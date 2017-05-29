Nighthawk Gold's move from the TSX Venture Exchange to the main Toronto Stock Exchange could just as well be bearish as bullish.

The technical picture of the short-term and medium-term market direction for gold miners does not look great right now, especially compared to the broader stock market.

Nighthawk is a promising exploration story, but its existing resources of 2 million ounces only in the Inferred Mineral Resources category do not justify the $150 million valuation.

But nothing lasts forever, and I caution investors and traders that now may be the time to take profits on Nighthawk Gold.

Nighthawk Gold has had an extraordinary run in 2016 and 2017, and so far this year it has very impressively defied the downturn in gold mining stocks since February.

Nighthawk Gold (OTC:MIMZF) (NHK on the TSX Venture Exchange, moving to the Toronto Stock Exchange as of May 29, 2017) has had an extraordinary run in 2016 and 2017. Trading as low as C$0.04 per share in Canada in November 2015, it rallied as high as C$1.15 per share on Friday, closing at C$1.11.

On the U.S. OTC market the stock rose above $0.80, closing at $0.797. For perspective, last year on May 19, 2016, the stock closed at $0.128, and it ended 2016 at $0.318. So far in 2017 it is up 150%; the 1-year gain is a whopping 525%.

A lot of junior gold miner stocks reached levels like these in the summer of 2016, but most of them have given back a lot of those gains. Nighthawk Gold stands out for how impressively it has defied the downturn in gold miner stocks since last summer and since this February.

I like Nighthawk Gold, and I made nice profits on it from last fall through last week. I didn't have a chance to write about it on Seeking Alpha, but Hebba Investments did last October and Taylor Dart wrote an update on it this March.

However, I decided I simply had to take my profits on this stock now, and I strongly suggest that you consider doing so too.

Nighthawk Gold is a very promising exploration story, and clearly the market agrees. But a promising exploration story is different from well defined gold in the ground in terms of Measured Mineral Resources and Indicated Mineral Resources. In fact, Nighthawk still doesn't have any of those at all. It has a reported resource of 2 million gold ounces only in the much more speculative and uncertain Inferred Mineral Resources category.

2 million ounces of Inferred Resources only cannot possibly justify Nighthawk Gold's current market cap of about $150 million. As a comparison, Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) acquired Exeter Resource Corp. in March for about $180 million, and Exeter had about 20 million ounces of Measured and about another 20 million ounces of Indicated Resources. Yes, Nighthawk has a better jurisdiction and a better grade. But it can't be that much better.

So Nighthawk's valuation must be mainly based on the expectations of extraordinary discovery results in its ongoing exploration projects. Like I said, I like Nighthawk Gold. I owned it for a long time. I know they have a very promising exploration project going.

But $150 million is an awful lot for an exploration stock in the current gold miner market. At this valuation, I see the risk/reward profile of the stock as no longer strongly in my favor.

Sure, it could keep going up. It could announce extraordinary discovery results, or it could get acquired by a senior gold miner at a premium. But will a senior really pay as much for Nighthawk as they did for Exeter? Even if they do, that's only a 20% premium now. And the downside risk gets greater and greater as the stock price rises this high.

I've written recently and I will write it again here, I hate to say it but the technical picture of the short-term and possibly medium-term market direction for gold miners does not look all that great anymore right now, especially compared to the broader stock market. Gold miners have been underperforming the stock market since last summer. They've even been underperforming gold itself in 2017. Also, in a big negative change from last fall, junior gold miners have been underperforming senior gold miners in 2017, as I wrote about in this recent article.

One striking negative development in the technical picture of the gold miner stock charts in 2017 is the 200-day moving averages of many key prices and ratios rolling over and sloping downward now, while the price remains below the 200-day ma for a long period of time. In the charts below, I have removed the 50-day moving average and printed just the price and the 200-day moving average.

First, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) to SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) ratio over the past year:

This is simply not a good trend: Ratio moving down making lower highs, price below the 200-day moving average for 6 months, and 200-day ma rolling over and sloping down.

The plain old GDX itself is not dramatically different or better:

One could very well argue that GDX's price action so far in 2017 looks like repeated failed tests of the 200-day moving average.

The GDX to SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) ratio looks similar -- this ratio attempted a breakout in February but failed:

And finally the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) to GDX ratio, as I wrote about previously:

Here the breakdown is more recent, and partly related to issues with GDXJ being unable to accurately track its index, due to its becoming too high a percentage of the underlying equities themselves, triggering Canadian regulatory restrictions. I discussed all of this in another recent article, which also went into the role of speculation in the Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) in these events.

Bottom line: I am very concerned about the possibility that gold miner stock prices break down this summer and fall as the broader stock market roars ahead.

In this context, I think it makes all the more sense to take your profits on Nighthawk Gold at the current outstandingly high price, while you still have them.

Finally, Nighthawk Gold is moving from the TSX Venture Exchange to the main Toronto Stock Exchange this week, beginning Monday, May 29. This move could be bearish just as well as it could be bullish. The larger exchange could give more people an opportunity to buy shares, but it could just as well give people a bigger opportunity to sell their shares.

Also, to my mind the stock exchange migration would seem to make the likelihood of an acquisition by a senior miner at a premium less likely rather than more likely in the near term. If the company were about to be acquired by a senior anyway, why bother to go through the transfer from one stock exchange to another right before the acquisition?

I repeat once again that I like Nighthawk Gold. But I don't like the risk/reward profile of the stock at the current price, and especially in the current dicey market conditions for junior gold miners. I took my profits happily, and I strongly suggest that you consider doing so as well.

To all those who are staying long Nighthawk Gold, I wish you all the best of luck! I hate to see any junior gold miner investor take losses. But please be careful out there.

