may somehow be setting up the economy to fail even worse down the road. Being too accommodative can be just as bad as being too tight, and the slower-than-expected output growth over the past eight years has pushed central bankers to be more loose with their policies than they would have initially believed.

Considering the circumstances, central bankers have done a pretty good job of navigating the waters, though it doesn't take away the near-term and long-term consequences of continued low growth, high asset prices (i.e., low forward returns), and reduced effectiveness of monetary policy moving ahead.

