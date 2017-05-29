Power Corporation: This Little Known Canadian Firm Will Do Your Portfolio Well

I live in the home city of multiple Power Financial (OTCPK:PWCDF) companies. It truly is an empire here. Its skyscrapers permeate the Winnipeg skyline. Investor's Group, Great West Life, Mackenzie Financial, Sagard and WealthSimple are common names dotting the Winnipeg skyline. The company truly does everything. They even have a successful renewables business, Potentia Renewables. They have an interest in China AMC, the largest mutual fund manager in China. It could fairly be coined the Berkshire of Canada. But does their portfolio make them an excellent investment?

The Power family is very complicated. Power Corp is the parent of Power Financial, who is the parent of the Lifeco and IGM Financial arms. The Lifeco segment can be broken down into Great West Life (OTCPK:GWLIF) and Putnam. IGM financial (OTCPK:IGIFF), can be broken down into Investors Group and Mackenzie Financial. Then Power Corp wholly owns Power Energy, a renewable energy firm and Sagard, a separate investment firm. The Desmarais family still has substantial control over the firm. If you can own only one stock, it may as well be Power Corp.

Power Financial meets my requirements to be a dividend aristocrat. It has a solid 5% dividend yield that's growing near 10% a year. It pays a C$.36 quarterly dividend , up from C$.29 just a few years prior. The payout ratio is a conservative 48%. This is a higher yield and lower payout than almost any Canadian bank. On top of that Power Corp trades below book value! The only reason for this valuation disconnect as I see it, would relate to the complicated structure of the company making it difficult to value the unit as a whole. This makes the company particularly interesting to individual investors. If fund management is a good place to be while insurance is weak, you don't have all your eggs in one basket. Power has competitors in every sector that is of comparable quality, but you can't get it as cheap or with the diversification Power brings.

What I find particularly appealing is the variety of businesses under the hood. Having a mutual fund company, life insurance firms and renewable energy significantly reduces risk compared to owning a company carrying only one. All of the arms are firing on all cylinders.

I own Great West Life individually, it is a great company. Great West is far and away the largest component of Things are performing very well. EPS has been growing at about 10%, ROE is around 14% and book value has almost doubled in the past 5 years.

IGM financial is under more pressure than Great West. IGM has a large portfolio of mutual funds that face an uncertain future. With that said, funds under management grew 7.7% in 2016, so that leads me to wonder if the future is as bleak as some would say. Earnings are still growing slowly but surely and like Power Corp, it trades damn cheap. The company pays an attractive 5.5% yield and is repositioning itself to be ready for a battle with ETFs.

I really like the aligned interests that the controlling family has with shareholders. I have friends who work or have previously worked within both IGM financial and Great West Life. They say the organization is run very austere. People within the firms refer to the Desmarais family as "The Shareholder". For example, it is well known Great West Life is a laggard in terms of spending on technology improvements. Many frontline computers still run Windows 98. Management is paid money to make money and that is what they target. Investing in something that is not immediately accretive makes management nervous. A similar thing could be said about Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A).

Some people don't like the idea of a family having significant input over the operations of the company. I'd tend to disagree. "The Shareholder" has a vested interest in making their dividends grow and their holdings increase, as do you, the shareholder. They have done this successfully over the past decades. Power Corp has underperformed the Canadian banks over the past decade, for what I think is partly due to this structure.

I always enjoy seeing both the bear and the bull case in a company. In regards two Power Corp, I see two common ideas in the bear playbook. That is firstly the family control over Power. This is something that does not concern me whatsoever, in fact i prefer companies with family control. One must make their own decision if they're comfortable with that level of control in the hands of a single family. Second is a notion that the company is spread too thin. I entirely disagree with that notion. Both the Great West Life and IGM arms are publicly listed entities in their own right, with their own dedicated management teams. Both have posted very good long term returns. Power Corp merely adds a couple of extra business and acts as the parent.

It is hard to find a company the quality of Power trading at this valuation. Within it you have a top tier insurer, wealth manager and mutual fund firm. While many consider this diversification a hindrance, I see it as an asset. You're getting a financials company priced below book, around 10x earnings with 10% earnings growth. If you, like me, are comfortable with family control over a firm, Power makes an attractive long term investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PWCDF, GWLIF, BRK.B.

