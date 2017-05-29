Merkel Comes Out Swinging At Trump And Misses

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will preside over the end of the European Union. Her reaction to the G-7 meeting and U.S. President Donald Trump's refusal to endorse the Paris Agreement on Climate Change will accelerate the market's rejection of EU policy.

I've been warning about this for months in my articles here on Seeking Alpha. Angela Merkel is caught between two stanch nationalists whom Germany depends on: Russian President Vladimir Putin to the east and U.S. President Donald Trump to the right.

Last week, I told you that Trump would clash with Merkel over Brexit at the G-7 meeting.

But, the likelihood of that is remote. If anything, there are signs that Trump is getting control of the narrative and his presence at the G-7 meeting this weekend will put the EU, specifically German Chancellor Angela Merkel in her place with respect to Brexit by backing U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

And by all accounts he did that and more, forcing the G-7 to issue a four-page forward statement that outlined the lack of consensus among the participants. This is unprecedented. Trump went overseas and stood athwart the financial and political order to fulfill campaign promises.

Now, Angela Merkel is forced to make campaign promises of her own. And she's not happy about it. Merkel gave a "watershed speech" during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) rally in Munich. From an AFP report on the speech (emphasis mine):

Europe "must take its fate into its own hands" faced with a western alliance divided by Brexit and Donald Trump's presidency, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday. "The times in which we could completely depend on others are on the way out. I've experienced that in the last few days," Merkel told a crowd at an election rally in Munich, southern Germany. "We Europeans truly have to take our fate into our own hands," she added.

And while these are fighting words, they also ring hollow. Merkel is in no position to drive a hard bargain with either the U.S. or the U.K. over trade. Trump went to the G-7 to put the kibosh on the EU's intransigence over Brexit. He succeeded.

Trump is winning control of the political narrative at home. He's up in the polls, he was deferential to Israel and even handed with the Arabs in Saudi Arabia. This trip and his standing up to G-7 technocrats on behalf of his voters give him the political capital to whip his Republican majority into line on spending, taxes and budgeting.

The punditry is right. This is a watershed moment. But, it was not instigated by Merkel. It was instigated by Trump. And it will be the beginning of the next wave of capital flight out of the EU.

Recent dollar weakness was predicated on the "impeach Trump" narrative and safe haven flows into the U.S. Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) market that cast doubt on a June rate hike by the Fed. That noise has died down. It is no longer serious.

With a weak dollar and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSEARCA:DIA) pushing towards new highs, any talk of the Fed delaying the rate hike in June is not serious.

However, the euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) looks likely to rally into June. Main resistance is still at $1.1302, the November high. A close above that in June would create a bullish posture on the quarterly as well as monthly chart.

This rally, like I said, is predicated on the EU being more politically cohesive than the U.S. Macron's election in France creates a false sense of unity between the EU member nations, thinking Germany has more support to control the EU's political divisions.

That's a hard thesis to swallow. Trump may be under fire from factions within his own government but it is still one government. By defying the international order on issues it has been in unison on for decades, Trump is forcing the U.S. to do what he was elected to do; get its house in order.

A stronger Trump means a higher probability he gets his way on taxes and the budget. That is bad news for the euro, as capital will come screaming home.

By refusing the G-7 on the Paris Accord, Trump is telling the markets the U.S. will become competitive through lower costs and deregulation. With the U.K. along for the ride via a hard Brexit, which now looks likely given the fracturing of old alliances occurring, it will be the EU that is isolated, not the U.S. Whereas the leaders in Brussels will continue to do France and Germany's will at the expense of the other member nations. This is creating a false sense of security in the euro and its financial health.

When factoring in Brexit negotiations, the pound's weak close on Friday puts it in danger of devaluing further versus both the dollar and the euro. In fact, May is shaping up to be a bearish one-bar monthly reversal of the EUR/GBP pair. A close on Wednesday above 0.86 is all it would take. The pair closed at 0.87323 on Friday.

Further mild weakening of the pound versus the euro will only make the case for a hard Brexit stronger as British exports improve. A lot depends on the results of the snap elections early next month. A weak Tory victory will make it harder for May to take a hard line with Brussels.

The EU as a political union is failing its citizenry. That's why there are dozens of secessionist movements gathering power across the continent. Merkel has political fires to stamp out from Catalonia to the Baltics, and she no longer has support from the U.S. to oppose Russia and Putin's influence in eastern Europe.

It's obvious to me Merkel will continue to talk a big game at rallies, playing to her domestic base, but the reality is that she's not the one in control of the EU's fate. Sovereign debt quality is the union's Achilles' heel. It has been for seven years now. The more the euro rallies from here, the quicker more debt goes bad. The more the Fed hikes rates, the more tempting U.S. markets look compared to Europe's and their negative return on savings.

The bottom line is, we are approaching a perfect opportunity to short the euro for the next big move down. This holding pattern between $1.03 and $1.16 that has been in place for the past two years is closing in on a trigger for the next down move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.