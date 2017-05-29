Cisco: Decision Brings Prospect Of Further Loss

Recent decision gives momentum to the industry's disruptive shift away from Cisco's exclusive brand hardware business model, and towards software-defined networking.

Further pending case will determine if Arista may resume product importation into the U.S.

Final ruling declared what Cisco claimed as its patent "would have been obvious … to a person of ordinary skill in the art".

Portents Of Loss

A recent adverse trial decision rendered in a patent case appeal brought by Arista Networks Inc. (NYSE:ANET) may portend further loss of revenue and market share for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), and confirms their sell rating. The downturn in the company's share price is projected to fall substantially further.

Originally, the International Trade Commission had ruled that some Arista Ethernet switches and components breached Cisco patents. Those patents related to private virtual LANs and SysDB for the management of configuration data. Now though, the decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trade Mark Office has invalidated Cisco's '577 patent. The final judgment, rules Cisco's technology "would have been obvious … to a person of ordinary skill in the art".

Viewed within its own terms, this determination will allow Arista to recommence importation of its products into the U.S., with implications for erosion of Cisco's revenue and market share.

Entrenched Habits And Defenses

However, effective resumption of importation by Arista remains subject to a further pending decision by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board regarding the validity of '668, a second patent. That decision should be rendered by July 3, 2017 at latest.

Arista has clearly stated its philosophy on the cases at issue.

Our purpose is steadfast and unwavering. We believe that entrenched habits and defensive approaches of legacy players must change. Arista is committed to this new breed of cloud-class, cloud scale and cloud-converged platforms with state-driven programmability, high availability and scalability." -- Arista Networks President and CEO Jayshree Ullal

In a related matter, on April 7, 2017 U.S. Customs and Border Protection concluded that Arista's redesigned products "do not infringe the '592, '145, or '537 patents that were the subject of a limited exclusion order and cease and desist order issued by the United States International Trade Commission in Investigation No. 337-TA-944 and that Arista may resume importing its redesigned products into the United States".

Terrain Of Antagonism

With a history of numerous law suits filed one against the other, the internecine flavor of the contentiousness between Cisco and Arista derives from the fact that many of Arista's top management, including CEO Jayshree Ullal, CDO and Chairman Andy Bechtolsheim, and CTO Kenneth Duda, are former Cisco employees. While at Cisco, Bechtolsheim and Duda spearheaded the development of Cisco's Catalyst product line of network switches.

It was less than six months after Arista's IPO that Cisco filed its first two law suits against the company, alleging broad infringement of intellectual property, quickly staking out what was to be a terrain of antagonism between the companies.

Arista's network operating system, EOS, used in all the company's devices, is based on generic Linux. EOS offers the advantages of software fault containment, stateful restarts, and in-service software upgrades. Merchant silicon is used in all of the company's switches, thereby avoiding the high cost of custom chips.

Wall Street Banks And Hedge Funds

The very low latency of switches offered by Arista has seen it adopted in many HFT applications, and Wall Street banks and hedge funds represent a sizable proportion of its customer base.

What are the implications for Cisco of the most recent patent appeal judgment by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidating its patent? It is an important further step in a process which has already pushed Cisco to abandon its exclusive brand strategy, where it sought to lock customers into its premium-priced routers and switches. Now Cisco increasingly permits customers to use generic hardware.

In a disruptive change, the industry is migrating to software-defined networking from suppliers like Arista, where equipment and software platforms are generic, and away from Cisco's exclusive hardware-based business model. With Cisco's switching products producing 37% of company revenue in its last financial year, this is a very substantial challenge for Cisco, and renders future revenue predictions uncertain.

Conclusions

Cisco is fighting a rearguard action with patent litigation to stave off change, as the networking market undergoes a disruptive shift away from the company's business model.

If the case which remains pending with the Patent Trial and Appeal Board ultimately invalidates Cisco's patent '668, then the rate of change to software-defined networking for Cisco becomes all the more urgent, and the attendant uncertainties impacting its revenue and market share all the greater.

As it struggles to manage change, replete with loss of revenue and market share, Cisco is projected to go significantly lower.

Elsewhere on Seeking Alpha by the same author:

Consider following this author. To receive immediate alerts upon publication of future articles by this author, please click on either of the "Follow" buttons at the top and bottom of this page, and then select "Real Time Alerts."

To improve mobile viewing, please select "Request Desktop Site" in your browser.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.